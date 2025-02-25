Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    നാലാംകണ്ണ്
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2025 6:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2025 8:32 AM IST

    ദക്ഷിണേന്ത്യന്‍ സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ് ഭൂപടത്തിലെ കേരളം

    ദക്ഷിണേന്ത്യന്‍ സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ് ഭൂപടത്തിലെ കേരളം
    കേരളത്തിന്‍റെ സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ് ഇക്കോസിസ്റ്റം കൈവരിച്ച നേട്ടങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച്​ മുൻ ​കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയും കോൺഗ്രസ്​ എം.പിയുമായ ശശി തരൂരി​​ന്റെ ലേഖനം വിവാദങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് കാരണമായിരിക്കുകയാണല്ലോ. ലേഖനത്തിലെ വാദങ്ങളില്‍ ഉറച്ചുനില്‍ക്കുന്ന തരൂർ തെറ്റുണ്ടെങ്കില്‍ അത് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിച്ചാല്‍ അടുത്ത ലേഖനത്തില്‍ തിരുത്താവുന്നതേ ഉള്ളൂവെന്ന് പറയുന്നുണ്ട്. ആ ലേഖനത്തിലെ വിവാദ പ്രസ്താവനകളെക്കുറിച്ചല്ല ഈ കുറിപ്പ്. എന്നാല്‍, അദ്ദേഹം എഴുതിയതില്‍നിന്നും നിലവിലുള്ള ആഗോള സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍നിന്നും നിയോലിബറല്‍ മാതൃക പിന്തുടരുന്ന പ്രാദേശിക ഭരണകൂടങ്ങള്‍ നേരിടുന്ന പ്രതിസന്ധികളെക്കുറിച്ചും നമുക്ക് ചിന്തിക്കാന്‍...

    എന്നാല്‍, അദ്ദേഹം എഴുതിയതില്‍നിന്നും നിലവിലുള്ള ആഗോള സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍നിന്നും നിയോലിബറല്‍ മാതൃക പിന്തുടരുന്ന പ്രാദേശിക ഭരണകൂടങ്ങള്‍ നേരിടുന്ന പ്രതിസന്ധികളെക്കുറിച്ചും നമുക്ക് ചിന്തിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയും. തരൂരിന്‍റെ ലേഖനം പ്രശ്നഭരിതമാവുന്നത് മറ്റു സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളുമായി താരതമ്യത്തിന് മുതിരാതെ അദ്ദേഹം കേരളത്തെ വിശദീകരിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചു എന്നതുകൊണ്ടും ചില അടിസ്ഥാന ഗണിതത്ത്വങ്ങള്‍ വിസ്മരിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള അത്യുക്തികളില്‍ മുഴുകി എന്നതുകൊണ്ടുമാണ്.

    സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ് സംഖ്യാശാസ്ത്രം

    2023 ഡിസംബറില്‍ അവസാനിക്കുന്ന 18 മാസത്തെ കാലയളവില്‍ 1.7 ബില്യൺ ഡോളറിന്‍റെ മൂല്യമുള്ള വമ്പന്‍ (whopping) സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ് ആവാസവ്യവസ്ഥ കേരളം രൂപപ്പെടുത്തിയെന്നും, ഇതേ കാലയളവിലെ ആഗോള ശരാശരിയേക്കാൾ അഞ്ചിരട്ടി കൂടുതലാണിതെന്നുമാണ്​ തരൂര്‍ പറയുന്നത്. തെലങ്കാനയില്‍ ഇരുന്ന് ഇത് വായിക്കുന്ന ഞാന്‍ ആദ്യം ആലോചിക്കുക 1.7 ബില്യൺ എന്നത് “whopping” ആണെങ്കില്‍, കർണാടകയുടെ 158 ബില്യൺ അവിടെ നില്‍ക്കട്ടെ, തെലങ്കാനയുടെ 8.3 ബില്യൺ മൂല്യത്തെയും തമിഴ്നാടിന്‍റെ 27.4 ബില്യൺ മൂല്യത്തെയും അവര്‍ എങ്ങനെ വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കുമെന്നതാണ്.

    ഇത് ഭാഷയിലെ അതിശയോക്തി മാത്രമായി കണക്കാക്കാമെങ്കിലും ആഗോള ശരാശരിയെക്കുറിച്ച് അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞതില്‍ കാര്യമായ പിശകുണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ട്. റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടില്‍ എല്ലായിടത്തും സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നത് സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ് ഇക്കോസിസ്റ്റം മൂല്യത്തിന്‍റെ ആഗോള ശരാശരി 29.4 ബില്യൺ ഡോളര്‍ ആണെന്നാണ്‌. അല്ലെങ്കില്‍ത്തന്നെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ശരാശരിയുടെ അടുത്തുപോലുമെത്താത്ത കേരളത്തിന്‍റെ സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ് മൂല്യമായ 1.7 ബില്യൺ ആഗോള ശരാശരിയുടെ അഞ്ചുമടങ്ങ്‌ ആകണമെങ്കില്‍ ലോകത്തിന്‍റെ സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ് ഇക്കോസിസ്റ്റം എത്രയോ ദരിദ്രമായിരിക്കണം.

    അതുപോലെ, 2021 ജൂലൈ ഒന്നിനും 2023 ഡിസംബർ 31നും ഇടയിൽ, ആഗോള ശരാശരി വളർച്ച 46 ശതമാനം ആയിരുന്നപ്പോൾ, കേരളം 254 ശതമാനം സംയുക്ത വാർഷിക വളർച്ചനിരക്ക് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയെന്നും ഇത് അസാധാരണമായ നേട്ടമാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറയുന്നുണ്ട്. വളര്‍ച്ചനിരക്ക് കണക്കാക്കാന്‍ അടിസ്ഥാനമാക്കുന്ന വര്‍ഷത്തിലെ മൂല്യം വളരെ കുറവായിരിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ സാധാരണ വളര്‍ച്ചപോലും ശതമാനക്കണക്കില്‍ ഉയര്‍ന്നിരിക്കും.

    അതിനു തൊട്ടുമുമ്പുള്ള കാലയളവില്‍ കേരളത്തിന്‍റെ വളര്‍ച്ചനിരക്ക് 243 ശതമാനം ആയിരുന്നു. അതായത് ഏതാണ്ട് മൂന്നുവര്‍ഷക്കാലം തുടര്‍ച്ചയായി വലിയ വളര്‍ച്ചനിരക്കുണ്ടായിട്ടും ദക്ഷിണേന്ത്യയിലെ ഏറ്റവും താഴ്ന്ന നിലയിലാണ് കേരളം (പട്ടിക നോക്കുക). ഇപ്പോഴത്തെ വളര്‍ച്ചനിരക്കുകള്‍ കൊണ്ടുമാത്രം കേരളത്തിന്‌ മറ്റു ദക്ഷിണേന്ത്യന്‍ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളെപ്പോലും മറികടക്കാന്‍ കഴിയില്ല. മൂന്നു ദശാബ്ദക്കാലമായി ഇരുമുന്നണികളും മത്സരിച്ച് നിയോലിബറല്‍ നയങ്ങള്‍ നടപ്പാക്കിയിട്ടും മൂലധനം കേരളത്തെ അവഗണിക്കുന്നു എന്നത് ഘടനാപരമായ പ്രശ്നമാണ്.

    കേരളത്തിന്റെ സാധ്യതകള്‍, പ്രതിസന്ധികള്‍

    നിയോലിബറല്‍ ഗവേണൻസ് ആര്‍ക്കാണ്​ നന്നായി നിര്‍വഹിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയുക എന്നതിന്‍റെമാത്രം പ്രശ്നമല്ല നവവ്യവസായവത്കരണം. ആഗോള മൂലധന വിന്യാസത്തിന്‍റെയും സാമ്പത്തിക സാഹചര്യങ്ങളുടെയുംകൂടി സൃഷ്ടിയാണത്. യഥാർഥത്തില്‍ ഗ്ലോബല്‍ സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ടപ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് അനുസരിച്ച് കേരളം എല്ലാ സൂചികകളുടെ കാര്യത്തിലും റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടില്‍ ഉള്‍ക്കൊള്ളിച്ചിട്ടുള്ള ഇന്ത്യയിലെ മറ്റു സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളെ അപേക്ഷിച്ച് വളരെ പിന്നിലാണ്.

    ഇവിടെ ചേര്‍ത്തിട്ടുള്ള പട്ടിക, സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ടപ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടില്‍നിന്നുള്ള കണക്കുകളുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് തയാറാക്കിയിട്ടുള്ളത്. അതിൻപ്രകാരം ഏഷ്യയിലെ 40 പ്രധാന ഗ്ലോബല്‍ സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ടപ് കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയില്‍നിന്ന് ബംഗളൂരു, ഡല്‍ഹി, മുംബൈ, പുണെ, ചെന്നൈ, ഹൈദരാബാദ് തുടങ്ങിയ നഗരങ്ങള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. കേരളത്തിലെ സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ടപ് ഹബ്ബുകളില്‍ ഏതാണ്ട് 87 ശതമാനവും കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന കൊച്ചിക്ക്‌ ഈ ലിസ്റ്റില്‍ കയറാനുള്ള സാധ്യത വളരെ വിദൂരമാണ്.

    ഏറ്റവും പ്രത്യക്ഷമായി കാണാന്‍ കഴിയുന്ന കാര്യം കേരളത്തിലെ കൂലിക്കുറവാണ്. പട്ടികയില്‍ ചേര്‍ത്തിട്ടുള്ള സോഫ്റ്റ്‌വെയര്‍ എൻജിനീയര്‍മാരുടെ ശരാശരി ശമ്പളം, റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടിലെ ഡേറ്റ ഇപ്പോഴത്തെ ഡോളര്‍ മൂല്യംവെച്ച് രൂപയിലാക്കിയതാണ്. മറ്റു സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളില്‍ ലഭിക്കുന്നതിന്‍റെ പകുതി ശമ്പളത്തില്‍ കേരളത്തില്‍ ജോലിചെയ്യാന്‍ പ്രതിഭയുള്ള എൻജിനീയര്‍മാര്‍ തയാറാവുമോ എന്ന് ആലോചിക്കേണ്ടതല്ലേ? ടാലന്‍റ് എന്നത് വലിയൊരു ഉൽപാദനശക്തിയായി കണക്കാക്കപ്പെടുന്ന നിയോലിബറല്‍ വൈജ്ഞാനിക സമ്പദ് വ്യവസ്ഥയില്‍ ഇന്നത്തെ അവസ്ഥയില്‍ കേരളത്തിന്‌ എങ്ങനെ മുന്നോട്ടുപോകാനാകും? 2021ലെ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് അനുസരിച്ച് കേരളത്തിലെ സോഫ്റ്റ്‌വെയര്‍ എൻജിനീയറുടെ ശമ്പളം 48,000 രൂപ ആയിരുന്നുവെങ്കിൽ ഇപ്പോഴത് കുറഞ്ഞ് 42500 ആയിരിക്കുന്നു.

    അതുപോലെ കേരളത്തിലെ കമ്പനികളുടെ എക്സിറ്റ് എണ്ണവും എക്സിറ്റ് മൂല്യവും മറ്റു ദക്ഷിണേന്ത്യന്‍ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളെ അപേക്ഷിച്ച് വളരെ പിറകിലാണ്. ഈ അവസ്ഥയില്‍നിന്ന് ബ്രേക്ക്ത്രൂ സംഭവിക്കാന്‍ സാധ്യത കുറവാണ്. ഹൈപ് സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്നത് തീര്‍ത്തും നിഷ്പ്രയോജനമാവില്ല എന്നേ പറയാന്‍ കഴിയൂ. ലൈസന്‍സ് മൂന്നുദിവസംകൊണ്ട് നല്‍കുന്നുവെന്നത് യഥാർഥത്തില്‍ ഗുണമല്ല ദോഷമാണ്. അനാവശ്യമായ കാലതാമസത്തെക്കുറിച്ചല്ല. പരിശോധിക്കേണ്ടതെല്ലാം കൃത്യമായി സമയമെടുത്ത്‌ പരിശോധിക്കപ്പെടണം. സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍പോലെ ലോകറാങ്കില്‍ ആദ്യത്തെ പത്തുസ്ഥാനങ്ങളില്‍ വരുന്ന രാജ്യം രണ്ടാഴ്ചമുതല്‍ രണ്ടുമാസം വരെയാണ് ലൈസന്‍സ് സംബന്ധിച്ച ആദ്യഘട്ട പരിശോധനക്കുപോലും എടുക്കുന്നത്.

    മറിച്ചുള്ളത് കേവലം നിയോലിബറല്‍ വാചാടോപം മാത്രമാണ്. മേയേണ്ടത് എവിടെയാണെന്ന് സൂക്ഷ്മമായി നിശ്ചയമുള്ള ആഗോളസംവിധാനമാണ് മൂലധനം. ഇക്കാണും ഭരണഘടനകളെല്ലാം കഴിഞ്ഞ നാല്പതുവര്‍ഷംകൊണ്ട് ലാഭത്തിന്‍റെ പുത്തന്‍ മേച്ചില്‍പുറങ്ങള്‍ സൃഷ്ടിക്കാന്‍വേണ്ടി തിരുത്തിയെഴുതിച്ച രാഷ്ടീയശക്തി കൂടിയാണത്​. ലൈസന്‍സ് നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങള്‍ എടുത്തുകളയാന്‍ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടപ്പോഴുണ്ടായ സിവില്‍സമൂഹ സമരങ്ങള്‍ക്കോ ലേബര്‍ നിയമങ്ങള്‍ പൊളിച്ചപ്പോഴുണ്ടായ വർഗസമരങ്ങള്‍ക്കോ പുല്ലുവില നല്‍കിയിട്ടില്ല മൂലധനം. കമ്പനികള്‍ അവരുടെ പി.ആര്‍ വര്‍ക്കിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി വലിയ പ്രഖ്യാപനങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തും. 2020ലെ അസെന്‍ഡ് മീറ്റ്‌ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത് ഒരുലക്ഷം കോടി രൂപയുടെ നിക്ഷേപമായിരുന്നു. ഇപ്പോള്‍ ഇന്‍വെസ്റ്റ്‌മെന്‍റ് മീറ്റ്‌ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത് ഒന്നരലക്ഷം കോടിയാണ്.

    മുന്‍നിര സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഒപ്പമെത്താന്‍ ആഗോള മൂലധനം കേരളത്തിലേക്ക് വന്‍തോതില്‍ കടന്നുവരുകയും ഉൽപാദനക്ഷമതയും ശമ്പളവും വർധിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. ഇതില്‍ വളരെ ചെറിയ പങ്കാണ് യഥാർഥത്തില്‍ ഗവേണന്‍സിന് വഹിക്കാനുള്ളതെന്ന് മൂലധനത്തിന്‍റെ ആഗോള സമീപനങ്ങള്‍ പരിശോധിച്ചാല്‍ മനസ്സിലാകും. എങ്കിലും അതിനായി ബെഞ്ച്‌മാര്‍ക്ക് ഉണ്ടാവുക എന്നതും പ്രധാനമാണ്. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന് എത്രവര്‍ഷംകൊണ്ട് തെലങ്കാനയുടെ ഒപ്പമെങ്കിലും എത്തുമെന്ന കണക്കുകൂട്ടലും അതിനായുള്ള തന്ത്രം മെനയലും ഉണ്ടാവണമല്ലോ. എസ്.എം. കൃഷ്ണയുടെ കാലത്തെ കര്‍ണാടക, സിംഗപ്പൂരിനെയും ക്വലാലംപൂരിനെയുമൊക്കെ ബെഞ്ച്‌മാര്‍ക്കായി കണ്ടിരുന്നു. 

    ഗ്ലോബല്‍ സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ടപ്പ് ഇക്കോസിസ്റ്റം റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് 2024

    മറ്റൊരു പ്രധാന കാര്യം, ലോകസാമ്പത്തിക ക്രമത്തിലെ അധ്വാനക്കയറ്റുമതി മേഖലകളില്‍ ഒന്നാണ് കേരളം എന്നതിന് മാറ്റമുണ്ടാവുന്നില്ല എന്നതാണ്. സ്വകാര്യ/വിദേശ സര്‍വകലാശാലകളുടെ വരവ് ഈ പ്രതിഭാസത്തെ ഒന്നുകൂടി ഉറപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും. കുറേക്കൂടി നല്ലൊരു ലേബര്‍ മാര്‍ക്കറ്റാവുക എന്നതാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ കേരളത്തെ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്ന ഭാഗധേയം. അതിന്‍റെ യുക്തിയുടെതന്നെ വിപുലീകരണമാണ് യഥാർഥത്തില്‍ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസംകൂടി അന്വേഷിച്ച് ഇവിടെനിന്നു പുറത്തേക്കു യുവാക്കള്‍ ധാരാളമായിപ്പോകുന്ന പുതിയ ധാരകൂടി സൃഷ്ടിക്കപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നു എന്നത്. വികസനത്തിന്‍റെ നിയോലിബറല്‍ സാധ്യതകള്‍ അന്വേഷിക്കുന്ന കേരളത്തിലെ രാഷ്ട്രീയനേതൃത്വങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് യഥാർഥത്തില്‍ വെല്ലുവിളിയാവുന്നത് ഇത്തരം ഘടനാപരമായ ആഗോള പ്രക്രിയകളാണ്.

