    പ്ര​തി​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 6:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 9:52 AM IST

    അ​ക്ഷ​രം​കൊ​ത്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​ജീ​വി​തം

    ഒ​രു സി​നി​മ​യു​ടെ പേ​രു​കേ​ൾ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലേ​ക്കു​വ​രു​ന്ന വി​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​ക്ഷ​ര​മാ​ല മാ​ത്ര​മു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ആ​വാ​ഹി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഒ​രു ടൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ഡി​സൈ​ന​റു​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യം....
    വാ​യി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​രും, പൊ​തു​വേ വാ​യ​ന​യെ സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ക്ഷ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ ​രൂ​പം ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഡി​സൈ​ന​ർ​മാ​രെ​യും അ​ച്ചു​കു​ത്തി​ക​ളെ​യും​കു​റി​ച്ച് ഓ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ല്ല. ടൈം​സ് റോ​മ​ൻ, ഹെ​ൽ​വെ​റ്റി​ക്ക,ഗ്രാ​മ​ൺ​ഡ്,ഇ​ന്ദു​ലേ​ഖ,രേ​വ​തി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ല പേ​രു​ക​ളി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ച്ചു (ടൈ​പ്പ് ഫെ​യ്സ്)​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ച്ച​ടി​ച്ച​വ സം​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​വ രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​ന ചെ​യ്ത​വ​രെ​പ്പ​റ്റി സം​സ്കാ​ര ച​രി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ലാ​ച​രി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ധി​ക​മൊ​ന്നും സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും പ​തി​വി​ല്ല. ന​മ്മു​ടെ ക​ണ്ണി​ൽ പ​ണ്ടേ കൊ​ത്തി​പ്പ​തി​ഞ്ഞു...

    വാ​യി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​രും, പൊ​തു​വേ വാ​യ​ന​യെ സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ക്ഷ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ ​രൂ​പം ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഡി​സൈ​ന​ർ​മാ​രെ​യും അ​ച്ചു​കു​ത്തി​ക​ളെ​യും​കു​റി​ച്ച് ഓ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ല്ല. ടൈം​സ് റോ​മ​ൻ, ഹെ​ൽ​വെ​റ്റി​ക്ക,ഗ്രാ​മ​ൺ​ഡ്,ഇ​ന്ദു​ലേ​ഖ,രേ​വ​തി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ല പേ​രു​ക​ളി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ച്ചു (ടൈ​പ്പ് ഫെ​യ്സ്)​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ച്ച​ടി​ച്ച​വ സം​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​വ രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​ന ചെ​യ്ത​വ​രെ​പ്പ​റ്റി സം​സ്കാ​ര ച​രി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ലാ​ച​രി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ധി​ക​മൊ​ന്നും സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും പ​തി​വി​ല്ല. ന​മ്മു​ടെ ക​ണ്ണി​ൽ പ​ണ്ടേ കൊ​ത്തി​പ്പ​തി​ഞ്ഞു നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ത്ര​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും പു​സ്ത​ക​ത്ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും പ​ത്ര-​മാ​സി​കാ​ശീ​ർ​ഷ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​പ്പേ​രു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സി​നി​മാ​പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സ്ര​ഷ്ടാ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ഥ​യും അ​തു​ത​ന്നെ. മ​ന​സ്സി​ൽ പ​തി​ഞ്ഞു​റ​ച്ച സി​നി​മാ​ത്ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ ശി​ൽ​പി​ക​ൾ പോ​സ്റ്റ​റി​ന്റെ മൂ​ല​യി​ലെ ഇ​നീ​ഷ്യ​ലോ ചു​രു​ക്ക​പ്പേ​രോ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി നി​ൽ​ക്കും; മ​റ്റു ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​തി​നും വ​ഴി​യി​ല്ല. ഇ​ത്ര​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​വ​ന്ന​ത് മ​റ്റൊ​ന്നും കൊ​ണ്ട​ല്ല, മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ നാ​ളി​തു​വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള പു​സ്ത​ക പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​ര​ണ ശീ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ പ​തി​വി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു അ​സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ പു​സ്ത​കം ക​ണ്ണി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്.

    അ​കാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച ഡി​സൈ​ന​ർ അ​നൂ​പ് രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ സി​നി​മാ പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര ശീ​ർ​ഷ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​ന​യെ​പ്പ​റ്റി ര​ചി​ച്ച ‘ദ ​സ്റ്റോ​റി ഓ​ഫ് മൂ​വി ടൈ​റ്റി​ൽ-​ഓ-​ഗ്രാ​ഫി’​യാ​ണ് ആ ​പു​സ്ത​കം. സി​നി​മാ​പ്രേ​മി​ക​ളു​ടെ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല ദൃ​ശ്യ​ബോ​ധ​മു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ​യെ​ല്ലാം ക​ണ്ണി​ലും മ​ന​സ്സി​ലും ‘വൈ​ശാ​ലി’, ‘ഒ​രു വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ വീ​ര​ഗാ​ഥ’, ‘മൈ​ഡി​യ​ർ കു​ട്ടി​ച്ചാ​ത്ത​ൻ’, ‘പെ​രു​ന്ത​ച്ച​ൻ’, ‘ദേ​വാ​സു​രം’, ‘അ​ങ്ങാ​ടി’, ‘നി​ദ്ര’, ‘ഭൂ​ത​ക്ക​ണ്ണാ​ടി’, ‘കി​രീ​ടം’ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ അ​നേ​കം സി​നി​മ​ക​ൾ പ​തി​ഞ്ഞു​റ​ച്ച​ത് അ​വ​യു​ടെ ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്രാ​വി​ഷ്കാ​ര​രീ​തി​യും ക​ഥ​യും കൊ​ണ്ടു​മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ആ ​ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ എ​ഴു​തി​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ക്ഷ​ര​ശൈ​ലി​യു​ടെ സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​ത​കൊ​ണ്ടു​കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്. അ​ത്ത​രം ശീ​ർ​ഷ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ അ​ക്ഷ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ശ​ക​ല​ന​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​മാ​യൊ​രു ദൃ​ശ്യാ​വി​ഷ്കാ​ര​ച​രി​ത്ര​വും അ​ക്ഷ​ര രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​നാ​ച​രി​ത്ര​വു​മാ​ണ് അ​നൂ​പ് രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​മ്പ്യൂ​ട്ട​റി​ന്റെ വ​ര​വി​നു​മു​മ്പു​ള്ള കാ​ല​ത്തെ കൈ​കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ര​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യ പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും കൈ​കൊ​ണ്ടെ​ഴു​തി​യ ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​നാ​ച​രി​ത്രം ലോ​ക​സി​നി​മ​യു​ടെ​കൂ​ടി പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷി​ലു​ള്ള ഈ ​പു​സ്ത​കം സി​നി​മാ​ടൈ​റ്റി​ലു​ക​ളെ​ഴു​തി​യ ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു വീ​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. പു​സ്ത​ക ര​ച​ന​യും ഡി​സൈ​നും പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് 2021ൽ ​അ​നൂ​പ് രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ‘ഒ​രു പേ​രി​ലെ​ന്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു’ എ​ന്ന ഉ​ചി​ത​മാ​യ ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ലു​ള്ള ആ​മു​ഖ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​നൂ​പ് എ​ഴു​തു​ന്നു: ‘പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ളും ടൈ​റ്റി​ലു​ക​ളും ഒ​രു സി​നി​മ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു ക​ട​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ക​വാ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്. ആ ​ക​വാ​ട​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ നാം ​സി​നി​മ​യു​ടെ ഭ​വ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഒ​രു സി​നി​മ​യു​ടെ പേ​രു​കേ​ൾ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലേ​ക്കു​വ​രു​ന്ന വി​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​ക്ഷ​ര​മാ​ല മാ​ത്ര​മു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ആ​വാ​ഹി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഒ​രു ടൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ഡി​സൈ​ന​റു​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യം. അ​ക്ഷ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഭാ​ഷ​ക്കും ഘ​ട​ന​യും വ്യ​ക്തി​ത്വ​വും ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ദൃ​ശ്യ​സൃ​ഷ്ടി​യു​ടെ ഒ​രു രൂ​പ​മാ​ണ് ഡി​സൈ​ൻ. ഒ​രു സി​നി​മ​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സ്വ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും രൂ​പാ​വി​ഷ്കാ​രം, ഒ​രാ​ളു​ടെ കൈ​യ​ക്ഷ​ര​മോ കൈ​യൊ​പ്പോ​പോ​ലെ.’ ടൈ​പ്പോ​ഗ്ര​ഫി​യും കാ​ലി​ഗ്ര​ഫി എ​ന്ന ഹ​സ്ത​ലി​പി​യു​മു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് സി​നി​മ​ക​ളു​ടെ ബ്രാ​ൻ​ഡും ദൃ​ശ്യ​സ്വ​ത്വ​വും ഉ​റ​പ്പി​ച്ച എ​ത്ര​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടെ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രും പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ഡി​സൈ​ന​ർ​മാ​രും മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും എ​ത്ര​പേ​രെ നാം ​ഓ​ർ​ക്കു​ന്നു, അ​വ​ർ മ​റ്റു​മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത​ര​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ. എ​സ്.​എ. നാ​യ​ർ, വി.​എം. ബാ​ല​ൻ, പി.​എ​ൻ. മേ​നോ​ൻ, ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​സ്റ്റ് ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ, പി.​കെ. രാ​ജ​ൻ, വാ​സു​പ്ര​ദീ​പ്, ന​മ്പൂ​തി​രി, സി.​എ​ൻ. ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ, ഭ​ര​ത​ൻ, ആ​ർ.​കെ. (രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ), കി​ത്തോ, കു​ര്യ​ൻ വ​ർ​ണ​ശാ​ല, നീ​തി കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, എ​സ്.​എ. സ​ലാം, ബാ​ല​ൻ പാ​ലാ, അ​മ്പി​ളി, എ​സ്. രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, ഷാ​ജി​യെം, ര​വി​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ, റോ​യ് പി. ​തോ​മ​സ്, ഗാ​യ​ത്രി അ​ശോ​ക​ൻ, സാ​ബു കൊ​ളോ​ണി​യ, ഭ​ട്ട​തി​രി, ഗോ​പി​ദാ​സ്, ര​ച​ന രാം​ദാ​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ടൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ഡി​സൈ​ന​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ​യും സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യും ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​കു​ന്ന ‘ടൈ​റ്റി​ൽ-​ഓ-​ഗ്രാ​ഫി’ ശീ​ർ​ഷ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ​ഴു​തി​യ മ​ല​യാ​ള സി​നി​മാ​ച​രി​ത്രം കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്.

    അ​നൂ​പ് രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ

    ‘വി​ഗ​ത​കു​മാ​ര​നി’​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ള സി​നി​മ​യു​ടെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ മു​പ്പ​തു വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ ശീ​ർ​ഷ​ക ക​ലാ​കാ​രും പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ഡി​സൈ​ന​ർ​മാ​രും അ​ദൃ​ശ്യ​രാ​ണ്. അ​വ​ർ ആ​രൊ​ക്കെ​യാ​ണെ​ന്നു ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ പോ​ലു​മാ​വി​ല്ല. ക​ലാ​സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​ന്റെ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് പോ​സ്റ്റ​റും ടൈ​റ്റി​ലും. മ​ല​യാ​ള ലി​പി​ക​ള​റി​യാ​ത്ത ത​മി​ഴ് ചി​ത്ര​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള സി​നി​മ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പോ​സ്റ്റ​റും ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടും ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​നാ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക കാ​ല​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ത്. ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ള സി​നി​മ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് 1950ക​ളു​ടെ തു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ എ​സ്. അ​പ്പു​ക്കു​ട്ട​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ എ​ന്ന എ​സ്.​എ. നാ​യ​ർ എ​ത്തി​യ​തോ​ടെ അ​ക്ഷ​ര​വും രൂ​പ​വും മാ​റി. ‘ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ’ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ആ​യി​ര​ത്തി അ​ഞ്ഞൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം മ​ല​യാ​ള സി​നി​മ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ഡി​സൈ​ൻ ചെ​യ്ത എ​സ്.​എ. നാ​യ​രെ​പ്പ​റ്റി ഒ​രു ലി​ഖി​ത​രേ​ഖ​പോ​ലും ത​നി​ക്കു ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ക​നാ​യ അ​നൂ​പ് രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ ഖേ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. വി​ക്കി​പീ​ഡി​യ​യി​ലു​മി​ല്ല എ​സ്.​എ. നാ​യ​രെ​പ്പ​റ്റി ഒ​രു ലേ​ഖ​നം. ച​ന്ദ്രി​ക സോ​പ്പി​ന്റെ ടൈ​റ്റി​ലും പ​ര​സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ‘ഉ​ണ്ണി​യാ​ർ​ച്ച’, ‘ഒ​തേ​ന​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ’, ‘ആ​രോ​മ​ലു​ണ്ണി’, ‘തു​മ്പോ​ലാ​ർ​ച്ച’ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ​പാ​ട്ടു സി​നി​മ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടെ​ഴു​തു​ക​യും​ചെ​യ്ത വി.​എം. ബാ​ല​നെ എ​ത്ര​പേ​ർ​ക്ക​റി​യാം. കെ. ​ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്റെ കൗ​മു​ദി ആ​ഴ്ച​പ്പ​തി​പ്പി​ലും ബാ​ല​ൻ വ​ര​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​നാ​യ പി.​എ​ൻ. മേ​നോ​നാ​ണ് പി. ​ഭാ​സ്ക​ര​ന്റെ ‘നാ​യ​രു​പി​ടി​ച്ച പു​ലി​വാ​ലി​നും’ എം. ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ നാ​യ​രു​ടെ ‘കാ​വ്യ​മേ​ള’​ക്കും ഫാ​സി​ലി​ന്റെ ‘മ​ഞ്ഞി​ൽ വി​രി​ഞ്ഞ പൂ​ക്ക​ൾ’​ക്കും എം.​ടി​യു​ടെ ‘വാ​രി​ക്കു​ഴി​ക്കു’​മൊ​ക്കെ ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടെ​ഴു​തി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് എ​ത്ര​പേ​ർ​ക്ക​റി​യും. അ​ടൂ​ർ ഗോ​പാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്റെ ‘എ​ലി​പ്പ​ത്താ​യ’​ത്തി​നും എം.​ടി​യു​ടെ ‘മ​ഞ്ഞി’​നും കെ.​ആ​ർ. മോ​ഹ​ന​ന്റെ ‘അ​ശ്വ​ത്ഥാ​മാ​വി’​നും ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടെ​ഴു​തി​യ​ത് ചി​ത്ര​കാ​ര​നാ​യ സി.​എ​ൻ. ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ. സ്വ​ന്തം ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ‘പ്ര​യാ​ണം’, ‘ലോ​റി’, ‘ചാ​ട്ട’, ‘നി​ദ്ര’, ‘വൈ​ശാ​ലി’, ‘അ​മ​രം’, ‘വെ​ങ്ക​ലം’, ‘പാ​ഥേ​യം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ക്കെ​ല്ലാം പോ​സ്റ്റ​റും ടൈ​റ്റി​ലും ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ​ത് സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​നാ​യ ഭ​ര​ത​ൻ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ‘രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ’, ‘ഭൂ​ത​ക്ക​ണ്ണാ​ടി’, ‘ഹി​സ് ഹൈ​ന​സ് അ​ബ്ദു​ള്ള’, ‘പ​ട്ട​ണ​പ്ര​വേ​ശം’, ‘കി​രീ​ടം’, ‘ഏ​യ് ഓ​ട്ടോ’, ‘ചി​ത്രം’, ‘വ​ട​ക്കു​നോ​ക്കി​യ​ന്ത്രം’, ‘ചി​ദം​ബ​രം’, ‘മ​തി​ലു​ക​ൾ’, ‘മൈ ​ഡി​യ​ർ കു​ട്ടി​ച്ചാ​ത്ത​ൻ’ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധ ശീ​ർ​ഷ​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഗാ​യ​ത്രി അ​ശോ​ക​ന്റേ​താ​ണ്.

    ഒ​രു ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​മേ​യ​ത്തെ പേ​രി​ലെ അ​ക്ഷ​ര​വി​ന്യാ​സ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ പ്ര​കാ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ടൈ​റ്റി​ൽ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ന്റെ വി​ജ​യം. അ​ക്ഷ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ക​ഥ​യെ ചി​ത്ര​രൂ​പ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ച്ചു​വി​ദ്യ. അ​ത്ത​രം രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​നാ ത​ന്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഈ ​പു​സ്ത​കം വി​ശ​ക​ല​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. ഒ​രു ടൈ​റ്റി​ലി​ൽ നാം ​ക​ണ്ടു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ സി​നി​മ​യെ വീ​ണ്ടും കാ​ണി​ച്ചു​ത​രു​ന്ന പ​ഠ​ന​രീ​തി​യും ഡി​സൈ​നും ‘ടൈ​റ്റി​ലോ​ഗ്ര​ഫി’​യെ ഒ​രു സി​നി​മാ​ശാ​ല​പോ​ലെ ഉ​ത്സ​വാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റു​ന്നു. മ​ല​യാ​ള ലി​പി​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​ച്ച​ടി​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷ​മു​ള്ള വാ​യ​ന​യെ സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ അ​ച്ചു​ക​ളു​ടെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും​കൂ​ടി അ​ത് വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്നു. ഓ​രോ അ​ക്ഷ​ര​വ​ടി​വി​ന്റെ​യും അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​ച​രി​ത്രം. ഒ​പ്പം രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​ന​യു​ടെ അ​ധി​ക​മാ​ർ​ക്കു​മ​റി​യാ​ത്ത ത​ത്ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ക​യും പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന അ​ർ​ഥ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഈ ​പു​സ്ത​കം വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു. പേ​രി​ലും അ​തി​ന്റെ അ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ലും മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല അ​തെ​ഴു​തു​ന്ന അ​ക്ഷ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ രൂ​പ​ത്തി​ലും ചി​ല​തു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്നു ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന ഈ ​ബ​ഹു​വ​ർ​ണ ‘ഡി​സൈ​ന​ർ ബു​ക്ക്’ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

