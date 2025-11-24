Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ഇടം വലം
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2025 6:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Nov 2025 10:55 AM IST

    അരുണഭാസുരം ഭൂതനായകം!

    അരുണഭാസുരം ഭൂതനായകം!
    പ​ന്ത​ളം രാ​ജാ​വ് രാ​ജ​ശേ​ഖ​ര പാ​ണ്ഡ്യ​ന്റെ കാ​ലം മു​ത​ലു​ള്ള ച​രി​ത്ര​മു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും ശ​ബ​രി​മ​ല ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ സു​വ​ർ​ണ​കാ​ലം എ.​ഡി 2017 ന​വം​ബ​ർ 14 മു​ത​ലു​ള്ള ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​ണ്. ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും തി​രു​വി​താം​കൂ​ർ ദേ​വ​സ്വം ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ​യും ത​ല​പ്പ​ത്തും ത​ല​ക്കു​മീ​തെ​യും കാ​ര്യ​പ്രാ​പ്തി​യും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത​യും ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​തീ​വ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​വു​മു​ള്ള ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ വാ​ണ കാ​ലം. ദേ​വ​സ്വം ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി എ. ​പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ, ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റാ​യി എ​ൻ. വാ​സു, ദേ​വ​സ്വം മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി ക​ട​കം​പ​ള്ളി സു​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, അ​തു​ക്കും...

    പ​ന്ത​ളം രാ​ജാ​വ് രാ​ജ​ശേ​ഖ​ര പാ​ണ്ഡ്യ​ന്റെ കാ​ലം മു​ത​ലു​ള്ള ച​രി​ത്ര​മു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും ശ​ബ​രി​മ​ല ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ സു​വ​ർ​ണ​കാ​ലം എ.​ഡി 2017 ന​വം​ബ​ർ 14 മു​ത​ലു​ള്ള ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​ണ്. ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും തി​രു​വി​താം​കൂ​ർ ദേ​വ​സ്വം ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ​യും ത​ല​പ്പ​ത്തും ത​ല​ക്കു​മീ​തെ​യും കാ​ര്യ​പ്രാ​പ്തി​യും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത​യും ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​തീ​വ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​വു​മു​ള്ള ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ വാ​ണ കാ​ലം. ദേ​വ​സ്വം ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി എ. ​പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ, ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റാ​യി എ​ൻ. വാ​സു, ദേ​വ​സ്വം മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി ക​ട​കം​പ​ള്ളി സു​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, അ​തു​ക്കും മീ​തെ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സാ​ക്ഷാ​ൽ പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​ൻ. പോ​രേ പൂ​രം! അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ന്റെ ഉ​റ​ക്കു​പാ​ട്ടാ​യ ഹ​രി​വ​രാ​സ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ വ​രി​ക​ൾ അ​ച്ച​ട്ടാ​യ കാ​ല​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ത്:

    ഭ​ര​ണ​ലോ​ലു​പം ന​ർ​ത്ത​നാ​ല​സം

    അ​രു​ണ​ഭാ​സു​രം ഭൂ​ത​നാ​യ​കം!

    ഐ​ക്യ​കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​നും മു​മ്പേ ദേ​വ​സ്വം ബോ​ർ​ഡും നോ​ക്കി​ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ പേ​രെ​ടു​ത്ത രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും മ​റ്റും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​ദ്യം​ത​ന്നെ നി​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത് സ​ർ​വ​ശ്രീ മ​ന്ന​ത്ത് പ​ത്മ​നാ​ഭ​നും ആ​ർ. ശ​ങ്ക​റു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ​യും വെ​ല്ലു​ന്ന സി. ​കേ​ശ​വ​ൻ തി​രു-​കൊ​ച്ചി മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി ഇ​രു​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത്​ ശ​ബ​രി​മ​ല ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച വി​വ​രം ഒ​രാ​ൾ ഓ​ടി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന് സി. ​കേ​ശ​വ​നെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ മ​റു​പ​ടി ‘‘ഒ​രു ക്ഷേ​ത്രം ക​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ അ​ത്ര​യും അ​ന്ധ​വി​ശ്വാ​സം കു​റ​ഞ്ഞു’’ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്. ആ ​ക​രാ​ള​കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തെ അ​റി​യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കേ പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ-​ക​ട​കം​പ​ള്ളി കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​ഹ​ത്വം മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​കൂ. അ​ത്ര​പോ​ണ്ട, പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​റി​ന് തൊ​ട്ടു​മു​മ്പു​ള്ള കാ​ലം ഓ​ർ​ത്താ​ലും മ​തി. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​കാ​ര​നാ​യ പ്ര​യാ​ർ ഗോ​പാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ക്കാ​ലം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്. പ​ര​മ​ഭ​ക്ത​നാ​ണ്. കാ​ര്യ​പ്രാ​പ്തി​യു​ടെ കാ​ര്യം ചോ​ദി​ച്ചാ​ൽ, ഇ​ച്ചി​രി കൂ​ടു​ത​ലാ​ണെ​ന്നേ പ​റ​യാ​നാ​കൂ. മി​ൽ​മ ഭ​രി​ച്ച​തൊ​ന്നും മ​റ​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​റ്റി​ല്ല​ല്ലോ. സ​മ​യം കി​ട്ടി​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ങ്കി​ൽ മി​ൽ​മ​യി​ലേ​തി​നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​ക​ട​നം ദേ​വ​സ്വം ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ കാ​ഴ്ച​വെ​ക്കു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​റി​യാ​ൻ അ​റി​യു​ന്ന​വ​ന്റെ കൈ​യി​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ വ​ടി​കൊ​ടു​ക്കി​ല്ല​ല്ലോ. 2015ൽ ​യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റാ​ണ​ല്ലോ പ്ര​യാ​റി​നെ ദേ​വ​സ്വം ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ നി​യ​മി​ച്ച​ത്. നാ​ലു​വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി. 2016ൽ ​എ​ൽ.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്നു. ഒ​ന്നോ ര​ണ്ടോ പ്രാ​വ​ശ്യ​മേ പ്ര​യാ​ർ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ കാ​ല​ത്ത് തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ന ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​ലോ​ക​ന യോ​ഗം ചേ​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ളൂ. പി​ണ​റാ​യി​ക്കും ക​ട​കം​പ​ള്ളി​ക്കു​മെ​ല്ലാം പ്ര​യാ​റി​ന്റെ കാ​ര്യ​പ്രാ​പ്തി​യു​ടെ തോ​ത് പി​ടി​കി​ട്ടി. ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​ക്കി ചു​രു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് പി​ന്നെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    ഓ​ർ​ഡി​ന​ൻ​സി​റ​ക്കി പ്ര​യാ​റി​നെ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ​നി​ന്നി​റ​ക്കി. അ​ന്നു​ച്ച​ക്കു ത​ന്നെ എ. ​പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​റി​നെ ദേ​വ​സ്വം ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു, 2017 ന​വം​ബ​ർ 14ന്. തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ എ​ത്തി​ത്തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. എ. ​പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​റി​ന്റെ വീ​ട് ആ​റ​ന്മു​ള പാ​ർ​ഥ​സാ​ര​ഥി ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റെ ന​ട​യി​ലാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും ആ​ള​ന്ന് തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. നി​യ​മ​നോ​ത്ത​ര​വ് കൈ​പ്പ​റ്റി​യ​ശേ​ഷം മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യെ മു​ഖം കാ​ണി​ക്കാ​ൻ കാ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന അ​നു​ഭ​വം പ​ല​വ​ട്ടം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​താ​ണ്: ‘‘ഒ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ട് കാ​ര്യം പ​റ​യാ​മെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തി കാ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നു. ഒ​ന്നി​നു​പി​റ​കെ ഒ​ന്നാ​യി മീ​റ്റി​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​ട​ക്കൊ​രു ഒ​ഴി​വ് വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ ഞാ​ൻ ക​യ​റി. ക​ണ്ട​പാ​ടേ വി​ജ​യേ​ട്ട​ൻ...‘‘​അ​ല്ല, നീ ​പി​ന്നെ​യും ഇ​വി​ടെ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണോ, എ​ത്ര​യും പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് സ​ന്നി​ധാ​ന​ത്ത് എ​ത്താ​ൻ നോ​ക്ക്’ എ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ഓ​ടി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ടു’’ എ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ ആ ​രാ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചാ​ന​ൽ മൈ​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ശ​രി​ക്കും നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​ത് സാ​ക്ഷാ​ൽ അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​നാ​ണ്: ‘‘അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ വി​ശ്വ​സ്ത​നാ​യി അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ൻ എ​ന്നെ ചു​മ​ത​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു എ​ന്നു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് ഞാ​ൻ കാ​ണു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​തി​നെ ഞാ​ൻ പോ​സി​റ്റി​വാ​യി​ത്ത​ന്നെ കാ​ണു​ന്നു’’- എ​ന്നാ​ണ് മൊ​ഴി. അ​ങ്ങ​നെ കാ​ണാ​നു​ള്ള ബ​ന്ധം ശ​ബ​രി​മ​ല ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​വു​മാ​യി പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​റി​നു​ണ്ട്. പി​താ​വ് അ​ച്യു​ത​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ തേ​ങ്ങ ലേ​ല​ത്തി​നെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും വെ​ടി​വ​ഴി​പാ​ട് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നൊ​പ്പം​പോ​യി സ​ന്നി​ധാ​ന​ത്താ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക​ളി​ച്ചു​വ​ള​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. അ​തു​മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ശ​രി​യാ​യ ബ​ന്ധം പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്: ‘‘നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​മ്പ് മേ​ൽ​ശാ​ന്തി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രാ​ളു​ടെ കൊ​ച്ചു​മ​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഹ​രി​വ​രാ​സ​നം എ​ഴു​തി​യ ആ​ളു​ടെ കൊ​ച്ചു​മ​ക​നാ​ണ്’’. ഹ​രി​വ​രാ​സ​നം എ​ഴു​തി​യ പു​റ​ക്കാ​ട്ട് കൊ​ന്ന​ക്കാ​ട്ട് ജാ​ന​കി​യ​മ്മ​യു​ടെ കൊ​ച്ചു​മ​ക​നാ​യ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ, ഹ​രി​വ​രാ​സ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ പാ​ടി​പ്പ​തി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​രു തെ​റ്റ് തി​രു​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ ആ​വ​ത് ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ലേ​റെ​യാ​യി ഹ​രി​വ​രാ​സ​നം ചൊ​ല്ലി​യാ​ണ് ശ​ബ​രി​മ​ല​യി​ൽ ന​ട​യ​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഭ​ക്ത​മ​ന​സ്സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക​പ്പു​റ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ഹ​രി​വ​രാ​സ​ന​ത്തെ പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​ൽ ‘സ്വാ​മി അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ൻ’ എ​ന്ന സി​നി​മ​യി​ൽ യേ​ശു​ദാ​സ് പാ​ടി​യ​തി​നും ഒ​രു പ​ങ്കു​ണ്ട​ല്ലോ. ദേ​വ​രാ​ജ​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചി​ട്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടാ​ണ് യേ​ശു​ദാ​സ് പാ​ടി​യ​ത്. പാ​ടി​വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ താ​ള​ഭം​ഗി​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ചി​ല​യി​ട​ത്ത് സം​ഗ​തി​യും ഷ​ഡ്ജ​വു​മൊ​ക്കെ കൂ​ടി​പ്പോ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ അ​ത് യേ​ശു​ദാ​സി​നെ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ തി​രു​ത്തി​പ്പാ​ടി​ക്കാ​നും ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. പാ​ടാ​മെ​ന്ന് യേ​ശു​ദാ​സ് സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ച​താ​യി പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​മു​ണ്ട്. പ​ക്ഷേ, പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ അ​തി​നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ തി​ര​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നാ​ൽ അ​ത്​ ന​ട​ന്നി​ല്ല. പ​ത്മ​കാ​ലം ശ​ബ​രി​മ​ല​യി​ൽ തി​രു​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ളു​ടെ കാ​ല​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ല്ലോ. ഹ​രി​വ​രാ​സ​നം മു​ത​ൽ യോ​ഗ​ദ​ണ്ഡ് വ​രെ അ​തി​ന് വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​യി. യോ​ഗ​ദ​ണ്ഡി​ലെ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ച്ചു​റ്റി​ൽ എ​ന്തോ ഒ​രു ഭം​ഗി​ക്കു​റ​വ് വ​ന്ന​താ​യി ക​ണ്ട​പ്പോ​ൾ പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ സ്വ​ന്തം മ​ക​ൻ ജ​യ​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ പ​ത്മ​നെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ത് ശ​രി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ഏ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ക​ൻ അ​ത് സ​ന്നി​ധാ​ന​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ചു​ത​ന്നെ ശ​രി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യെ​ന്നും ഒ​ന്നും ചേക്ക് വിട്ട് പു​റ​ത്തു​പോ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഉ​റ​പ്പി​ച്ചു​പ​റ​യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​രു തി​രു​ത്തി​യെ​ഴു​ത​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ബോ​ർ​ഡ് യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ വ​രു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. സ്വ​ർ​ണം പ​തി​ച്ച​ത് ചെ​മ്പു​പാ​ളി​യി​ലാ​ണോ, പി​ത്ത​ള​പ്പാ​ളി​യി​ലാ​ണോ എ​ന്ന​തൊ​രു പ്ര​ശ്ന​മ​ല്ല. സി​സ്റ്റം പാ​ളി​യ​താ​ണ് പ്ര​ശ്ന​മാ​യ​ത്.

    പത്മകാലം ശബരിമലയിൽ തിരുത്തലുകളുടെ കാലമായിരുന്നല്ലോ. ഹരിവരാസനം മുതൽ യോഗദണ്ഡ് വരെ അതിന് വിധേയമായി. യോഗദണ്ഡിലെ സ്വർണച്ചുറ്റിൽ എന്തോ ഒരു ഭംഗിക്കുറവ് വന്നതായി കണ്ടപ്പോൾ പത്മകുമാർ സ്വന്തം മകനെത്തന്നെയാണ് അത് ശരിപ്പെടുത്താൻ ഏൽപിച്ചത്. മകൻ അത് സന്നിധാനത്തുവെച്ചുതന്നെ ശരിപ്പെടുത്തിയെന്നും ഒന്നും ചേക്ക് വിട്ട് പുറത്തുപോയിട്ടില്ലെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ഉറപ്പിച്ചുപറയുന്നുണ്ട്

    പാ​ള​രു​താ​ത്ത​താ​ണ്. പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത​മാ​യൊ​രു ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​വി​ശ്വാ​സി മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ. അ​ത്ര​ത​ന്നെ ഉ​റ​പ്പു​ള്ള സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മു​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​ണ്. 1974ൽ ​സി.​പി.​എം അം​ഗ​മാ​യ പ​പ്പ​ൻ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച്, ലോ​ക്ക​ൽ, ഏ​രി​യ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ്ഥാ​നം ക​ട​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല സെ​ക്ര​ട്ടേ​റി​യ​റ്റ് അം​ഗ​മാ​യ​ത്. എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലും സ​ഹ​കാ​രി എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലു​മു​ള്ള പ​രി​ച​യം വേ​റെ. അ​തെ​ല്ലാം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ​ല്ലോ ദേ​വ​സ്വം ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ഏ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. ദേ​വ​സ്വം മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ക​ട​കം​പ​ള്ളി സു​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​ന്റെ ക്രെ​ഡ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ലും മോ​ശ​മ​ല്ല​ല്ലോ. ആ​ന​യ​റ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി, പേ​ട്ട ലോ​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി, വ​ഞ്ചി​യൂ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി, തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജി​ല്ല സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എ​ന്നീ പ​ദ​വി​ക​ളി​ലി​രു​ന്ന് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ നൈ​പു​ണ്യം നേ​ടി​യ ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് 2008ൽ ​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​മാ​യ​ത്. എ​ന്നി​ട്ടാ​ണ​ല്ലോ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യും മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മൊ​ക്കെ​യാ​യ​ത്. ഭ​ക്ത​നും പു​രാ​ണ പാ​രാ​യ​ണ ത​ൽ​പ​ര​നും ആ​യ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ദേ​വ​സ്വം വ​കു​പ്പും ഏ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​യാ​ർ ഗോ​പാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ പോ​ലും പ​മ്പ​യി​ൽ രാ​മാ​യ​ണ പാ​രാ​യ​ണം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ വി​ളി​ച്ച​ത് ക​ട​കം​പ​ള്ളി​യെ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. രാ​മാ​യ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ത്ര​ക്ക് അ​വ​ഗാ​ഹ​മു​ണ്ട്. ‘‘വ്യ​ക്തി​യെ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലും ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലും ഒ​രാ​ൾ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണം എ​ന്ന വി​ല​യേ​റി​യ സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​മാ​ണ് രാ​മാ​യ​ണം പ​ക​ർ​ന്നു​ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത്’’ എ​ന്ന് വ്യാ​ഖ്യാ​നി​ച്ചു പ​ണ്ഡി​റ്റ്​ ക​ട​കം​പ​ള്ളി.

    പി​ന്നെ, വാ​സു ആ​ശാ​നാ​ണോ മോ​ശം? ഇ​രു​പ​ത്തൊ​മ്പ​താം വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യ ആ​ളാ​ണ്. കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ കു​ള​ന​ട​യി​ൽ. 1979ലാ​ണ​ത്. പി​ന്നെ താ​ഴോ​ട്ട് നോ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. വി.​എ​സ്. അ​ച്യു​താ​ന​ന്ദ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ കാ​ല​ത്ത് പി.​കെ. ഗു​രു​ദാ​സ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വി.​എ​സി​ന്റെ​യും ഗു​രു​ദാ​സ​ന്റെ​യും കൂ​ടെ പ​ദ​വി​ക​ൾ വ​ഹി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രാ​ളെ ത​ത്തു​ല്യ​മോ അ​തി​ലും വ​ലു​തോ ആ​യ പ​ദ​വി​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പി​ണ​റാ​യി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡം ഭ​ര​ണ​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​റി​വും കാ​ര്യ​പ്രാ​പ്തി​യും മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മ​ല്ലോ. അ​തു​ള്ള​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​റി​നൊ​പ്പം എ​ൻ. വാ​സു​വി​നെ ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റാ​ക്കി​യ​തും, പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​റി​ന്റെ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ട​ൻ ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റെ പി​ടി​ച്ച് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​ക്കി​യ​തും. അ​പ്പോ​ഴും മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ട​കം​പ​ള്ളി​യു​ണ്ടേ! ഇ​ജ്ജാ​തി ഭ​ര​ണ​നി​പു​ണ​ന്മാ​ർ നോ​ക്കി​ന​ട​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള​പ്പോ​ൾ സി​സ്റ്റം പാ​ളി​യെ​ങ്കി​ൽ എ​ന്താ​യി​രി​ക്കും കാ​ര​ണം? അ​ത​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഇ​ടം​വ​ലം നോ​ക്കാ​തെ പ​റ​യാ​നാ​കും. കാ​ര​ണ​മു​ണ്ട്. പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ​ത​ന്നെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​താ​ണ​തി​ന്റെ മൂ​ല​ക​ഥ. പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​റി​നെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ച​ല്ലോ. തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ന​കാ​ല​മാ​ണ്. അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം നോ​ക്ക​ണം. ബോ​ർ​ഡ് അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യി യോ​ഗം​ചേ​ർ​ന്നു. ദേ​വ​സ്വം മ​ന്ത്രി​യെ ക​ണ്ടു. മ​ന്ത്രി മു​ഖാ​ന്ത​രം മ​റ്റ് വ​കു​പ്പ് മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ചൊ​രു യോ​ഗം​ചേ​രാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു. തി​ര​ക്കി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യെ ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ടി​ക്ക​ണ്ട എ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തി​യ​താ​ണ്. അ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ല​താ മി​റാ​ക്കി​ൾ! ‘‘തൊ​ട്ട​ടു​ത്ത ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി നേ​രി​ട്ട് വി​ളി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്, ‘പ​മ്പ​യി​ലെ കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​ലോ​ചി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടേ, നാ​ളെ 11 മ​ണി​ക്ക് തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി​ക്കോ, യോ​ഗം വെ​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്’ എ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യു​ക​യാ​ണ്’’. യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഒ​ര​നു​ഭ​വം​കൂ​ടി പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്: ‘‘ആ ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ഒ​രു വാ​ച​കം- ‘പൈ​സ​യൊ​ക്കെ അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ൻ ത​ന്നോ​ളും, ഈ ​പ​ണി ന​ട​ത്തി പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണം’-​എ​ന്നാ​ണ്’’.

    പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​റി​ന് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യെ​യും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​നെ​യും അ​ത്ര​മേ​ൽ വി​ശ്വാ​സ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ല്ലോ. ആ​ക​യാ​ൽ, പൊ​ന്ന് ചെ​മ്പാ​യോ പി​ത്ത​ള​യാ​യോ എ​ന്ന കേ​സ് കോ​ട​തി നോ​ക്ക​ട്ടെ. സി​സ്റ്റം പാ​ളീ​സാ​യ കേ​സ് അ​ങ്ങ​നെ വി​ട്ടു​കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. അ​ത് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ത​ന്നെ നോ​ക്ക​ണം.

