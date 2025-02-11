Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    നാലാംകണ്ണ്
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2025 6:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2025 8:21 AM IST

    ‘ആദര്‍ശഗാന്ധി’യും ഗാന്ധിയന്‍ ആദര്‍ശങ്ങളും

    ‘ആദര്‍ശഗാന്ധി’യും ഗാന്ധിയന്‍ ആദര്‍ശങ്ങളും
    ഡ​ല്‍ഹി​യി​ല്‍ കോ​ണ്‍ഗ്ര​സു​മാ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു നീ​ക്കു​പോ​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു വാ​ശി​പി​ടി​ച്ച ആം ​ആ​ദ്മി പാ​ര്‍ട്ടി ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​തു​ത​ന്നെ കോ​ണ്‍ഗ്ര​സ് സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റി​നെ മ​റി​ച്ചി​ടാ​നു​ള്ള ബി.​ജെ.​പി ത​ന്ത്ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ണ്ണാ ഹ​സാ​രെ​യു​ടെ ‘ഗാ​ന്ധി​യ​ന്‍ സ​മ​ര’​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഉ​പോ​ൽ​പ​ന്നം ആ​യി​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​സം​ബ്ലി ഇ​ല​ക്ഷ​ന്‍ പ​രാ​ജ​യ സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ഭ​ത്തി​ല്‍ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലേ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ്യം ക​ട​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന​ത്. ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ പേ​ര് ആ​ര്‍ക്കും എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന മ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​പ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യം...

    ഗാ​ന്ധി​സം സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​ലും ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലും

    പ്രാ​യോ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രം പി​ന്തു​ട​ര്‍ന്നി​ട്ടി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​ത് കോ​ണ്‍ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ മാ​ത്രം ച​രി​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല. ഗാ​ന്ധി​യി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​ത്‌ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചും നി​രാ​ക​രി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് നി​രാ​ക​രി​ച്ചും മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​വു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് കോ​ണ്‍ഗ്ര​സ് അ​ട​ക്കം എ​ല്ലാ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളും അ​വ​ലം​ബി​ച്ച രീ​തി. സി.​പി.​ഐ​യു​ടെ​യോ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ​യോ പാ​ര്‍ട്ടി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​ക​ള്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ള്‍ അ​വ​രു​ടെ പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​മു​ദ്ര പ​തി​യു​ന്ന വി​ഖ്യാ​ത​മാ​യ ബാ​ന​റി​ല്‍ മാ​ര്‍ക്സ്, ഏം​ഗ​ല്‍സ്, ലെ​നി​ന്‍, സ്റ്റാ​ലി​ന്‍, മാ​വോ എ​ന്നി​വ​രോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം വെ​ക്കാ​റി​ല്ല. അ​ത് വി​ളി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ത്തി​യേ​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന വി​മ​ർ​ശം അ​വ​ര്‍ക്ക് ഊ​ഹി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​തേ​യു​ള്ളു. (പ​ക്ഷേ, പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു​നോ​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് എ​ന്നാ​ണ് എ​ന്റെ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം).

    ഹി​ന്ദു​മ​ഹാ​സ​ഭ​യോ ജ​ന​സം​ഘ​മോ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സോ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യ​ന്‍ സോ​ഷ്യ​ലി​സം ന​യ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യാ​യി അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും ദ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ത്ത ആ ​വാ​ക്കു​ക​ള്‍ അ​പ്പോ​ഴേ​ത​ന്നെ അ​വ​ര്‍ ക​ക്കി​ക്ക​ള​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് അ​ല്ലാ​തെ മ​റ്റേ​ത് രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ശ​ക്തി അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ വ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഗാ​ന്ധി മാ​യ്ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​പോ​യേ​നെ എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് വ​സ്തു​ത. ആ ​മാ​യ്ച്ചു​ക​ള​യ​ലാ​ണ് ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് ആ​വ​ശ്യം. ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ പി​ന്‍പ​റ്റു​ന്ന​വ​ര്‍ ആ​രു​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​നു ആ ​പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യം ഒ​ട്ടു​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു ത​നി​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ക​യും പി​ന്നീ​ട് വെ​ട​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യാ​മെ​ന്ന പ​രി​വാ​ര്‍ ദു​ഷ്ട​ലാ​ക്കി​ന്റെ കെ​ണി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു ന​മ്മ​ള്‍ എ​ത്ര നി​സ്സാ​ര​മാ​യാ​ണ് വീ​ണു​കൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്!

    ആ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക​വും വൈ​രു​ധ്യ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​വു​മാ​യ നി​ര​വ​ധി ചി​ന്ത​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ആ​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ സ്വ​ന്തം അ​വ്യ​ക്ത​ത​ക​ളെ ഭ​യ​ക്കാ​ത്ത ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഗാ​ന്ധി​ക്ക് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​നി​ഷേ​ധ്യ നേ​താ​വാ​യി അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഉ​യ​ര്‍ന്നു​വ​ന്ന​ത് ഈ ​അ​വ്യ​ക്ത​ത​ക​ള്‍ ആ​ര്‍ക്കും​വേ​ണ്ടി കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ട​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച്, അ​നു​യാ​യി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് ആ ​വൈ​രു​ധ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ത​ട​സ്സ​മ​ല്ല എ​ന്ന് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടും, ആ​രും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ത​ന്‍റെ ആ​ത്മീ​യ-​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന് ഒ​ന്നും സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സം​കൊ​ണ്ടു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​വും സ്വ​ന്തം നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ശ​ക്തി​യും പ​രി​മി​തി​യും തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ വ്യ​ക്തി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പാ​കി​സ്താ​ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള വി​ഹി​തം ന​ൽ​കാ​ന്‍വേ​ണ്ടി ആ​ഹാ​രം ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു സ​മ​രം​ചെ​യ്യാ​നും അ​തി​ന്റെ​കൂ​ടി പേ​രി​ല്‍ ത​ന്നെ കൊ​ന്നു​ക​ള​യ​ണം എ​ന്ന് വി​ചാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന നാ​ഥു​റാം ഗോ​ദ്സേ​മാ​രെ നേ​രി​ടാ​നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ത​യാ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് സൈ​ന്യം വേ​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും അ​ത് ത​ന്‍റെ അ​ഹിം​സ​ക്ക് എ​തി​രാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സൈ​ന്യം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നു വാ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ മ​നേ​ക് ഷാ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ വി​മ​ര്‍ശ​നം ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ത് നേ​ടി​യെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ഒ​രു മൗ​ന​വ്ര​തം​പോ​ലും അ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ചൗ​രി​ചൗ​ര ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ല്‍ ഒ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ​സ​മ​രം ഒ​ന്നാ​കെ പി​ന്‍വ​ലി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ കെ​ൽ​പു​ള്ള ഗാ​ന്ധി​യാ​ണ് ദ​ലി​ത്‌ സം​വ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് വ​ഴ​ങ്ങി​ല്ല എ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു നി​രാ​ഹാ​രം അ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും അ​തി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ല്‍ അം​ബേ​ദ്‌​ക​ര്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മു​ന്നി​ല്‍ ‘ബാ​പ്പു​വി​ന്റെ കൊ​ല​യാ​ളി’ ആ​വ​രു​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ന്ന​ത്തെ പൊ​തു​ജാ​തി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്താ​ല്‍ ഓ​ർ​മി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തും.

    ‘ആ​ദ​ര്‍ശ​ഗാ​ന്ധി’ എ​ന്ന സ​ങ്ക​ല്‍പം

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്യ്രം കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന​തി​നും വ​ള​രെ​മു​മ്പ് മോ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ൽ നെ​ഹ്റു മ​ക​ൻ ജ​വ​ഹ​ര്‍ലാ​ലി​ന്​ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ പു​ക​ഴ്ത്തി​ത്ത​ന്നെ എ​ഴു​തി​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ക​ത്തു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‌ ഗാ​ന്ധി​മാ​ർ​ഗം സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ല്‍പോ​രെ​ന്നും വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ശ്ര​മി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും പ​റ​യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. പി​താ​വി​ന്റെ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ളാ​ണ്, അ​ല്ലാ​തെ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ഗ്രാ​മ​സ്വ​രാ​ജ​ല്ല ജ​വ​ഹ​ര്‍ലാ​ല്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​തി​ല്‍ ത​ന്‍റെ ജീ​വി​താ​ശ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഒ​രു നി​രാ​ക​ര​ണ​വും ജീ​വി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​കാ​ല​ത്തും ഗാ​ന്ധി ക​ണ്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.1938 മു​ത​ല്‍ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ആ​വി​ഷ്ക​രി​ച്ച സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​കാ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ള്‍ മാ​തൃ​ക​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത് ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ​യ​ല്ല, സോ​വി​യ​റ്റ് യൂ​നി​യ​നെ​യാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന് അ​റി​ഞ്ഞു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് നെ​ഹ്റു​വി​നെ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തേ​ക്കും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി പ​ദ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും പി​ന്തു​ണ​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഗാ​ന്ധി​യ​ന്‍ ആ​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ പ​ല​തും രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, ആ ​മാ​തൃ​ക രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ദേ​ശീ​യ​നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ക​രു​തു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​ത് ഗാ​ന്ധി​യി​ല്‍ യാ​തൊ​രു സം​ഘ​ര്‍ഷ​വും സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം അ​പ്ര​മാ​ദി​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള​താ​യി കോ​ണ്‍ഗ്ര​സ് ക​രു​തി​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​ത് അ​തി​ലെ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ​ല്ലാ​തെ ത​നി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള ഗൂ​ഢാ​ലോ​ച​ന​യാ​യി അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. അ​ങ്ങ​നെ ചി​ന്തി​ക്കു​ക​പോ​ലും ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ആ​ദ​ര്‍ശ​ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ന്തം സെ​ക്ടേ​റി​യ​ന്‍ വൈ​ക്കോ​ല്‍രൂ​പ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു​വേ​ണം സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​റി​നെ​തി​രെ പോ​രാ​ടേ​ണ്ട​തെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഗാ​ന്ധി​വ​ഞ്ച​ന​യാ​യി മാ​റു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ന​മ്മു​ടെ ല​ളി​ത​മാ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​വി​ചാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ക​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക​ല്ല നാം ​ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രേ​ണ്ട​ത്. സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴും വി​മ​ര്‍ശി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ​ത​ന്നെ സ​ന്ദി​ഗ്ധ​ത​ക​ളെ​യും ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളെ​യും പ​രി​മി​തി​ക​ളെ​യും ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് ന​മ്മു​ടെ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു ആ​ദ​ര്‍ശ​ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ല്‍ അ​ർ​ഥ​മി​ല്ല. മ​റ്റാ​ര്‍ക്കും അ​റി​യി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ജ​വ​ഹ​ര്‍ലാ​ല്‍ നെ​ഹ്റു​വും പ​ട്ടേ​ലും അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ദേ​ശീ​യ​നേ​തൃ​ത്വം അ​ത് തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ല്ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ ആ​ധു​നി​ക ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കു​പ​ക​രം ഗാ​ന്ധി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തു​പോ​ലെ അ​റു​ന്നൂ​റു നാ​ട്ടു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​വ​ര്‍ രാ​ജാ​ക്ക​ന്മാ​ര്‍ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ടു​ത്തേ​നെ. അ​തു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തി ഗാ​ന്ധി നി​രാ​ഹാ​ര​സ​മ​രം ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര പ്ര​ശ്ന​മാ​യി ക​ണ്ട​ത് വി​ഭ​ജ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ചോ​ര​ച്ചാ​ലു​ക​ള്‍ അ​വ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ഭാ​വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ത​ട​യു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഹിം​സാ​ത്മ​ക സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​മ്മു​ടെ സ്വ​ന്തം പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം മ​റ​യ്ക്കാ​ൻ, നാം ​ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും അ​ഹ​ങ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സം​സ്കാ​രം മ​റ​യ്ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​ച്ഛാ​യ​യാ​ണ് നാം ​ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ വി​രോ​ധാ​ഭാ​സം ഗാ​ന്ധി​യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി ന​ടി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴും, ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴും, അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ത​ത്ത്വ​ചി​ന്ത​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ന​മ്മു​ടെ ആ​ത്യ​ന്തി​ക​വി​ച്ഛേ​ദം തു​റ​ന്നു​കാ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് നാം ​ഹിം​സാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യൊ​രു ഭാ​ഷ​യെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. ഗാ​ന്ധി ഒ​രു സൗ​ക​ര്യ​പ്ര​ദ​മാ​യ സൂ​ച​ക​മാ​യി മാ​റി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു - ആ​രും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ പി​ന്തു​ട​രാ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല, എ​ന്നി​ട്ടും എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടാ​നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ പി​ന്തു​ട​രാ​ത്ത​തി​ന് മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രെ വി​മ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാ​നും നാം ​ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു!

    ജോ​ഡോ യാ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ തെ​ളി​ഞ്ഞ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യ​ന്‍ ആ​ദ​ര്‍ശം

    ഒ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ​നാ​യ​ക​ൻ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ​സ്ഥാ​നം കു​റ​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​രി​വാ​ർ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. പ​ക്ഷേ, പൊ​തു​ബോ​ധ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ശ​ക്തി നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്നി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം കാ​ലം ആ ​പ്ര​തി​ച്ഛാ​യ​യെ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​രും ത​യാ​റാ​ണ്. ഞാ​ൻ ഒ​രു ഗാ​ന്ധി​യ​ന​ല്ല, അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യം അ​തി​ന്റെ വ​ഴി​ക്കു​പോ​യി എ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യി വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നാ​ലും അ​തി​ന്റെ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും പ്ര​സ​ക്തി​യു​ണ്ട്. ഗ്രാം​ഷി വി​വ​രി​ച്ച​തു​പോ​ലെ, മ​ത​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​ന്ത​ർ​ധാ​ര​ക​ളു​ള്ള സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​വി​പ്ല​വം എ​ന്ന അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ശ​യം അ​തി​ന്റെ മ​ത​പ​ര​മാ​യ അം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചാ​ല്‍, സി​വി​ൽ​സ​മൂ​ഹ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന സ​മീ​പ​ന​മാ​ണ്. പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച് വ​ർ​ഗ​വൈ​രു​ധ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ​ഗോ​ള പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​വും മൂ​ല​ധ​ന​ത്തെ ചെ​റു​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തി​ന്റെ അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​ത​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​വു​ന്ന സ​മ​കാ​ലി​ക സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ സ​മീ​പ​ന​രീ​തി​ക്ക് തീ​ര്‍ച്ച​യാ​യും ചി​ല സാം​ഗ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്.

    എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍ അ​തി​ന് മു​തി​രേ​ണ്ട​ത്, ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ സ്വാം​ശീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത​ന്ത്ര​ത്തെ മു​ന്‍നി​ര്‍ത്തി​യു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു ഹിം​സാ​വ്യ​വ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ​യ​ല്ല. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ ഗാ​ന്ധി പേ​രി​നു​പോ​ലും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന ച​രി​ത്ര​ബോ​ധം ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ല്‍ ക​ല​ഹം​കൂ​ടു​മ്പോ​ള്‍ നാം ​ഓ​ര്‍ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. ഈ ​അ​ടു​ത്ത​കാ​ല​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഒ​രെ​യൊ​രു ഗാ​ന്ധി​യ​ന്‍സ​മ​രം രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ജോ​ഡോ യാ​ത്ര ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    രാ​ഷ്ട്രം ഭ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും അ​സ​ഹി​ഷ്ണു​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ദു​സ്സ​ഹ​മാ​യ ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ-​ദ​ലി​ത് ഹിം​സ​യു​ടെ​യും ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ധ്വം​സ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും കാ​ല​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​കു​മ്പോ​ള്‍ ഒ​റ്റ​ക്കൊ​രു പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ യാ​ത്ര​ക്ക് രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​ത്തി​രി​ച്ച​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ ഒ​രു​പ​ക്ഷേ ഗാ​ന്ധി​ക്ക് മാ​ത്രം സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​വു​ന്ന ധീ​ര​ത ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ണി​പ്പൂ​രി​ലും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ചെ​യ്ത​ത് അ​താ​ണ്‌. അ​തി​ന്റെ ഫ​ല​മാ​യാ​ണ്‌ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ മു​ന്നേ​റ്റം താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും പ​ല​യി​ട​ത്തും ത​ട​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. മൂ​ര്‍ത്ത​മാ​യ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യ​ന്‍ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ളെ പ​രി​ഹ​സി​ച്ചും നി​സ്സാ​ര​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചും അ​പ്പു​റ​ത്ത് ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ നാ​മ​ത്തി​ല്‍ വ​മ്പ​ന്‍ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണോ​ത്സ​വ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ന​ട​ത്തി​യും നാം ​മു​ന്നേ​റു​ന്ന​ത് വീ​ണ്ടും വീ​ണ്ടും പ​രി​വാ​റി​ന്റെ കെ​ണി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Gandhian ideals
    News Summary - Gandhian ideals
