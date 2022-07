വിമാനത്തിലിരുന്ന് ചായയും ബിസ്കറ്റ് കഴിച്ച് ഇൻഡിഗോ മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടർ; ലളിത ജീവിതമെന്ന് നെറ്റിസൺസ്

My fellow passenger on a @IndiGo6E BLR-DEL flight this week... Billionaire Rahul Bhatia, Promoter & MD, IndiGo, enjoying his Parle-G dipped in tea.



Shows you don't have to be Richard Branson or V Mallya to build a successful airline with 57% market share. pic.twitter.com/K2F5bWXUxU