Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightപിതാവ് വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞ...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 4:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 4:12 PM IST

    പിതാവ് വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞ ബീഡിക്കുറ്റി വിഴുങ്ങി; 10 മാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പിതാവ് വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞ ബീഡിക്കുറ്റി വിഴുങ്ങി; 10 മാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    മംഗളൂരു: അഡയാറിൽ പിതാവ് വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞ ബീഡിക്കുറ്റി തൊണ്ടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി 10 മാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ബിഹാർ സ്വദേശികളായ ദമ്പതികളുടെ കുഞ്ഞാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ് അലക്ഷ്യമായി വലി​ച്ചെറിഞ്ഞ ബീഡിക്കുറ്റി കുഞ്ഞ് വിഴുങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു.

    സംഭവത്തിൽ കുട്ടിയുടെ മാതാവ് മംഗളൂരു റൂറൽ പൊലീസിൽ പരാതി നൽകി. കുട്ടി എടുക്കുന്ന രീതിയിൽ ബീഡിക്കുറ്റി വലിച്ചെറിയരുതെന്ന് പലതവണ പറഞ്ഞിട്ടും ഭർത്താവ് കേട്ടില്ലെന്നാണ് യുവതിയുടെ പരാതി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsInfant DeathLatest Newsmangaluru news
    News Summary - 10 month old infant dies in Mangaluru after swallowing beedi butt
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X