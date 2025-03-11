Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightColumnschevron_rightനാലാംകണ്ണ്chevron_rightനവ ഫാഷിസം: നിര്‍വചനവും...
    നാലാംകണ്ണ്
    Posted On
    date_range 11 March 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 March 2025 9:21 AM IST

    നവ ഫാഷിസം: നിര്‍വചനവും പ്രയോഗവും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നവ ഫാഷിസം: നിര്‍വചനവും പ്രയോഗവും
    cancel

    ‘നിയോഫാഷിസം’ എന്ന പരികല്‍പന ഔദ്യോഗികമായി സ്വീകരിക്കാന്‍ സി.പി.എം തീരുമാനിച്ചത്, പരക്കെ ഉപയോഗിക്കപ്പെടുന്ന ഒരു വാക്കിന്‍റെ വൈകിയുള്ള സ്വാംശീകരണം എന്നതിനപ്പുറം ഒരു പ്രതികരണം സാധാരണഗതിയില്‍ ആകര്‍ഷിക്കുമായിരുന്നില്ല. ആഗോളതലത്തില്‍, സ്വേച്ഛാധിപത്യ സമീപനമുള്ള മറ്റു പല സര്‍ക്കാറുകളെയും എന്നപോലെ മോദിസര്‍ക്കാറിനെതിരെയും പൊതുവില്‍ ഫാഷിസ്റ്റെന്നും നിയോഫാഷിസ്റ്റെന്നും വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കാറുണ്ട്. എന്നാല്‍, ഈ സങ്കൽപനം ആദ്യമായി ദേശീയരാഷ്ട്രീയത്തില്‍ ഉപയോഗിക്കാന്‍ കടംകൊള്ളുന്ന സി.പി.എം, മോദിസര്‍ക്കാറിനെ തങ്ങള്‍ നിയോഫാഷിസ്റ്റെന്നോ ഫാഷിസ്റ്റെന്നോ വിളിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്ന് സൂചിപ്പിച്ചതാണ്...

    ‘നിയോഫാഷിസം’ എന്ന പരികല്‍പന ഔദ്യോഗികമായി സ്വീകരിക്കാന്‍ സി.പി.എം തീരുമാനിച്ചത്, പരക്കെ ഉപയോഗിക്കപ്പെടുന്ന ഒരു വാക്കിന്‍റെ വൈകിയുള്ള സ്വാംശീകരണം എന്നതിനപ്പുറം ഒരു പ്രതികരണം സാധാരണഗതിയില്‍ ആകര്‍ഷിക്കുമായിരുന്നില്ല. ആഗോളതലത്തില്‍, സ്വേച്ഛാധിപത്യ സമീപനമുള്ള മറ്റു പല സര്‍ക്കാറുകളെയും എന്നപോലെ മോദിസര്‍ക്കാറിനെതിരെയും പൊതുവില്‍ ഫാഷിസ്റ്റെന്നും നിയോഫാഷിസ്റ്റെന്നും വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കാറുണ്ട്. എന്നാല്‍, ഈ സങ്കൽപനം ആദ്യമായി ദേശീയരാഷ്ട്രീയത്തില്‍ ഉപയോഗിക്കാന്‍ കടംകൊള്ളുന്ന സി.പി.എം, മോദിസര്‍ക്കാറിനെ തങ്ങള്‍ നിയോഫാഷിസ്റ്റെന്നോ ഫാഷിസ്റ്റെന്നോ വിളിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്ന് സൂചിപ്പിച്ചതാണ് വിവാദമായത്. ദേശീയതലത്തില്‍ ഇടതുപക്ഷ ഐക്യത്തിലാണ് അത് ആദ്യം വിള്ളലുണ്ടാക്കിയത്. ദേശീയ ഇടതുമുന്നണിയിലെ സി.പി.ഐ, സി.പി.ഐ(എം.എല്‍) കക്ഷികള്‍ ഇതിനെതിരെ രംഗത്തുവന്നു.

    യഥാർഥത്തില്‍, സി.പി.എം ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഭരണകൂടത്തെ അങ്ങനെ വിളിക്കുന്നില്ല എന്നുപറഞ്ഞാല്‍ അതില്‍ വിശേഷിച്ച് കുഴപ്പമൊന്നുമില്ല. മോദിസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പാര്‍ലമെന്ററി സൗകര്യങ്ങള്‍ ഉപയോഗിച്ചു ഇന്ത്യയെ ഒരു ഇല്ലിബറൽ ജനാധിപത്യമാക്കി മാറ്റാനാണ് ആദ്യപടിയായി ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതെന്നുതന്നെയാണ്‌ എന്റെയും നിഗമനം. മോദിസര്‍ക്കാറിന്റെ സമീപനങ്ങളില്‍ ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ്, നിയോഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് പ്രവണതകളുണ്ട് എന്നതിലും ആര്‍ക്കും സംശയങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടാവേണ്ടതില്ല. എന്നാല്‍, ആർ.എസ്.എസ് കേവലം ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ്/നിയോഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് പ്രവണതകള്‍ മാത്രമുള്ള പ്രസ്ഥാനമാണോ അതോ അടിസ്ഥാനപരമായി ഫാഷിസ്റ്റാണോ എന്നതാണ് ഇവിടെ പ്രധാനമായും ചര്‍ച്ചചെയ്യേണ്ടത്. കാരണം, ജനസംഘമോ ബി.ജെ.പിയോ ഒരുകാലത്തും ആർ.എസ്.എസ് എന്ന സംഘടനയുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയമുഖം എന്ന നിലയിലല്ലാതെ നിലനിന്നിട്ടില്ല. ഫാഷിസവും നിയോഫാഷിസവും തമ്മിലെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ വേര്‍തിരിവില്‍ ഈ സംഘടന എവിടെയാണ് അടയാളപ്പെടുത്തപ്പെടുക എന്നത് വളരെ പ്രധാനമാണ്.

    നവ ഫാഷിസം

    പരമ്പരാഗത ഫാഷിസത്തിന്റെ തത്ത്വങ്ങളെ ആധുനികലോക സാഹചര്യങ്ങളുമായി പൊരുത്തപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന സമകാലിക രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രത്യയശാസ്ത്രമാണ് നിയോഫാഷിസം. അതിദേശീയതയും ജനാധിപത്യവിരുദ്ധതയും സിവിൽ സമൂഹ വിരുദ്ധതയും മാര്‍ക്സിസ്റ്റ്‌ വിരുദ്ധതയും കുടിയേറ്റവിരുദ്ധതയും നിയോലിബറല്‍ സാമ്പത്തികവാദവും സ്വേച്ഛാധിപത്യസ്വഭാവവുമാണ് ഈ സമീപനത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനപരിസരങ്ങള്‍. ദേശീയസ്വത്വത്തിനെതിരായ ഭീഷണികൾ, സാമ്പത്തിക അസ്ഥിരത, യാഥാസ്ഥിതിക സാമൂഹികഘടനകളുടെ വിഘടനം എന്നിവയോടുള്ള പ്രതികരണമായാണ് നിയോഫാഷിസം ഉയർന്നുവരുന്നത്. പരദേശവിദ്വേഷം, തദ്ദേശീയത്വം, സൈനികവാദം, ലിബറൽ ജനാധിപത്യത്തിന്റെയും മനുഷ്യാവകാശങ്ങളുടെയും ബഹുസാംസ്കാരികതയുടെയും നിരാകരണം എന്നിവയമൊക്കെ ഈ സമീപനത്തിന്റെ പ്രധാന ലക്ഷണങ്ങളാണ്.

    നവലിബറലിസത്തിനും നവഫാഷിസത്തിനും വ്യത്യസ്തമായ പ്രത്യയശാസ്ത്രങ്ങളുണ്ടെങ്കിലും വിപണിയുടെ സമഗ്രാധിപത്യത്തില്‍ വിശ്വസിക്കുന്ന നവലിബറലിസവും സ്വേച്ഛാധിപത്യപരവും അതിദേശീയവുമായ ഭരണത്തിനായി വാദിക്കുന്ന നവഫാഷിസവും പരസ്പരം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന പ്രതിഭാസങ്ങളാണ്. നവലിബറലിസത്തിന്റെ സാമ്പത്തികനയങ്ങൾ സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്ന അസമത്വം, അന്യവത്കരണം, അസംതൃപ്തി എന്നിവയുടെ സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ നിയോഫാഷിസ്റ്റുകൾ ചൂഷണം ചെയ്യുന്നു. അസമത്വം, സാംസ്കാരിക സ്വത്വം, ദേശീയപരമാധികാരം തുടങ്ങിയ വിഷയങ്ങൾ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്നതില്‍ നവലിബറല്‍ ഭരണകൂടങ്ങളുടെ പരാജയങ്ങളോടുള്ള പ്രതികരണമായും നിയോഫാഷിസം പ്രത്യക്ഷപ്പെടാറുണ്ട്. ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ കോൺഗ്രസ് സര്‍ക്കാറിനെതിരെ നടന്ന അണ്ണാ ഹസാരെയുടെ സമരം അത്തരത്തിലുള്ള ഒന്നായിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍, ഇത് തിരിച്ചറിയുക എന്നത് പ്രധാനമാണ്. അണ്ണാ ഹസാരക്ക് ഇടതുപക്ഷം പരോക്ഷമായെങ്കിലും പിന്തുണ കൊടുത്തപ്പോള്‍ മന്‍മോഹന്‍സിങ് സര്‍ക്കാറിനെ രൂക്ഷമായി വിമര്‍ശിച്ചെഴുതിയിരുന്ന എനിക്ക് അത് ഉള്‍ക്കൊള്ളാനായില്ല. അത് നിയോഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് പ്രസ്ഥാനമാണെന്ന തിരിച്ചറിവില്‍ നിന്നായിരുന്നു ആ എതിര്‍പ്പുണ്ടായത്. അത് പിന്നീട് ശരിയാണെന്ന് തെളിഞ്ഞു. ചരിത്രം കാട്ടിത്തരുന്നത്, നവലിബറലിസവും നവഫാഷിസവും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഇടപെടലുകള്‍, ആത്യന്തികമായി സവിശേഷ സ്വേച്ഛാധിപത്യ പോപ്പുലിസത്തിന്റെ വളര്‍ച്ചക്കാണ് വഴിമരുന്നിടുക എന്നാണ്.

    നെഹ്റുവിന്റെ നിര്‍വചനം

    1920കളിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് സംഘടനകളൊന്നും അവയുടെ പഴയരൂപത്തിൽ ഇന്നു നിലനിൽക്കുന്നില്ല. അവയിൽ ഭൂരിഭാഗവും രണ്ടാംലോകയുദ്ധത്തിനും അച്ചുതണ്ടുശക്തികളുടെ പതനത്തിനും ശേഷം പിരിച്ചുവിടപ്പെടുകയോ നിരോധിക്കപ്പെടുകയോ നശിപ്പിക്കപ്പെടുകയോ ചെയ്തു. യൂറോപ്പിന് പുറത്തുള്ള അവയുടെ മാറ്റൊലി സംഘടനകളും നാല്‍പതുകളില്‍ തകര്‍ക്കപ്പെട്ടു. ഇപ്പോള്‍ ലോകമെമ്പാടും പൊട്ടിമുളക്കുന്ന നിയോഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് സംഘടനകളെ മാറ്റിനിര്‍ത്തിയാല്‍, നാല്‍പതുകളിലെ ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് വിരുദ്ധതയെ തന്ത്രപൂര്‍വം മറികടന്നുകൊണ്ട്‌ നിലനില്‍പ് ഉറപ്പാക്കിയ പ്രസ്ഥാനം ആർ.എസ്.എസ് മാത്രമാണ്. അതൊരു ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് സംഘടനയാണ് എന്ന തിരിച്ചറിവുണ്ടായിരുന്ന നേതാവായിരുന്നു നെഹ്‌റു. അദ്ദേഹം 1948ല്‍ കൃത്യമായി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി: ‘ആർ.എസ്.എസ് അടിസ്ഥാനപരമായി പരസ്യമുഖമുള്ള രഹസ്യസംഘടനയാണ്. വലിയ തുകകൾ പിരിച്ചെടുക്കുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കിലും അവര്‍ക്ക് അംഗത്വ നിയമങ്ങളോ രജിസ്റ്ററുകളോ അക്കൗണ്ടുകളോ ഇല്ല. അവർ സമാധാനപരമായ രീതികളിലോ സത്യഗ്രഹത്തിലോ വിശ്വസിക്കുന്നില്ല. പരസ്യമായി പറയുന്നതിനു നേര്‍വിപരീതമാണ് അവർ രഹസ്യമായി ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഫാഷിസത്തെ പിന്തുണച്ച് യൂറോപ്പിന്റെ വിവിധഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ വളർന്നുവന്ന സംഘടനകളുടെ അതേതരത്തിലുള്ള സംഘടനയാണ് ആർ.എസ്.എസ്’. നെഹ്റുവിന്റെ നിഗമനം സ്വീകരിച്ചാല്‍, ലോകത്തിന്ന് പരമ്പരാഗത ക്ലാസിക്കല്‍ ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് സംഘടനകള്‍ ഒന്നുംതന്നെ അവശേഷിക്കുന്നില്ല എന്നതിനുള്ള ഏകാപവാദം ആർ.എസ്.എസ് ആണ്.

    എഴുപതുകളിലെ വലതുമുന്നണി

    എന്നാല്‍, സ്വാഭാവികമായും സി.പി.എമ്മിന് ഇത്തരമൊരു നിലപാട് കൈക്കൊള്ളാന്‍ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുണ്ടാവും. കാരണം എഴുപതുകളില്‍ ആർ.എസ്.എസുമായി സി.പി.എം മുന്നണിയുണ്ടാക്കി എന്നതുകൊണ്ടാണത്. സ്വന്തം പ്രത്യയശാസ്ത്രത്തില്‍ അണുകിട മാറാത്ത മുപ്പതുകളിലെ അതേ ആർ.എസ്.എസാണ് ഇപ്പോഴുമുള്ളത്. എഴുപതുകളിലും അതങ്ങനെതന്നെയായിരുന്നു. അപ്പോള്‍ ലോകത്ത് നാൽപതുകള്‍ക്കുശേഷം ഏതെങ്കിലും പരമ്പരാഗത ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് സംഘടനയുമായി അടുത്തബന്ധം പുലര്‍ത്തിയ ഏക പ്രധാന കമ്യൂണിസ്റ്റ് പാര്‍ട്ടി എന്ന പഴി സി.പി.എമ്മിനുണ്ടാവും. പ്രധാനമായും പാര്‍ട്ടിയുടെ ആർ.എസ്.എസ് ബന്ധത്തില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ച് പോളിറ്റ് ബ്യൂറോയില്‍നിന്ന് രാജിവെച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ബി.ടി. രണദിവെ എഴുതിയ കത്ത് ‘മാര്‍ക്സിസ്റ്റ് ഇന്റര്‍നെറ്റ് ആര്‍ക്കീവ്സി’ല്‍ ലഭ്യമാണ്. അതിലദ്ദേഹം എല്ലാ പഴുതുകളും അടച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള വിമര്‍ശനമാണ് നേതൃത്വത്തി’നെതിരെ നടത്തുന്നത്. അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥക്ക് വളരെ മുമ്പേ തുടങ്ങിയ ബന്ധത്തെ വിമര്‍ശിക്കുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം, അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥക്കെതിരെ ആണെങ്കില്‍പോലും ഈ ബന്ധം സ്വീകാര്യമല്ലെന്ന് പറയുന്നുണ്ട്. നെഹ്റുവിന്‍റെ നിലപാടിന് സമാനമായിരുന്നു രണദിവെയുടെ നിലപാട് -‘അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥക്കെതിരെ പോരാടുന്നതിന്റെ പേരിൽ പാരാമിലിട്ടറി ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് ആർ.എസ്.എസ് കേന്ദ്രസംഘടനയായുള്ള സാമ്രാജ്യത്വ അനുകൂല ജനസംഘവുമായിച്ചേർന്ന് സംയുക്തപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ നടത്താൻ ഭൂരിപക്ഷ കേന്ദ്ര കമ്മിറ്റി തീരുമാനിച്ചതിനാലാണ്’ തന്റെ രാജിയെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു.

    അതുപോലെ സി.പി.ഐ സെക്രട്ടറി ബിനോയ്‌ വിശ്വത്തിന്‍റെ പിതാവ് സി.കെ. വിശ്വനാഥന്‍ അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥക്കും മുമ്പ് എഴുതിയ ’മാര്‍ക്സിസ്റ്റ് പാര്‍ട്ടി വലതുപക്ഷ പാളയത്തില്‍’ എന്ന പുസ്തകത്തില്‍ എഴുപതുകളില്‍ ജെ.പി പ്രസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി രൂപപ്പെട്ട സി.പി.എം-ജനസംഘം-ആർ.എസ്.എസ് ബന്ധത്തെ ശക്തമായി വിമര്‍ശിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. മാത്രമല്ല, സി.കെ. വിശ്വനാഥന്‍ മറ്റൊന്നുകൂടി പറയുന്നുണ്ട് -ബംഗാളില്‍ സി.പി.ഐ ഇല്ലാതെ ഒരു ഇടതുമുന്നണി എഴുപതുകളില്‍ സി.പി.എം ഉണ്ടാക്കിയിരുന്നു. അത് തകര്‍ന്ന് സി.പി.എം അടക്കം അതിലെ കക്ഷികള്‍ ഒന്നൊന്നായി വലതുപക്ഷ പാളയത്തിലേക്ക് പോയപ്പോള്‍ എസ്.യു.സി.ഐ മാത്രമാണത്രെ ജനസംഘവുമായി ചേരാതെ ഒറ്റക്ക് നിൽക്കാന്‍ തീരുമാനിച്ചത്. ജെ.പി പ്രസ്ഥാനത്തിനുള്ള സി.ഐ.എ സഹായങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചും വിമര്‍ശനമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഇന്ദിര ഗാന്ധി കിസ്സിൻജറോട് നേരിട്ടുതന്നെ ഇത് പറഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ട്. പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ഫോര്‍ഡിന്‍റെ ‘ഡീസ്റ്റബിലൈസേഷന്‍’ പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ചിലിയും പോർചുഗലും മുതല്‍ ഇന്ത്യവരെയുള്ള രാജ്യങ്ങള്‍ സി.ഐ.എ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടിരുന്നു എന്നായിരുന്നു അന്നുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ആരോപണം. അമേരിക്കന്‍ നയതന്ത്ര പ്രതിനിധികള്‍ ഇത് നിഷേധിച്ചിരുന്നെങ്കിലും ഫോര്‍ഡ് അതിന് തയാറായിരുന്നില്ല.

    സി.പി.എം പരിപാടിയിലെ മോദി വിരുദ്ധത

    മോദിസര്‍ക്കാറിനെ നവഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് എന്ന് ഇപ്പോള്‍ വിളിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്നേ സി.പി.എം പറയുന്നുള്ളൂ. അപ്പോഴും അവരുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയപരിപാടിയുടെ കാതല്‍ ശക്തമായ മോദിസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ വിരുദ്ധതയാണ് എന്നകാര്യത്തില്‍ സംശയമില്ല. ഇപ്പോഴത്തെ പരിപാടി മാത്രമല്ല, മുന്‍ പാര്‍ട്ടി പരിപാടികള്‍ നോക്കിയാലും ഇതാണ് അവര്‍ മുന്നോട്ടുവെക്കുന്നത്. ‘ഫാഷിസ്റ്റിക്’ എന്നുതന്നെയാണ് പരിപാടിയിലുടനീളം മോദിസര്‍ക്കാറിനെ പാര്‍ട്ടി പരിപാടി വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. അതുകൊണ്ട്, ഭരണകൂട സ്വഭാവത്തിന്റെ നിര്‍വചനത്തിന്‍റെ പേരില്‍ സി.പി.എം രാഷ്ട്രീയമായി പിന്നോട്ടുപോയെന്ന് വിമര്‍ശിക്കുന്നതില്‍ അർഥമില്ല. നിര്‍വചനത്തിന്റെ തീവ്രതയല്ല, പ്രയോഗത്തിന്റെ സാധുതയാണ് പ്രസക്തമാവുന്നത്. മാത്രമല്ല, സി.പി.ഐ, സി.പി.എം, സി.പി.ഐ.എം.എല്‍ പ്രസ്ഥാനങ്ങളും ബഹുജനസംഘടനകളും ഉയര്‍ത്തുന്ന പൊതുരാഷ്ട്രീയം ദേശീയതലത്തില്‍ പ്രസക്തിയുള്ളതുമാണ്.

     കേരളത്തിലെ മുന്നണി സംവിധാനങ്ങളുടെ സവിശേഷതകള്‍ മാറ്റിനിര്‍ത്തിയാല്‍, മറ്റു പല സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലും സി.പി.എം ജനാധിപത്യചേരിയുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് നിലകൊള്ളുന്നത്. എന്‍റെ അഭിപ്രായത്തില്‍ ജെ.പി പ്രസ്ഥാനവും അണ്ണാ ഹസാരെ പ്രസ്ഥാനവും പോലുള്ള നിയോഫാഷിസ്റ്റ്-പോപ്പുലിസ്റ്റ് സമരങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഇനി സി.പി.എം പിന്തുണ നല്‍കാനുള്ള സാധ്യതയും വിരളമാണ്. സി.പി.എം നിര്‍വചനത്തില്‍, ഭരണകൂടം ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് അല്ലാത്തതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ, ബി.ജെ.പിയെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന് അധികാരത്തില്‍വരാന്‍ കഴിയുന്ന സാഹചര്യമുണ്ടല്ലോ. അങ്ങനെയുണ്ടാകുന്ന സര്‍ക്കാറുമായി അഭിപ്രായവ്യത്യാസങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടായാല്‍ അത് ബി.ജെ.പി മുതലെടുക്കാത്തതരത്തില്‍ പരിഹരിക്കണമെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കാന്‍ കഴിഞ്ഞ മൂന്നുപതിറ്റാണ്ടുകാലത്തെ ചരിത്രവും നമ്മുടെ മുന്നിലുണ്ട്. ഇവിടെയാണ്‌ കല്‍ക്കട്ടാ തീസിസില്‍നിന്ന് സൈദ്ധാന്തികമായും രാഷ്ട്രീയമായും ഏറെ മുന്നോട്ടുപോയ രണദിവേയുടെ ദീര്‍ഘദര്‍ശിത്വം പ്രസക്തമാവുന്നത്. അദ്ദേഹവും മരിക്കുംവരെ സി.പി.എം നേതാവായിരുന്നു, പോളിറ്റ് ബ്യൂറോ അംഗമായിരിക്കുമ്പോഴാണ്‌ അദ്ദേഹം വിടപറഞ്ഞത്‌.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Narendra ModiBJPNeo Fascism
    News Summary - Neo-fascism: Definition and Application
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X