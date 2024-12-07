Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Dec 2024 1:40 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Dec 2024 3:04 AM GMT
ചുരുങ്ങുന്ന മനുഷ്യാവകാശവും ഉയരുന്ന അവകാശവാദങ്ങളുംtext_fields
മനുഷ്യർ അതിരുകൾ മറന്ന് ഒരുമിക്കുകയും തന്റെയും അപരന്റെയും വേദനകളും സ്വപ്നങ്ങളും സമാനതകളുള്ളതാണെന്ന് തിരിച്ചറിയുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന സാഹചര്യമുണ്ടായാൽ വെറുപ്പിന്റെയും ഭിന്നിപ്പിന്റെയും ശക്തികൾക്ക് നിലനിൽപ്പുണ്ടാവില്ല
