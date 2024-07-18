Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് ഒളിവിൽ പോയ പ്രതി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Accused in POCSO case arrested
കുത്തിയതോട്: പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച് ഒളിവിൽ പോയ കോടംതുരുത്ത് പഞ്ചായത്ത് മൂന്നാം വാർഡിൽ എഴുപുന്ന അയ്യനാട്ടുപറമ്പ് വീട്ടിൽ അജേഷ് നടേശൻ (40 ) പിടിയിലായി.
ചേർത്തല ഡിവൈ.എസ്.പി യുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കി റിമാൻറ് ചെയ്തു.
