Madhyamam
    നേരക്കുറികൾ
    7 Dec 2024 1:40 AM GMT
    7 Dec 2024 3:04 AM GMT

    ചു​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്ന മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ​വും ഉ​യ​രു​ന്ന അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ളും

    മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​ർ അ​​തി​​രു​​ക​​ൾ മ​​റ​​ന്ന് ഒ​​രു​​മി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും ത​​ന്റെ​​യും അ​​പ​​ര​​ന്റെ​​യും വേ​​ദ​​ന​​ക​​ളും സ്വ​​പ്ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളും സ​​മാ​​ന​​ത​​ക​​ളു​​ള്ള​​താ​​ണെ​​ന്ന് തി​​രി​​ച്ച​​റി​​യു​​ക​​യും ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്ന സാ​​ഹ​​ച​​ര്യ​​മു​​ണ്ടാ​​യാ​​ൽ വെ​​റു​​പ്പി​​ന്റെ​​യും ഭി​​ന്നി​​പ്പി​​ന്റെ​​യും ശ​​ക്തി​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്ക് നി​​ല​​നി​​ൽ​​പ്പു​​ണ്ടാ​​വി​​ല്ല
    ര​ണ്ടു​നാ​ൾ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ വീ​ണ്ടു​മൊ​രു ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 10 വ​ന്നെ​ത്തും- അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ​ദി​നം, എ​ന്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും പ്ര​സ​ക്തി അ​വ​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പു​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന് എ​നി​ക്ക് നി​ശ്ച​യ​മി​ല്ല. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രും അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പോ​ലും ഒ​രു​ത​രം ശൂ​ന്യ​ത​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ചു​രു​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യാ​മു​ന​മ്പി​ൽ നി​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ലെ ഹ​ത​ഭാ​ഗ്യ​രാ​യ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രു​ടെ സ​ക​ല അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ചീ​ന്തി​യെ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി സൈ​ന്യം മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ത്വം തൊ​ട്ടു​തീ​ണ്ടി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത വി​ധ​മു​ള്ള...

    ര​ണ്ടു​നാ​ൾ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ വീ​ണ്ടു​മൊ​രു ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 10 വ​ന്നെ​ത്തും- അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ​ദി​നം, എ​ന്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും പ്ര​സ​ക്തി അ​വ​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പു​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന് എ​നി​ക്ക് നി​ശ്ച​യ​മി​ല്ല. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രും അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പോ​ലും ഒ​രു​ത​രം ശൂ​ന്യ​ത​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ചു​രു​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യാ​മു​ന​മ്പി​ൽ നി​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ലെ ഹ​ത​ഭാ​ഗ്യ​രാ​യ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രു​ടെ സ​ക​ല അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ചീ​ന്തി​യെ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി സൈ​ന്യം മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ത്വം തൊ​ട്ടു​തീ​ണ്ടി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത വി​ധ​മു​ള്ള അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു.

    മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രെ കൊ​ന്നൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് തു​ട​രു​മ്പോ​ഴും ദു​രി​ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു​പി​ടി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴും ജീ​വ​നോ​ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ന​മ്മ​ൾ മി​ണ്ടാ​തെ നോ​ക്കി​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​ക​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ന​മ്മു​ടെ നാ​ട്ടി​ലും ഒ​ട്ടും വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​മ​ല്ല​ല്ലോ അ​വ​സ്ഥ. രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ പ്ര​സം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളു​ടെ വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ ത​ള്ളു​പ​റ​ച്ചി​ലു​ക​ളും നി​ർ​ബാ​ധം തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​റ​യു​ന്ന ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​ന ന​ഗ​രി​യി​ലെ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി മ​ലി​നീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ൾ എ​ത്ര​യോ ഭ​യാ​ന​ക​മാ​ണ് വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ വി​ഷ​പ്പു​ക​യി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം.

    യു​വ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ല്ല, സ്ത്രീ ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യി​ല്ല, കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വി​ശ​ന്നു ക​ര​യു​ന്ന കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം പോ​ലു​മി​ല്ല. പ​ക്ഷേ അ​തി​ൽ നി​ന്നെ​ല്ലാം ശ്ര​ദ്ധ തെ​റ്റി​​ച്ചു​ക​ള​യു​ന്ന എ​ണ്ണ​മ​റ്റ സം​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ ദി​വ​സേ​ന ന​ട​മാ​ടു​മ്പോ​ൾ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യോ​ർ​ത്ത് ക​ര​യാ​ൻ നേ​രം കി​ട്ടു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ചു​റ്റി​ക​യും പി​ക്കാ​സു​മാ​യി​റ​ങ്ങി പ​ഴ​യ മ​സ്ജി​ദു​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​സ്ഥി​വാ​രം കു​ത്തി​യി​ള​ക്കി നോ​ക്കി​യാ​ൽ രാ​ജ്യം നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന സ​ക​ല വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് തോ​ന്നും ചി​ല​രു​ടെ ആ​വേ​ശം ക​ണ്ടാ​ൽ.

    സം​ഭ​ലി​ൽ മ​റ​ച്ചു​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ത്?

    ബാ​ബ​രി​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം കാ​ശി(​ഗ്യാ​ൻ​വാ​പി പ​ള്ളി), മ​ഥു​ര (ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് മ​സ്ജി​ദ്) ബാ​ക്കി ഹെ ​എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ ഏ​തൊ​രു പ​ള്ളി​യും എ​ന്ന മ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണ് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഹു​ങ്കി​ൽ സം​ഘ​പ​രി​വാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പോ​ക്ക്. രാ​ജ്യ​​ത്ത് നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ​ത്തെ അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ഒ​രു കോ​ട​തി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ന്റെ മ​റ​വി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സ​ർ​വേ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ഉ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ സം​ഭ​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ഞ്ച് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ജീ​വ​ൻ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. അ​തി​ലു​മെ​ത്ര​യോ അ​ധി​കം പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ക്കാ​രെ ശ​ത്രു​ക്ക​ളെ​പ്പോ​ലെ നേ​രി​ട്ട പൊ​ലീ​സ് മേ​ധാ​വി​ക്ക്, മു​റി​വേ​ൽ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സ​മു​ദാ​യ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ജാ​ഹി​ലു​ക​ൾ (മ​ര്യാ​ദ​കെ​ട്ട വി​ഡ്ഡി​ക​ൾ) എ​ന്ന് മാ​ധ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ തെ​ല്ല് സ​ങ്കോ​ച​മി​ല്ല. താ​നൊ​രു പൊ​തു​സേ​വ​ക​നാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഒ​രു ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സ​മു​ദാ​യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ഇ​ത്ര ധി​ക്കാ​ര​ത്തോ​ടെ, മൂ​ന്നാം​കി​ട പ​ദ​പ്ര​യോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ പാ​ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള സാ​മാ​ന്യ​ബോ​ധം ഇ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ആ​ളൊ​ന്നു​മ​ല്ല​ല്ലോ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം.

    എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 10 വ​രെ ആ​രെ​യും സം​ഭ​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധം പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്? പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​നും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഭ​ര​ണ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​നും ഒ​ന്നും മ​റ​ച്ചു​വെ​ക്കാ​നി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ആ ​പ​ട്ട​ണം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നേ​രി​ൽ ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ പൗ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രെ​യും ജ​ന​പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളെ​യും അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​ത് എ​ന്തു കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്? ജ​ന​നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഘ​ട്ടം വ​രു​മ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും ഇ​ര​ക​ളെ​യും അ​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ഭ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി നി​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​രാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടാ​വും എ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ല​ല്ലോ. അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ വേ​റെ വ​ഴി​ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ടാ​വി​ല്ല. ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട തീ​ട്ടൂ​ര​ത്തെ അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു പോ​കാ​ത്ത​പ​ക്ഷം അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്ട ജീ​വി​തം ത​ന്നെ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​വും.

    ആ​രാ​ധ​നാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ച​ട​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​ജ​ണ്ട ചു​രു​ള​ഴി​യു​ന്ന രീ​തി​ത​ന്നെ അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​ണ്. മ​സ്ജി​ദു​ക​ളും ദ​ർ​ഗ​ക​ളും കാ​ല​പ്പ​ഴ​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള ച​രി​ത്ര നി​ർ​മി​തി​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ സേ​ന​ക​ൾ ഉ​ന്ന​മി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. നോ​ട്ട​മി​ട്ടു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ പി​ന്നെ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​മൊ​ന്നാ​കെ അ​രാ​ജ​ക​ത്വ​വും വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ​ത​യും വ്യാ​പി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​പ്പോ​ഴും പു​റ​ത്തു നി​ൽ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴും ഭ​ര​ണ​വ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ്വാ​ധീ​നം പ​ണ്ടേ പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​ണ്. അ​ന്യാ​യ​മാ​യ അ​വ​കാ​ശ വാ​ദം ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചും അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി വി​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​തി​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ചും തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ബാ​ബ​രി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് പി​ടി​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക​ൽ ശ്ര​മം പ​ള്ളി ത​ക​ർ​ത്തും വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ ക​ലാ​പ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചും ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തും ഭ​ര​ണ​സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും കോ​ട​തി​യെ​യു​മു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​തു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഏ​വ​ർ​ക്കും അ​റി​വു​ള്ള​താ​ണ​ല്ലോ.

    എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​ജ്മീ​ർ?

    പ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മേ​ലു​ള്ള കൈ​യേ​റ്റം മ​തി​യാ​വാ​തെ അ​വ​രി​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​ജ്മീ​ർ ദ​ർ​ഗാ ശ​രീ​ഫി​നു മേ​ലും അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദം ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഈ ​നീ​ക്കം സ​ക​ല​സീ​മ​ക​ളും ഭേ​ദി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് വാ​യി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കാം. അ​ജ്മീ​ർ ശ​രീ​ഫി​ൽ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദ​മു​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച് ഹ​ര​ജി ന​ൽ​കി​യ വാ​ർ​ത്ത വാ​യി​ക്ക​വേ ഗ​രീ​ബ് ന​വാ​സ് എ​ന്ന​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ഖാ​ജാ മു​ഈ​നു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ ചി​ശ്തി​യു​ടെ മ​സാ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ എ​ണ്ണ​മ​റ്റ യാ​ത്ര​ക​ൾ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലെ​ത്തി. അ​വി​ട​ത്തെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​ർ മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ൾ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര മ​ത​സ്ഥ​രെ അ​വി​ടെ​വെ​ച്ച് കാ​ണു​ക​യും സ്നേ​ഹാ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട് ഞാ​ൻ.

    ഈ ​സൂ​ഫി​വ​ര്യ​ന്റെ കു​ടീ​രം ഹി​ന്ദു-​മു​സ്‍ലിം സൗ​ഹാ​ർ​ദ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് നി​സ്സം​ശ​യം പ​റ​യാ​നാ​വും. 1138-39 കാ​ല​ത്ത് കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ പേ​ർ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ ജ​നി​ച്ച അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ന​ന്നേ ചെ​റു​പ്പ​ത്തി​ൽ​ത്ത​ന്നെ മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ളെ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ​മാ​യി കി​ട്ടി​യ തോ​ട്ട​വും കാ​റ്റാ​ടി​യു​മെ​ല്ലാം വെ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ഖ​ന്ദൂ​സി എ​ന്ന സൂ​ഫി ദ​ർ​വേ​ശി​ന്റെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശാ​നു​സാ​രം അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്തെ അ​റി​വി​ന്റെ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ബു​ഖാ​റ​യി​ലും സ​മ​ർ​ഖ​ണ്ഡി​ലും പോ​യി പ​ഠ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഖാ​ജ മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ച​രി​ത്രം. അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് അ​ജ്മീ​ർ വാ​ണി​രു​ന്ന​ത് ര​ജ​പു​ത്ര രാ​ജാ​വ് പൃ​ഥ്വി​രാ​ജ് ചൗ​ഹാ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​നാ സാ​ഗ​ർ ത​ടാ​ക​ത്തി​നു​സ​മീ​പം ഒ​രു കു​ന്നി​ൻ​മേ​ട്ടി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​മാ​ക്കി​യ സൂ​ഫി​യെ​ക്കാ​ണാ​ൻ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ വ​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടേ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ലാ​ളി​ത്യ​വും ഭ​ക്തി​യും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഏ​റെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷി​ച്ചു. അ​നു​ഗ്ര​ഹാ​ശി​സ്സു​ക​ൾ തേ​ടി ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളും മ​ഹാ​രാ​ജാ​ക്ക​ൻ​മാ​രു​മെ​ത്തി. 97ാം വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ വി​ട​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ശേ​ഷ​വും സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​രു​ടെ ഒ​ഴു​ക്ക് തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു കൊ​ണ്ടേ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ല​പ്ര​യോ​ഗ​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ വേ​ർ​തി​രി​വു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും പ്ര​ബോ​ധ​നം ചെ​യ്ത സൂ​ഫി​യു​ടെ സ​വി​ധ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​രി​ൽ അ​ന്ന​ത്തേ​തു പോ​ലെ ഇ​ന്നും വ​ലി​യൊ​രു പ​ങ്ക് അ​മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളാ​ണ്. പു​ഴ​യെ​പ്പോ​ലെ ഉ​ദാ​ര​ത​യും സൂ​ര്യ​ന്റെ ക​രു​ണ​യും ഭൂ​മി​യോ​ളം വി​ന​യ​വും സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​ല്ലാ​ഹു​വു​മാ​യി ഏ​റ്റ​വും അ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ എ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ദാ​രി​ദ്ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മൃ​ദ്ധി​യും വി​ശ​പ്പി​ൽ സം​തൃ​പ്തി​യും ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ​വും ശ​ത്രു​വി​നോ​ടും സൗ​ഹാ​ർ​ദ​വും ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ശ്രേ​ഷ്ഠ​മാ​യ സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​മെ​ന്നും ന​ര​ക​ശി​ക്ഷ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​യി ക്കി​ട്ടാ​നു​ള്ള ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഉ​റ​പ്പു​ള്ള മാ​ർ​ഗം വി​ശ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ന​ൽ​ക​ലും ദു​രി​ത​ബാ​ധി​ത​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ശ്വാ​സ​മെ​ത്തി​ക്ക​ലു​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന പാ​ഠം പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ച അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ജാ​തി​യോ മ​ത​മോ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​തെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കേ​വ​ർ​ക്കും സ​ഹാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    മു​ഗ​ൾ ച​ക്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​മാ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ക്ബ​റും ജ​ഹാം​ഗീ​റും ദ​ർ​ഗ​യി​ലെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വ​ത്രേ. സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന വേ​ള​ക​ളി​ൽ മു​ഗ​ൾ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ ദ​ർ​ഗ​യു​ടെ വി​പു​ലീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലും സൗ​ന്ദ​ര്യ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലും ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ ഫ​ല​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​ജ്മീ​ർ ദ​ർ​ഗ​ക്ക് ചു​റ്റു​മു​ള്ള പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളും ചു​മ​രു​ക​ളും കൂ​റ്റ​ൻ ക​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്.

    മു​ഗ​ൾ ച​ക്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​മാ​ർ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച ര​ണ്ട് കൂ​റ്റ​ൻ ചെ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്നും ദ​ർ​ഗ​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം പാ​കം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു. ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ ച​ക്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൾ ജ​ഹ​നാ​ര ഖ്വാ​ജ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് പു​സ്ത​ക​വും ര​ചി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് രാ​ജ്ഞി മേ​രി സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ വേ​ള​യി​ൽ അ​ജ്മീ​ർ ദ​ർ​ഗ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​തി​ന്റെ സ്മ​ര​ണാ​ർ​ഥം ഒ​രു ജ​ല​സം​ഭ​ര​ണി​ക്ക് മേ​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ര പ​ണി​തു ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​യും രേ​ഖ​ക​ളു​ണ്ട്.

    മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ അ​തി​രു​ക​ൾ മ​റ​ന്ന് ഒ​രു​മി​ക്കു​ക​യും ത​ന്റെ​യും അ​പ​ര​ന്റെ​യും വേ​ദ​ന​ക​ളും സ്വ​പ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും സ​മാ​ന​ത​ക​ളു​ള്ള​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യാ​ൽ വെ​റു​പ്പി​ന്റെ​യും ഭി​ന്നി​പ്പി​ന്റെ​യും ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​വി​ല്ല. ഏ​തൊ​രാ​ൾ​ക്കും ക​യ​റി​ച്ചെ​ല്ലാ​ൻ ഇ​ട​യു​ള്ള ഇ​ട​മാ​യി അ​വ​ർ കാ​ണു​ന്ന അ​ജ്മീ​ർ ദ​ർ​ഗ​യെ​യും താ​ജ് മ​ഹ​ലി​നെ​യും കു​തു​ബ് മി​നാ​റി​നെ​യും ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ജ​മാ മ​സ്ജി​ദി​നെ​യു​മെ​ല്ലാം വി​വാ​ദ​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ള​ച്ചാ​ൽ അ​തി​ന് ത​ട​യി​ടാ​നാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ സേ​ന ക​രു​തു​ന്നു. ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​മാ​വ​ട്ടെ അ​തി​നെ​​യൊ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​ക്കി​യും ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു.

