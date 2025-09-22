Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightColumnschevron_rightഇടം വലംchevron_rightജെ​ൻ–​സി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സും...
    ഇടം വലം
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Sept 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Sept 2025 8:37 AM IST

    ജെ​ൻ–​സി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സും ക​ർ​മ​ഫ​ല​വും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജെ​ൻ–​സി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സും ക​ർ​മ​ഫ​ല​വും
    cancel

    ക​ർ​മ​ഫ​ലം സ​ത്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഏ​റ്റ​വും ന​ല്ല തെ​ളി​വാ​ണ് തെ​ന്ന​ല ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള​യു​ടെ മ​ര​ണ​വും നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ ച​ര​മോ​പ​ചാ​ര​വും. വാ​ർ​ഡ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി വ​ന്ന് കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​വ​രെ​യാ​യി 2025ൽ ​മ​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ വ​യ​സ്സ് 94. മു​ക്കാ​ൽ നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ട് സ​ജീ​വ​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ. ഇ​തി​നി​ടെ ര​ണ്ടു​ത​വ​ണ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാം​ഗ​മാ​യി. മൂ​ന്നു​ത​വ​ണ രാ​ജ്യ​സ​ഭാം​ഗ​വും. സ​ഭാം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രാ​ൾ വി​ട​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ഗു​ണ​ഗ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ടു​ത്തു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ഉ​പ​ചാ​ര​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കും. അ​ത് കീ​ഴ്വ​ഴ​ക്ക​വും സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​തു​മാ​ണ്....

    ക​ർ​മ​ഫ​ലം സ​ത്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഏ​റ്റ​വും ന​ല്ല തെ​ളി​വാ​ണ് തെ​ന്ന​ല ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള​യു​ടെ മ​ര​ണ​വും നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ ച​ര​മോ​പ​ചാ​ര​വും. വാ​ർ​ഡ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി വ​ന്ന് കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​വ​രെ​യാ​യി 2025ൽ ​മ​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ വ​യ​സ്സ് 94. മു​ക്കാ​ൽ നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ട് സ​ജീ​വ​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ.

    ഇ​തി​നി​ടെ ര​ണ്ടു​ത​വ​ണ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാം​ഗ​മാ​യി. മൂ​ന്നു​ത​വ​ണ രാ​ജ്യ​സ​ഭാം​ഗ​വും. സ​ഭാം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രാ​ൾ വി​ട​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ഗു​ണ​ഗ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ടു​ത്തു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ഉ​പ​ചാ​ര​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കും. അ​ത് കീ​ഴ്വ​ഴ​ക്ക​വും സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​തു​മാ​ണ്. സ​ഭാ സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പി​ന്നീ​ട് സ​ഭ സ​മ്മേ​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ദ്യ​ദി​വ​സം ച​ര​മോ​പ​ചാ​ര​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. തെ​ന്ന​ല ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ​ശേ​ഷം സ​ഭ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​ത് 2025 സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 15 തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ്. തെ​ന്ന​ല​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ൺ​മ​റ​ഞ്ഞ മ​റ്റ് സു​കൃ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ഭാ​ഗ്യ​ത്തി​ന് ആ​ദ്യ​ദി​വ​സം തെ​ന്ന​ല പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ല്ല. മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി വി.​എ​സ്. അ​ച്യു​താ​ന്ദ​ൻ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ എ​ട്ടു​പേ​രു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ. അ​തി​ൽ മു​ൻ സ്പീ​ക്ക​റു​ണ്ട്, നി​ല​വി​ലെ സാ​മാ​ജി​ക​നു​ണ്ട്. അ​വ​രെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചെ​ല്ലാം ക​ക്ഷി​നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​മ​യം കൊ​ടു​ക്ക​ണം. അ​തി​നാ​ൽ സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ​ക്ക് ച​ര​മോ​പ​ചാ​രം ര​ണ്ടാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്നു. ആ​ദ്യ​ദി​വ​സം മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി വി.​എ​സ്. അ​ച്യു​താ​ന​ന്ദ​ൻ, മു​ൻ സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ പി.​പി. ത​ങ്ക​ച്ച​ൻ, നി​ല​വി​ൽ അം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വാ​ഴൂ​ർ സോ​മ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഉ​പ​ചാ​രം അ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 16ാം തീ​യ​തി ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ്, തെ​ന്ന​ല​യു​ടെ ഊ​ഴം​വ​ന്ന​ത്. അ​താ​ണ് ക​ർ​മ​ഫ​ല​മെ​ന്നും സു​കൃ​ത​ഗു​ണ​മെ​ന്നും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. തെ​ന്ന​ല​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ എ.​എ​ൻ. ഷം​സീ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്: ‘‘ഗാ​ന്ധി​യ​ൻ മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ച്ച, സൗ​മ്യ​നും മി​ത​ഭാ​ഷി​യും ക​ള​ങ്ക​മേ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ത്ത രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​ട​മ​യു​മാ​യ തെ​ന്ന​ല സ്ഥാ​ന​ല​ബ്ധി​യി​ൽ അ​ഭി​ര​മി​ക്കാ​തെ​യും സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്യാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ജി​ത​നാ​കാ​തെ​യും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ച്ച നേ​താ​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ജ​ന​പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​യെ​നി​ല​യി​ലു​ള്ള സം​ശു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ ജീ​വി​ത​വും ഹൃ​ദ്യ​മാ​യ പെ​രു​മാ​റ്റ​വും​കൊ​ണ്ട് ജ​ന​ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ടം​പി​ടി​ച്ച കേ​ര​ള​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ സൗ​മ്യ​മു​ഖം എ​ന്ന് എ​ക്കാ​ല​വും ഓ​ർ​മി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന നേ​താ​വി​നെ​യാ​ണ് ന​മു​ക്ക് ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യ​ത്’’ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്. സ​ത്യ​വും അ​ർ​ഹ​വു​മാ​യ ഉ​പ​ചാ​രം. അ​തി​നൊ​ത്ത വാ​ച​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    ഇ​ത് ര​ണ്ടാം ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത് എ​ങ്ങ​നെ ഗു​ണ​മാ​യി എ​ന്ന​ല്ലേ? ആ​ദ്യ​ദി​വ​സം സ​ഭ​യി​ലൊ​രു അ​നു​ചി​ത സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് അം​ഗം. തെ​ന്ന​ല ജീ​വി​ച്ചു​കാ​ണി​ച്ച പൊ​തു​ജീ​വി​ത​മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് എ​തി​രാ​യ രാ​ഹു​ൽ മാ​ങ്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ. അ​യാ​ളു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ ​ഉ​പ​ചാ​രം അ​രോ​ച​ക​മാ​കു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തെ​ന്ന​ല ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള എ​ന്ന വ​ന്ദ്യ​വ​യോ​ധി​ക​നാ​യ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വി​ന്റെ ജീ​വി​തം എ​ന്താ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് അ​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​റി​യാ​ത്ത​ത​ല്ല. മ​രി​ച്ച​ദി​വ​സം, മാ​ങ്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് കേ​ട്ടു​നോ​ക്കൂ: ‘ഞാ​ൻ ആ​ദ്യം കാ​ണു​ന്ന പൊ​തു​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രി​ലൊ​രാ​ളാ​ണ്. എ​ന്റെ അ​ച്ഛ​ന്റെ വ​ലി​യ​ച്ഛ​നാ​ണ്. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ടൂ​ർ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ആ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന കാ​ല​ത്ത് (ഞാ​ന​ന്ന് ജ​നി​ച്ചി​ട്ടൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല). അ​ന്നീ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഓ​ഫി​സും കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല​ല്ലോ. ഓ​രോ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തും ചി​ല വീ​ടു​ക​ളൊ​ക്കെ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​രു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക. ഞ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ, ഞാ​ൻ ജ​നി​ച്ചു​വ​ള​ർ​ന്ന വീ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം എ​ത്താ​റു​ള്ള​ത്. അ​ച്ഛ​ൻ ചെ​റു​തി​ലേ​തൊ​ട്ട് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തൊ​ക്കെ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​മാ​ണ്. വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യി​ട്ട് ഒ​രു​പാ​ട് കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ​യാ​നു​ണ്ട്. എ​ന്റെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി ഗ്രാ​ജ്വേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ട് പോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗ്രാ​ജ്വേ​ഷ​ന്, ഈ ​എം.​ബി.​എ ഭ​യ​ങ്ക​ര​മാ​യി ബൂ​മി​ൽ​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മ​യ​മാ​ണ്. അ​ന്ന് കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​രി​ൽ അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​സേ​വാ​സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്വാ​ധീ​ന​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഒ​രു കോ​ള​ജു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​സേ​വാ​സം​ഘം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​യും കി​ട്ടും. ഞ​ങ്ങ​ള​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തോ​ട് അ​ഡ്മി​ഷ​ൻ വേ​ണ​മ​ല്ലോ എ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ‘‘ഞാ​നെ​ന്റെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ത​ന്നെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്താ​ണ് വി​ചാ​രി​ക്കു​ക’’ എ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​ഴി​യു​ക​യാ​ണ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യു​ള്ള കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ക്കെ വ​ള​രെ കോ​ൺ​ഷ്യ​സ് ആ​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ആ​ളാ​ണ്. പി​ന്നെ, കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ തെ​ന്ന​ല ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള സ​മ​ന്വ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഒ​രു പാ​ക്കേ​ജാ​ണ്. ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​മൊ​ക്കെ ക​ത്തി​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ആ ​തീ അ​ണ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ല്ല ത​ണു​ത്ത ജ​ല​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു തെ​ന്ന​ല ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള​യെ​ന്ന മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ൻ. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ന​മ്പ​ർ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​രെ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച പി.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ത്തി​ലും ഓ​ർ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട​താ​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ആ​ളാ​ണ്. 2001ൽ ​നൂ​റു സീ​റ്റു​മാ​യി മു​ന്ന​ണി​യും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യും അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ പി.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് തെ​ന്ന​ല ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള​യാ​ണ്. എ​ന്നി​ട്ടും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്ക​ക​ത്തെ ധാ​ര​ണ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി​ട്ട് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തോ​ട് ഒ​ഴി​യാ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഒ​രു ഇ​ല​യ​ന​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ച​ല​നം പോ​ലു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം മാ​റി​യ​താ​ണ്.’’ അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​രു​പാ​ട് അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ച്ച​ശേ​ഷം ‘‘അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​ര​ണം കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ പൊ​തു​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ന് വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യി വ​ലി​യ ന​ഷ്ടം​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്’’ എ​ന്നാ​ണ് മാ​ങ്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    തെന്നല ബാലകൃഷ്ണപ്പിള്ള, രാഹുൽ മാങ്കൂട്ടത്തിൽ

    ആ ​ന​ഷ്ടം നി​ക​ത്താ​ൻ വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യി​ക്കൂ​ടി ബാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​കാ​ര​നാ​ണ​ല്ലോ മാ​ങ്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യി​ലും നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലും ആ ​പ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യം പു​ല​ർ​ത്തേ​ണ്ട​യാ​ൾ എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പൊ​തു​ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ ആ ​മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പു​റം​തി​രി​ഞ്ഞു​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്നൊ​രു ചോ​ദ്യ​മു​യ​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ട​ല്ലോ. അ​തി​നു​ള്ള ഉ​ത്ത​ര​മാ​ണ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യെ നാ​ണം​കെ​ടു​ത്താ​നാ​യി മാ​ത്രം നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യ​തി​ലൂ​ടെ കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന​ത്. സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യു​ക മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, അ​ടു​ത്ത തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​പ്പി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​താ​ണ​യാ​ളെ. ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാം​ഗ​ത്വം രാ​ജി​വെ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ആ ​മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് വ​ന്നാ​ൽ നേ​രി​ടാ​നാ​വാ​ത്ത​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്. അ​ത്ര​ക്കു​ണ്ട​ല്ലോ സി​റ്റി​ങ് മെം​ബ​റു​ടെ സ​ൽ​പ്പേ​ര്. നി​വൃ​ത്തി​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ വ​രാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഔ​ചി​ത്യം അം​ഗം കാ​ണി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ക​രു​തി. അ​ത് അ​വ​രു​ടെ പി​ഴ. ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പി​ന്നാ​ലെ വ​രു​ന്ന ത​ല​മു​റ​യെ​പ്പ​റ്റി ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴ​ത്തെ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ധാ​ര​ണ​യി​ലെ പി​ശ​ക്. മു​മ്പൊ​ക്കെ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളെ പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന​ത് യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​കാ​രും കെ.​എ​സ്.​യു​ക്കാ​രു​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴ​ത​ല്ല. പി​ന്നാ​ലെ വ​രു​ന്ന​ത് ജെ​ൻ​സി​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​ല്യൂ​മി​നാ​റ്റി. വ​ഴി​തെ​റ്റാ​നു​മു​ണ്ട് അ​വ​കാ​ശം എ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​ച്ചു​വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ. ‘‘ത​നി​നി​റ​മെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ണി​യ​ണം നെ​ഞ്ചി​ൽ, കാ​ട്ട് തോ​ന്ന്യാ​സം’’ എ​ന്ന് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി യോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പാ​ടു​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​വ​ര​ത് കാ​ട്ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. അ​താ​ണ​ല്ലോ, സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 15ന് ​നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ട​ത്. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്ത് പു​റ​ത്തു​നി​ർ​ത്തി​യ ആ​ളെ​യാ​ണ്, സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ വ​രാ​തി​രി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ എ​ന്ന് ഏ​വ​രും പ്രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്കു​ന്ന നേ​ര​ത്ത് യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ജി​ല്ലാ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി സേ​വി​ച്ച് സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ആ​ഹാ! ആ​ർ​മാ​ദം. ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ​ഭ​വ​നും ക​ന്റോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് ഹൗ​സും ക​ത്തി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ലാ എ​ന്നൊ​ഴി​ച്ചാ​ൽ മ​റ്റെ​ല്ലാം ഈ ​ജെ​ൻ-​സി ക​ലാ​പ​ത്തി​ലും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. ചി​ല നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ വെ​ന്തു​രു​കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഈ ​ക​ലാ​പ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ന്യൂ​ക്ലി​യ​സ് സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ​യാ​ണ്. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യാ ഗ്യാ​ങ്.

    പ​ത്തു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ​ച്ചു​ഴി ക​ട​ന്ന് ആ​ഞ്ഞു​തു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ ഭ​ര​ണ​ക്ക​ര​യി​ലെ​ത്താം എ​ന്ന് ആ​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ൽ ഈ ​ജെ​ൻ​സി ക​ലാ​പം എ​ന്നോ​ർ​ക്ക​ണം. കാ​ലം തി​രി​ഞ്ഞു​കു​ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണ്. 1967ൽ ​സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള സ​പ്ത​ക​ക്ഷി മു​ന്ന​ണി മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ മ​ഹാ​ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തോ​ടെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളേ​യു​ള്ളൂ. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ‘‘മ​ല്ലീ​ശ്വ​ര​ന്റെ ഒ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ വി​ല്ലു​പോ​ലെ​യാ​യി’’ എ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​ന​മ്പി​ള്ളി ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ​മേ​നോ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ ക​ക്ഷി നേ​താ​വ് ആ​കാ​ൻ​പോ​ലും ആ​ർ​ക്കും ധൈ​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ​ന്ന് കെ. ​ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ന് ലീ​ഡ​ർ പ​ദ​വി കൈ​വ​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​കാ​ർ വി​ളി​ച്ചൊ​രു മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യ​മു​ണ്ട്:

    ‘‘വ​ർ​ഷം പ​ത്തു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞോ​ട്ടെ

    പി​ള്ളേ​രൊ​ന്നു വ​ള​ർ​ന്നോ​ട്ടെ

    ഇ.​എം.​എ​സി​നെ ഈ​യ്യം​പൂ​ശി

    ഇ​യ്യ​ലു​പോ​ലെ പ​റ​പ്പി​ക്കും’’.

    പ​ത്താ​ണ്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ട് കെ.​എ​സ്.​യു​ക്കാ​രൊ​ക്കെ യൂ​ത്താ​കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​വ​ർ ഒ​ത്തു​പി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​മെ​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ ​മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം. അ​തു പൂ​വി​ടു​ക​ത​ന്നെ ചെ​യ്തു. 1977ൽ ​കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന് 38 എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​രു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തി​നും ഏ​ഴു​വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പു​ത​ന്നെ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ യു​വ​നി​ര നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലും പു​റ​ത്തും അ​ണി​നി​ര​ന്നു ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നു. എ.​കെ. ആ​ന്റ​ണി, ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി, കൊ​ട്ട​റ ഗോ​പാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, രാ​മ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ ക​ട​ന്ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി, എ.​സി. ഷ​ൺ​മു​ഖ​ദാ​സ്, പി.​സി. ചാ​ക്കോ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യൊ​രു വ​ൻ​നി​ര. വാ​ല​റ്റ​ത്ത് വി.​എം. സു​ധീ​ര​ൻ, എം.​എം. ഹ​സ്സ​ൻ, കെ.​സി. ജോ​സ​ഫ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ കെ.​എ​സ്.​യു നി​ര. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും ത​ല​തൊ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി എം.​എ. ജോ​ണും വ​യ​ലാ​ർ ര​വി​യും. അ​ത​ങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​രു കാ​ലം. അ​വ​രു​ടെ ജീ​വി​ത​ലാ​ളി​ത്യം​പോ​ലും സം​സാ​ര​വി​ഷ​യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വാ​ച്ചു​കെ​ട്ടാ​ത്ത എ.​കെ. ആ​ന്റ​ണി. കീ​റി​യ ഖ​ദ​ർ ധ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി. അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​പോ​യി ആ ​അ​ട​യാ​ള​ങ്ങ​ൾ. പു​തി​യ ഖ​ദ​ർ​വ​സ്ത്രം വാ​ങ്ങി​യാ​ൽ അ​ത് കീ​റി​ത്തു​ന്നി​യ​ശേ​ഷ​മേ ധ​രി​ക്കൂ എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി​യേ​യും അ​നു​യാ​യി​ക​ളെ​യും കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ട്രോ​ളു​ക​ൾ.

    67 പോ​ലൊ​രു ക​ഷ്ട​കാ​ല​ക്ക​വ​ല​യി​ലാ​ണി​ന്നും. ആ​ന്റ​ണി കാ​ലാ​ൾ​പ്പ​ട​യെ​ന്ന് വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള കെ.​എ​സ്.​യു-​യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ബ്രി​ഗേ​ഡു​ക​ൾ രം​ഗ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങേ​ണ്ട ഘ​ട്ടം. അ​വ​രെ പ​ക്ഷേ കാ​ണാ​നി​ല്ല. പി​ണ​റാ​യി ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ നി​ശി​ത​മാ​യി ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സ​ര​മാ​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ, ഒ​രു യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​കാ​ര​ന്റെ ചോ​ര​യി​ലൂ​ടെ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ രാ​ക്ഷ​സ​സ്വ​ഭാ​വം പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ, നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ​പോ​ലും യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​മി​ല്ല. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​നെ രാ​ജി​വെ​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ട് മാ​സ​മൊ​ന്നാ​കു​ന്നു. പ​ക​രം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​നെ നി​യ​മി​ക്കാ​നാ​കു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ബാ​ക്കി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യെ ച​ലി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നാ​കു​ന്നി​ല്ല. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തെ വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ച്ച് എ​ന്തും​ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ ആ​ളും അ​ർ​ഥ​വും ഉ​ണ്ടു​താ​നും. കീ​റി​യ ഖ​ദ​റി​ടു​ന്ന യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഖ​ദ​റി​ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച ജെ​ൻ​സി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള മാ​റ്റ​മാ​ണി​ത്. ആ​ദ​ർ​ശം​പോ​ലും. പോ​കാ​മ്പ​റ​യ​ഡേ​യ്...

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AK AntonyopenionPT Nasareditorial opinionRahul MamkootathilAN ShamseerThennala Balakrishna PillaiCongressIdam Valam
    News Summary - Gen Z Congress and its Karma
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X