Posted Ondate_range 15 Nov 2025 11:55 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Nov 2025 11:55 AM IST
അന്തിക്കാട്: പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടിയോട് ലൈംഗികാതിക്രമം നടത്തിയ കേസിൽ പ്രതിക്ക് 36 വർഷം തടവും 2,55,000 രൂപ പിഴയും ശിക്ഷ. പഴുവിൽ കുറുമ്പിലാവ് സ്വദേശിയായ തോട്ട്യാൻ വീട്ടിൽ ജോമി (40) എന്നയാളെയാണ് ശിക്ഷിച്ചത്. ഫാസ്റ്റ് ട്രാക്ക് സ്പെഷൽ പോക്സോ കോടതി ജഡ്ജി ജയ പ്രഭുവാണ് ഉത്തരവിട്ടത്. പ്രോസിക്യൂഷനായി പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂട്ടർമാരായ കെ. സുരജ്, ലിജി മധു എന്നിവർ കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരായി. കേസിന്റെ വിചാരണ വേളയിൽ 11 സാക്ഷികളെ വിസ്തരിക്കുകയും 19 രേഖകൾ ഹാജരാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.
