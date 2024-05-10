Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Crime
    date_range 10 May 2024 4:36 PM GMT
    date_range 10 May 2024 4:36 PM GMT

    പീഡനക്കേസിൽ പ്രതിക്ക് 25 വർഷം തടവും പിഴയും

    കട്ടപ്പന: പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച കേസിലെ പ്രതിക്ക് 25 വർഷം തടവും പിഴയും. കട്ടപ്പന കുന്തളംപാറ കുരിശുപള്ളി മേട്ടെപറമ്പിൽ അജീഷ് ശ്രീകുമാറി (25) നാണ് 25 വർഷം തടവും 60,000 രൂപ പിഴയും ശിക്ഷ വിധിച്ചത്.

    പിഴ ഒടുക്കിയില്ലെങ്കിൽ ഒന്നര വർഷം അധിക തടവുകൂടി അനുഭവിക്കണം. കട്ടപ്പന പോക്‌സോ കോടതിയാണ് ശിക്ഷ വിധിച്ചത്. പ്രോസിക്യൂഷനു വേണ്ടി അഡ്വ. സുസ്മിത ജോൺ ഹാജരായി. വണ്ടൻമേട് സി.ഐയായിരുന്ന വി.എസ്. നവാസാണ് കേസന്വേഷിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:molestation case
    News Summary - Accused gets 25 years imprisonment and fine in molestation case
