Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Nov 2025 9:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Nov 2025 9:06 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് 19കാരനെ സുഹൃത്ത് കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു

    Alan
    തൈക്കാട്: തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് യുവാവിനെ സുഹൃത്ത് കുത്തി കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയതായി റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. രാജാജി നഗര്‍ സ്വദേശി അലന്‍ (19) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    സുഹൃത്തുക്കള്‍ തമ്മിലുള്ള തര്‍ക്കം കൊലപാതകത്തില്‍ കലാശിച്ചു എന്നാണ് വിവരം. തൈക്കാട് അമ്പലത്തിന് സമീപം ആയിരുന്നു കൊലപാതകം.

    TAGS:footballStabbed To DeathThiruvananthapuram
    News Summary - 19-year-old stabbed to death by friend in Thiruvananthapuram
