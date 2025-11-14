Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    14 Nov 2025 10:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    14 Nov 2025 10:17 AM IST

    രേഖകളില്ലാതെ കടത്തിയ 36 ലക്ഷം പിടികൂടി

    രേഖകളില്ലാതെ കടത്തിയ 36 ലക്ഷം പിടികൂടി
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ പ​ണം

    തോൽപ്പെട്ടി: ഓപറേഷൻ ഡി ഹണ്ടിന്റെ ഭാഗമായ ജില്ല ലഹരി വിരുദ്ധ സ്ക്വാഡും തിരുനെല്ലി പൊലീസും തോൽപ്പെട്ടിയിൽ സംയുക്തമായി നടത്തിയ ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ എം. ബിജുവിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ എസ്.ഐ സജിമോൻ, എ.എസ്.ഐ മെർവിൻ, സി.പി.ഒ മാരായ അഖിൽ, അനീഷ്, മാനന്തവാടി എസ്.ഐ രതീഷ് എൻ.ഡി, സി. പി.ഒമാരായ ഷിജു, ശ്രീജേഷ് എന്നിവരും പരിശോധനാ സംഘത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.

