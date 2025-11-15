Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 11:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 11:55 AM IST

    പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സി​ൽ 36 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 2,55,000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും

    crime news
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    അ​ന്തി​ക്കാ​ട്: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യോ​ട് ലൈം​ഗി​കാ​തി​ക്ര​മം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് 36 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 2,55,000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും ശി​ക്ഷ. പ​ഴു​വി​ൽ കു​റു​മ്പി​ലാ​വ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ തോ​ട്ട്യാ​ൻ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജോ​മി (40) എ​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ​യാ​ണ് ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. ഫാ​സ്റ്റ് ട്രാ​ക്ക് സ്പെ​ഷ​ൽ പോ​ക്സോ കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജി ജ​യ പ്ര​ഭു​വാ​ണ് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ട​ത്. പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​നാ​യി പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ കെ. ​സു​ര​ജ്, ലി​ജി മ​ധു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യി. കേ​സി​ന്റെ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ വേ​ള​യി​ൽ 11 സാ​ക്ഷി​ക​ളെ വി​സ്ത​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും 19 രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Child AbusecriminalPolice Casefake police caseArrestPOCSO
    News Summary - 36 years in prison and a fine of Rs 2,55,000 in the POCSO case
    X