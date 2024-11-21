Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightമ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 3:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 3:22 AM GMT

    മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന 40 ഇ​നം ജീ​വി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി തി​രി​ച്ച​യ​ച്ചു

    മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന 40 ഇ​നം ജീ​വി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി തി​രി​ച്ച​യ​ച്ചു
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ ജീ​വി​ക​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ ക്വാ​ലാ​ലം​പു​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന 40 ഇ​നം അ​ല​ങ്കാ​ര ജീ​വി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. ആ​മ, പ​ല്ലി, അ​ര​ണ, ഉ​ടു​മ്പ്, വ​വ്വാ​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി ഭം​ഗി​യു​ള്ള ജീ​വി​ക​ളാ​ണി​വ.

    ഇ​വ​യെ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി. ആ​വാ​സ​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് തു​റ​ന്നു​വി​ടാ​നാ​യി ക്വാ​ലാ​ലം​പു​ർ വ​നം​വ​കു​പ്പി​ന് അ​യ​ച്ച​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ജീ​വി​ക​ളെ ക​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്തു വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:malaysiaspeciesAnimals
    News Summary - 40 species of animals brought from Malaysia were caught and returned sent
