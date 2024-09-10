Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    നാലാംകണ്ണ്
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 1:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 2:48 AM GMT

    സിവില്‍ സമൂഹം ഉയര്‍ത്തുന്ന പ്രത്യാശകള്‍

    സിവില്‍ സമൂഹം ഉയര്‍ത്തുന്ന പ്രത്യാശകള്‍
    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ സ​മൂ​ഹം നി​ശ്ച​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന് പു​റ​മേ തോ​ന്നു​മെ​ങ്കി​ലും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ അ​ടി​യൊ​ഴു​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും അ​തി​ന്റെ സ​ജീ​വ​ത പ്ര​കാ​ശി​ത​മാ​കാ​റു​ണ്ട്. ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഹേ​മ ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍ റി​പ്പോ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ന്റെ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ച്ച സ​മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍, ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​സി​റ്റി ബോ​ർ​ഡ് (കെ.​എ​സ്.​ഇ.​ബി) റെ​ഗു​ലേ​റ്റ​റി ക​മീ​ഷ​നി​ൽ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ സ​മാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ജ​ന​കീ​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ള്‍, പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ​തി​രെ ഭ​ര​ണ​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തെ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ സാ​മാ​ജി​ക​ര്‍ത​ന്നെ...

    ഹേ​മ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ന്റെ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​ര​ണം

    ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ലിം​ഗ​നീ​തി​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി വാ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ധാ​ന സി​വി​ൽ​സ​മൂ​ഹ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ വി​മ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ സി​നി​മാ ക​ല​ക്ടീ​വി​ന്‍റെ (ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​സി.​സി) നി​ര​ന്ത​ര ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഫ​ല​മാ​യാ​ണ്‌ കേ​ര​ള​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഹേ​മ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സി​നി​മാ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ൾ നേ​രി​ടാ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ നി​ല​പാ​ടാ​ണ് ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​സി.​സി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ല​യാ​ള സി​നി​മ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന വി​വേ​ച​നം, ചൂ​ഷ​ണം, പീ​ഡ​നം എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ രൂ​പ​ങ്ങ​ൾ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു സ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ ചു​മ​ത​ല.

    വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ കൂ​ടി​യാ​ലോ​ച​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും​ശേ​ഷം സ​മി​തി 2019 ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 31ന് ​കേ​ര​ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഗൗ​ര​വ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ളു​ള്ള റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നോ മേ​ല്‍ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നോ വ​ര്‍ഷ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്കു​ശേ​ഷ​വും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ത​യാ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. റി​പ്പോ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ന്റെ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി വി​വ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശ നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ നി​ര​വ​ധി ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ൾ സി​വി​ൽ സ​മൂ​ഹം ന​ട​ത്തി. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​ത​യു​ടെ ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ൾ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി രേ​ഖ ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​പോ​ന്നു.

    വി​ഷ​യം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വി​വ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശ ക​മീ​ഷ​നി​ല്‍ എ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പ​ര​സ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ലെ പൊ​തു​താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യം ക​മീ​ഷ​നെ ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് 2024 ജൂ​ലൈ ആ​റി​ന് വി​ജ​യം ക​ണ്ട​ത്. രേ​ഖ​യി​ൽ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളെ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ത​ന്ത്ര​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് റി​പ്പോ​ര്‍ട്ട് ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ത​ട​സ്സ​വാ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ല്‍ അ​വ മ​റ​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട്‌, ജൂ​ലൈ 22ന​കം വി​വ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ കേ​ര​ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നോ​ട് ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    2024 ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 13ന്, ​കേ​ര​ള ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി​യും സി​വി​ൽ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വി​കാ​ര​ത്തെ വി​ല​മ​തി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട്, ചി​ല വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ള്‍ ഉ​യ​ര്‍ത്തി​യ എ​തി​ര്‍പ്പു​ക​ളെ ത​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ള​ഞ്ഞ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വി​വ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശ ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് ശ​രി​വെ​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും റി​പ്പോ​ര്‍ട്ട് വെ​ളി​ച്ചം​ക​ണ്ട​ത്. ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട നി​ല​പാ​ടി​ന് വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ സ​മൂ​ഹം സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര​മാ​യ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ നേ​ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത സ​മ​ഗ്ര​മാ​യ വി​ജ​യ​മാ​ണ് ഹേ​മ ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍ റി​പ്പോ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ന്റെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത് എ​ന്ന് നി​സ്സം​ശ​യം പ​റ​യാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യും.

    വൈ​ദ്യു​തി താ​രി​ഫ് വ​ർ​ധ​ന​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ജ​ന​വി​കാ​രം

    2024-25 മു​ത​ൽ 2026-27 വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ താ​രി​ഫ് പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര​ണം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കെ.​എ​സ്.​ഇ.​ബി റെ​ഗു​ലേ​റ്റ​റി ക​മീ​ഷ​നി​ൽ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 2025 ജ​നു​വ​രി മു​ത​ൽ മേ​യ് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ഗ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ഒ​രു യൂ​നി​റ്റി​ന് 10 പൈ​സ എ​ന്ന സ​മ്മ​ർ താ​രി​ഫി​നൊ​പ്പം വ​ർ​ഷം മു​ഴു​വ​നും വൈ​ദ്യു​തി​നി​ര​ക്ക് 30 പൈ​സ വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ഇ​ത്ത​രം നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് റെ​ഗു​ലേ​റ്റ​റി ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍ പൊ​തു​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം തേ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന നി​യ​മം പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ചെ​റി​യ ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ ഹി​യ​റി​ങ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ബോ​ര്‍ഡ് പ്ര​ഹ​സ​ന​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന ആ​രോ​പ​ണം നി​ല​നി​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. താ​രി​ഫ് വ​ർ​ധ​ന ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ​മേ​ല്‍ അ​ടി​ച്ചേ​ൽ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ടു​ത്ത ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ട് തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ്, സി​വി​ൽ​സ​മൂ​ഹ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ള്‍ ഹി​യ​റി​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ന്‍ സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍വ​ഴി പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തോ​ടെ വ​ലി​യ ജ​ന​പ്ര​വാ​ഹ​മാ​ണ് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​റ​യാ​ന്‍ എ​ത്തു​ന്ന പൗ​ര​രെ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി വേ​ദി​മാ​റ്റാ​ൻ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്ടും പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്ടും കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ലും തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്തും ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത​മാ​യി. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്തെ തീ​യ​തി​യും മാ​റ്റി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ഹി​യ​റി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ, വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളും വി​വി​ധ സി​വി​ൽ സ​മൂ​ഹ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും കെ.​എ​സ്.​ഇ.​ബി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന ന്യാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ന്നാ​യി ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ണം​ചെ​യ്ത വാ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്; ബ​ദ​ല്‍ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും സ​മ​ര്‍പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഒ​രു വ​നി​താ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തം​ഗം ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്‌​സ​ന്‍റെ അ​വ​ഗ​ണ​നാ​പ​ര​മാ​യ സ​മീ​പ​നം വ്യാ​പ​ക ജ​ന​രോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ പൗ​ര​രു​ടെ ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ളെ അ​വ​ഹേ​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന പെ​രു​മാ​റ്റം ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ വി​ശ്വാ​സ്യ​ത​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​പി​ക്കും. ജ​ന​പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളോ​ടും ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളോ​ടു​മു​ള്ള അ​നാ​ദ​ര​വ് ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യെ​യും അ​ത്ത​രം കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന്യാ​യ​മാ​യ മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ​ർ എ​ന്ന​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ങ്കി​ന്‍റെ നി​യ​മ​സാ​ധു​ത​യെ​യും ദു​ർ​ബ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് എ​ന്ന തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.

    പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ​തി​രെ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ര്‍

    ഭ​ര​ണ​സ​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ലെ ര​ണ്ട് സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​രാ​യ പി.​വി.​അ​ൻ​വ​റും കെ.​ടി.​ജ​ലീ​ലും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ​തി​രെ പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്‌​ഫോ​മു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഭൂ​ത​പൂ​ർ​വ​മാ​യ നീ​ക്കം, പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ അ​മി​താ​ധി​കാ​രം, അ​ഴി​മ​തി, മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന സി​വി​ൽ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തെ എ​ടു​ത്തു​കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ​തി​രെ നേ​ര​ത്തെ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും, ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി, ഭ​ര​ണ​ക​ക്ഷി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ർ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ നേ​രി​ട്ടു നി​ല​കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന​ത്, ഈ ​പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ സ​മീ​പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​തി​ലെ മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ സൂ​ച​ന​യാ​ണ്. എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ർ അ​വ​ർ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്‌​ഫോ​മു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യ പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. അ​ൻ​വ​റും ജ​ലീ​ലും പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്, പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ പെ​രു​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​റ​ന്നു​കാ​ട്ടാ​നും രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും സി​വി​ൽ​സ​മൂ​ഹം അ​വ​ര്‍ക്ക് ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം മി​ക​ച്ച​താ​ണ്.

    ക​ക്കാ​ടം​പൊ​യി​ലി​ലെ ത​ന്‍റെ വാ​ട്ട​ർ തീം ​പാ​ർ​ക്കി​നാ​യി താ​ന്‍ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത ചെ​ക്ക്ഡാം പൊ​ളി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള റ​വ​ന്യൂ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ചി​ല ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന അ​ൻ​വ​റി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല​ട​ക്കം, ഈ ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​പി​ന്നി​ൽ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​കാ​മെ​ന്ന വി​മ​ര്‍ശ​ന​മു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്നെ​നി​ക്ക​റി​യാം. എ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നാ​ലും, വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​തെ​ത​ന്നെ, പൊ​ലീ​സ് മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൊ​തു​മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രാ​ൻ സി​വി​ൽ​സ​മൂ​ഹം ഈ ​സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ഭം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പ്ര​ധാ​നം.

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി​പോ​ലു​ള്ള ഉ​ന്ന​ത ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ര​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് സേ​ന​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ക​ടു​ത്ത അ​ഴി​മ​തി ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​ത് ചെ​റി​യ കാ​ര്യ​മ​ല്ല.

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ സി​വി​ല്‍ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ള്‍ ഈ ​മൂ​ന്നു കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഒ​തു​ങ്ങു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​ല്ല. സി​വി​ൽ സ​മൂ​ഹം എ​ല്ലാ കു​റ​വു​ക​ളും പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ചു മു​ന്നേ​റു​ന്നു എ​ന്നു​മ​ല്ല. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഇ​ത്ത​രം വ​ലി​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് സ​ജ്ജ​മാ​യ ഒ​രു സി​വി​ൽ സ​മൂ​ഹം കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും നി​ല​നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​വി​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഇ​ത് ഏ​റെ പ്ര​ത്യാ​ശ​യേ​കു​ന്നു. 


    TAGS:Human rights violationsHema Committee ReportCivil society
