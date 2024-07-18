Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_right...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2024 3:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2024 3:27 AM GMT

    പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഒ​ളി​വി​ൽ പോ​യ​ പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ajesh nadesan
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ജേ​ഷ് ന​ടേ​ശ​ൻ

    കു​ത്തി​യ​തോ​ട്: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഒ​ളി​വി​ൽ പോ​യ കോ​ടം​തു​രു​ത്ത് പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് മൂ​ന്നാം വാ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ എ​ഴു​പു​ന്ന അ​യ്യ​നാ​ട്ടു​പ​റ​മ്പ് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ജേ​ഷ് ന​ടേ​ശ​ൻ (40 ) പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി.

    ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല ഡി​വൈ.​എ​സ്.​പി യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി റി​മാ​ൻ​റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Ernakulam NewsPOCSO case
    News Summary - Accused in POCSO case arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick