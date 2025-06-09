Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഇടം വലം
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 6:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 9:23 AM IST

    മൂലക്ക് കിടന്ന തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് എടുത്ത് കാലിന്മേലിട്ട വിരുതന്മാർ

    മൂ​ല​യി​ൽ കി​ട​ന്ന ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് എ​ടു​ത്ത് കാ​ലി​ന്മേ​ലി​ട്ട ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ വി​രു​ത​ന​ല്ല പു​ത്ത​ൻ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ. വേ​റെ​യും മ​ഹാ​ന്മാ​രു​ണ്ട്. ന​മ്മു​ടെ കെ. ​മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ന​ട​ക്കം. തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന്റെ എ​ല്ലാ ഹ​ര​വും കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന​ത് ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ്. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പൊ​തു​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളോ​ടൊ​പ്പം​ത​ന്നെ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളും തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. 1957ലാ​ണ​ല്ലോ കേ​ര​ള നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. ആ ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ദേ​വി​കു​ള​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ച്ച സി.​പി.​ഐ നേ​താ​വ്...

    1957ലാ​ണ​ല്ലോ കേ​ര​ള നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. ആ ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ദേ​വി​കു​ള​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ച്ച സി.​പി.​ഐ നേ​താ​വ് റോ​സ​മ്മാ പു​ന്നൂ​സി​നെ കോ​ട​തി അ​യോ​ഗ്യ​യാ​ക്കി​യ​തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് അ​ധ്യാ​യം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ ബി.​കെ. നാ​യ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു എ​തി​രാ​ളി. ബി.​കെ. നാ​യ​രു​ടെ പ​ത്രി​ക ത​ള്ളി​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ എ​തി​രി​ല്ലാ​തെ​യാ​ണ് റോ​സ​മ്മ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ത​ള്ളി​യ​തി​നെ​തി​രെ ബി.​കെ. നാ​യ​ർ ട്രൈ​ബ്യൂ​ണ​ലി​നെ സ​മീ​പി​ച്ചു. ട്രൈ​ബ്യൂ​ണ​ൽ പ​രാ​തി ശ​രി​വെ​ച്ചു. ട്രൈ​ബ്യൂ​ണ​ൽ വി​ധി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ റോ​സ​മ്മ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പീ​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി. അ​തു കോ​ട​തി ത​ള്ളി. ബി.​കെ. നാ​യ​രു​ടെ അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥ​ന പ്ര​കാ​രം റോ​സ​മ്മ​യു​ടെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് കോ​ട​തി അ​സാ​ധു​വാ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​വ​ന്നു. 1958 മേ​യ് 16ന് ​വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പ്. റോ​സ​മ്മ പു​ന്നൂ​സ് 7089 വോ​ട്ടി​ന് ജ​യി​ച്ചു.


    അ​ത​ട​ക്കം 71ാമ​ത്തെ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പാ​ണീ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്, നി​ല​മ്പൂ​രി​ൽ. എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​ടെ മ​ര​ണം​കൊ​ണ്ടോ രാ​ജി​കൊ​ണ്ടോ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ഒ​ഴി​യു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ​ല്ലോ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. ആ​റു​മാ​സ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ഒ​ഴി​ച്ചി​ട​രു​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ജ​ന​പ്രാ​തി​നി​ധ്യ നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    സി​റ്റി​ങ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ മ​രി​ച്ച​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളാ​ണ് അ​ധി​ക​വും. നേ​ര​ത്തേ​യൊ​ക്കെ മ​രി​ച്ച എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​ടെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​നു​യോ​ജ്യ​നാ​യ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്ത​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴ​ത് മ​രി​ച്ച എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ക എ​ന്നാ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ആ​ശ്രി​ത​നി​യ​മ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ക്കം സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ ശ​ക്തി​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മാ​ടാ​യി മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ്. അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​രു​മ​ഘ​ട​ക​ക​ക്ഷി​യാ​യ കെ.​എ​സ്.​പി​യു​ടെ ഏ​ക അം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ത്താ​യി മാ​ഞ്ഞൂ​രാ​ൻ. സാ​ക്ഷാ​ൽ കെ.​പി.​ആ​ർ. ഗോ​പാ​ല​നെ ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യാ​ണ് 67ൽ ​മാ​ടാ​യി​യി​ൽ മ​ത്താ​യി മാ​ഞ്ഞൂ​രാ​നെ മ​ത്സ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്, ജ​യി​പ്പി​ച്ചു, മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​ക്കി. കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി തീ​രും​മു​മ്പ് 1970ൽ ​മ​ത്താ​യി മ​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​നു​ജ​ൻ ജോ​ൺ മാ​ഞ്ഞൂ​രാ​നെ മ​ത്സ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വേ​റെ​യു​മു​ണ്ട് സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ. കേ​ര​ള കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ലെ തോ​മ​സ് ചാ​ഴി​കാ​ട​ൻ, എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി​യി​ലെ തോ​മ​സ് കെ. ​തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രൊ​ക്കെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ​ത് അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ്.

    നി​വൃ​ത്തി​യി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലേ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​റു​ള്ളൂ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ. മ​രി​ച്ച​യാ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ മ​ക​ൻ എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് മു​ഖ്യ​പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന. അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തി​നാ​യി പെ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ൾ പൊ​രു​തേ​ണ്ട​താ​ണ്. മ​ര​ണ​മ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പി​ന്നെ​യൊ​രു കാ​ര​ണ​മു​ള്ള​ത് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​ൻ കി​ട്ടി എം.​പി​യാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യെ പി​ടി​ച്ച് എം.​പി​യാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​യാ​ളു​ടെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്ക് തോ​ന്നി​യാ​ൽ വേ​റെ ര​ക്ഷ​യി​ല്ല​ല്ലോ. ഇ​ത്ത​രം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ക്ഷേ, എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ർ റി​സ്ക് എ​ടു​ക്കാ​റി​ല്ല. ആ​ദ്യം എം.​പി​യാ​കാ​ൻ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കും. ജ​യി​ച്ച് പാ​ർ​ലി​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ സീ​റ്റ് ഉ​റ​പ്പി​ച്ചാ​ലേ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാം​ഗ​ത്വം രാ​ജി​വെ​ക്കൂ.

    അ​ല്ലാ​തെ പി​ന്നെ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നൊ​രു കാ​ര​ണ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​ത് നി​ന്ന നി​ൽ​പ്പി​ൽ ആ​രെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​വു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. അ​തി​പ്പം ഇ​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ന​പ്പം മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​കു​ക എ​ന്ന​ത് ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ൻ​കൂ​ർ പ്ര​വ​ചി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​റ്റി​ല്ല​ല്ലോ, വി​ധി​യാ​ണ്. എ​പ്പോ​ൾ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​കും എ​ന്നൊ​ന്നും പ​റ​യാ​നാ​കി​ല്ല. സി. ​അ​ച്യു​ത​മേ​നോ​നും എ.​കെ. ആ​ന്റ​ണി​യു​മൊ​ക്കെ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രാ​യ​ത് അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ​ല്ലോ. 1969 ൽ ​സി. അ​ച്യു​ത​മേ​നോ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​സ​ഭാം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് സി.​പി.​ഐ പി​ടി​ച്ച് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ സ​മു​ന്ന​ത നേ​താ​വാ​യ ഇ. ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ച് കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു കൊ​ടു​ത്തു. മേ​നോ​ൻ ജ​യി​ച്ചു. എ.​കെ. ആ​ന്റ​ണി 1977ൽ ​ആ​ദ്യം മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ ത​ലേ​ക്കു​ന്നി​ൽ ബ​ഷീ​ർ ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് ക​ഴ​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം കൊ​ടു​ത്തു. 1995ൽ ​പി​ന്നെ​യും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ ആ​രും രാ​ജി​വെ​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി വ​ന്നി​ല്ല. തി​രൂ​ര​ങ്ങാ​ടി ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട​പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ലീ​ഗി​ൽ ചി​ല​ർ ഐ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​ൽ ആ​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ര​ണ്ട് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​രും പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. അ​വ​ർ രാ​ജി​ച്ചെ​പ്പോ​ഴു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ണ​ത്. മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് ആ​ന്റ​ണി​യെ അ​ബ്ര​ഹാ​മി​ക് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​ക്കി അ​വി​ടെ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ജ​യി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ​ല​വ​ട്ടം മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യ നാ​യ​നാ​ർ​ക്കും ഒ​രു​വ​ട്ടം ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ക​യ​റേ​ണ്ടി വ​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. 1996 ലെ ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ വി.​എ​സ്. അ​ച്യു​താ​ന​ന്ദ​ൻ മാ​രാ​രി​ക്കു​ള​ത്ത് തോ​റ്റ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ്. നാ​യ​നാ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​കാ​തെ ത​ര​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് വ​ന്നു. ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന മ​മ്മു മാ​സ്റ്റ​റെ രാ​ജി​വെ​പ്പി​ച്ച് നാ​യ​നാ​ർ​ക്ക് വ​ഴി​യൊ​രു​ക്കി.


    മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​കാ​ൻ മോ​ഹ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഒ​റ്റ​യ്ക്ക​ങ്ങ് തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​റ്റി​ല്ല. മു​ന്ന​ണി, പാ​ർ​ട്ടി തു​ട​ങ്ങി ഒ​ന്നു​ര​ണ്ട് ക​ട​മ്പ​ക​ളെ​ങ്കി​ലും ക​ട​ക്ക​ണം. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, മ​ന്ത്രി​സ്ഥാ​നം അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യ​ല്ല. മോ​ഹം​മാ​ത്രം മ​തി. ആ​യി​ക്കോ​ളും. അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്താ​യി​രു​ന്ന ആ​ർ. ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള​യെ​യാ​ണ​ല്ലോ ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി ഐ.​ബി.​യെ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് വി​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച് മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​ക്കി​ക്ക​ള​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. കേ​ര​ള കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​നെ പി​ടി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് കേ​ന്ദ്രം ഐ.​ബി​യെ അ​യ​ച്ച​ത്. കേ.​കോ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യ കെ.​എം. ജോ​ർ​ജി​നെ​യും ആ​ർ.​ബി. പി​ള്ള​യേ​യു​മാ​ണ് ഐ.​ബി കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി​ക്കു മു​ന്നി​ൽ ഇ​രു​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഒ​റ്റ ചോ​ദ്യ​മേ ചോ​ദി​ക്കാ​നു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​ള്ളൂ. ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ പോ​ക​ണോ മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ചേ​ര​ണോ. മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ചേ​രാ​മെ​ന്നാ​യി കേ.​കോ. അ​താ​ണ​ല്ലോ എ​ല്ലാം​കൊ​ണ്ടും സൗ​ക​ര്യം. താ​നാ​യി​രി​ക്കും മ​ന്ത്രി എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു, തി​രി​ച്ചു​പോ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ കേ.​കോ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യ കെ.​എം. ജോ​ർ​ജ് ഉ​റ​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യ ആ​ർ.​ബി. പി​ള്ള ലോ​ക്സ​ഭാം​ഗ​മാ​ണ​ല്ലോ. എ​ന്നാ​ലും താ​നാ​യി​രി​ക്കും മ​ന്ത്രി എ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ബി. പി​ള്ള ഉ​റ​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​ർ.​ബി. പി​ള്ള​യു​ടെ വാ​ശി​ക്കു മു​ന്നി​ൽ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ പോ​ലും കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി. ആ​റു​മാ​സ​മേ ഭ​രി​ച്ചു​ള്ളൂ. നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാം​ഗം അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തി​നാ​ൽ അ​തു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ രാ​ജി​വെ​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്നു. അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. പി​ള്ള ക​സേ​ര ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു കൊ​ടു​ത്തു. കെ.​എം. ജോ​ർ​ജ് മ​ന്ത്രി​പ്പൂ​തി തീ​ർ​ത്തു.

    മ​ന്ത്രി​പ്പൂ​തി. വ​ല്ലാ​ത്തൊ​രു പൂ​തി​യാ​ണ​ത്. വ​ന്നാ​ൽ പി​ന്നെ ആ​കാ​തൊ​രു ര​ക്ഷ​യി​ല്ല. നി​ല​മ്പൂ​രെ യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യു​ടെ പി​താ​വി​ന് 1980ൽ ​അ​തു വ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. ആ​ര്യാ​ട​നും ആ​ന്റ​ണി​യു​മൊ​ക്കെ യു. ​കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ലാ​ണ​ന്ന്.

    അ​വ​ർ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ കൂ​ടെ​ക്കൂ​ടി. മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​യി. അ​പ്പോ​ൾ ആ​ര്യാ​ട​ന് മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​ക​ണം. പ​ക്ഷേ, ആ​ര്യാ​ട​ൻ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. അ​തൊ​ന്നും നോ​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​റ്റി​ല്ല. ആ​ര്യാ​ട​നാ​ണ് ആ​ൾ. പൂ​തി​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടും മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​ക്കാ​തെ പു​റ​ത്തു നി​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ വ​രാ​നു​ള്ള അ​ന​ർ​ഥ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​ണാ​ൻ ആ​ന്റ​ണി​ക്കും സി.​പി.​എം നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. അ​വ​ർ മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​ക്കി. ഇ​നി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യാ​ക്ക​ണം. ആ​ര്യാ​ട​ന്റെ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത് സി. ​ഹ​രി​ദാ​സാ​ണ്. സാ​ത്വി​ക​നാ​യ ആ ​കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​കാ​ര​നോ​ട് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി എ​ന്തു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ലും കേ​ൾ​ക്കും. രാ​ജി​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ആ​യെ​ന്ന യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​വു​മാ​യി പൊ​രു​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടും​മു​മ്പേ രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ചു. ഹ​രി​ദാ​സി​ന് ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം കി​ട്ടി കേ​ട്ടോ. രാ​ജ്യ​സ​ഭാം​ഗ​മാ​ക്കി.

    സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ഗ​തി​യി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രി​പ്പൂ​തി​കൊ​ണ്ട് ന​ഷ്ടം വ​രാ​റി​ല്ല. മി​നി​മം ആ ​മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി തീ​രും​വ​രെ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും കു​ശാ​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. പി​ന്നെ​യൊ​ക്കെ കൗ​ശ​ലം​പോ​ലെ​യി​രി​ക്കും. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, പൂ​തി​മൂ​ത്ത് ക​ന​ത്ത ന​ഷ്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ചാ​ടി​യ ഒ​രാ​ളു​ണ്ട്. സാ​ക്ഷാ​ൽ കെ. ​മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ൻ.

    ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ന്റെ ഐ ​പ​ട​യും ആ​ന്റ​ണി​യു​ടെ എ ​പ​ട​യും കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി പി​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ങ്കം വെ​ട്ടു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ് 2001ൽ ​നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് വ​ന്ന​ത്. മു​ര​ളി​യെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് എ ​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് വാ​ശി​യും. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, പി​ന്നെ സം​ഘ​ട​നാ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് എ​ന്ന് ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ. അ​തി​നു നേ​ര​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഒ​ത്തു​തീ​ർ​പ്പ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​നെ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്നു. തെ​ന്ന​ല ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള. എ​ന്നി​ട്ട് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലേ​ക്ക് നീ​ങ്ങി.


    101 സീ​റ്റ് കി​ട്ടി. ആ​ന്റ​ണി മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​ക​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ മു​ര​ളി കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​ക​ണം എ​ന്നാ​യി അ​ച്ഛ​ൻ. എ​ല്ലാ​രും വ​ഴ​ങ്ങി. തെ​ന്ന​ല രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ചു. മു​ര​ളി കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി എ​ന്നു മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല. അ​വി​ടെ തി​ള​ങ്ങി. അ​ത്ര​യു​മാ​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് മു​ര​ളി​ക്ക് മ​ന്ത്രി​പ്പൂ​തി വ​ന്ന​ത്. പി​ന്നെ അ​ച്ഛ​ൻ വെ​റു​തെ​യി​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല​ല്ലോ. ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ ആ​ന്റ​ണി​യെ അ​ല​ട്ടി​ത്തു​ട​ങ്ങി. ആ​ന്റ​ണി മു​ര​ളി​യെ മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു. വൈ​ദ്യു​തി​വ​കു​പ്പു​കൊ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​നി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യാ​ക്ക​ണ​മ​ല്ലോ. വ​ട​ക്കാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി അം​ഗം ഐ​ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ന്റെ കാ​ലാ​ളാ​ണ്, അ​ഡ്വ.​വി. ബ​ല​റാം. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ രാ​ജി​വെ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 2004 മേ​യ് 10ന് ​ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്. കെ. ​മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ൻ എ.​സി. മൊ​യ്തീ​നോ​ട് 3715 വോ​ട്ടി​ന് തോ​റ്റു. കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ സ്ഥാ​ന​വും മ​ന്ത്രി​സ്ഥാ​ന​വും പോ​യി. മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കെ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ തോ​റ്റ​യാ​ൾ എ​ന്ന റെ​ക്കോ​ഡും സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ൻ. അ​തു മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​നൊ​ന്നും പി.​വി. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ആ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    മ​ന്ത്രി​പ്പൂ​തി​യു​മ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പി​ന്നെ വ​രാ​നു​ള്ള​ത് നി​ല​പാ​ടി​ന്റെ സൂ​ക്കേ​ടാ​ണ്. അ​തു​വ​ന്നാ​ലും എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ർ രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ച് ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​ക്ക​ള​യും. അ​തി​ന് മാ​ർ​ക്സി​സ്റ്റ്, കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ഭേ​ദ​മൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല. നി​ല​പാ​ട് ന​ടു​വേ​ദ​ന​പോ​ലെ​യാ​ണ്. എ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ഇ​ള​കു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യാ​നാ​കി​ല്ല. ഇ​ള​കി​യാ​ൽ പി​ന്നെ നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​കി​ല്ല ഇ​രി​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​കി​ല്ല.

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ അ​തി​ഗം​ഭീ​ര​നാ​യ സി.​പി.​എം നേ​താ​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കോ​സ​ല​രാ​മ​ദാ​സ്. 1967 നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി. ആ​റ്റി​ങ്ങ​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്. ഒ​ന്നൊ​ന്നൊ​ര​ക്കൊ​ല്ലം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. ഇ.​എം.​എ​സി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാം മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​മാ​ണ്. കോ​സ​ല​രാ​മ​ദാ​സി​ന് നി​ല​പാ​ട് ഇ​ള​കി. ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രു​ന്നാ​ൽ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​രൊ​ന്നാ​യി പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ​റി വ്യാ​മോ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട് പ​ണ്ടാ​ര​മ​ട​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭ​യ​ന്ന് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാം​ഗ​ത്വം രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ചു. പ​ക്ഷേ, അ​ൻ​വ​റി​നെ​പോ​ലെ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കാ​നൊ​ന്നും നി​ന്നി​ല്ല. പോ​യി ന​ക്സ​ലൈ​റ്റാ​യി. ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി കാ​ട്ടാ​യി​ക്കോ​ണം ശ്രീ​ധ​റെ നി​ർ​ത്തി ജ​യി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ​റി വ്യാ​മോ​ഹ​മു​ണ്ടോ തോ​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    അ​ൻ​വ​റി​നെ​പ്പോ​ലെ​ത​ന്നെ ജ​ന്മ​നാ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു എം. ​കു​ഞ്ഞി​രാ​മ​ൻ ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ. വ​ട​ക്കാ​ണ്. കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്. 1982ൽ ​നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​നൊ​പ്പം കൂ​ടി. അ​വ​ർ ഉ​ദു​മ​യി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ജ​യി​ച്ചു. സി.​പി.​എം സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര​നാ​യ​ങ്ങ​നെ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ നി​ല​പാ​ടി​ള​കി. തി​രി​ച്ച് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ൽ പോ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് തോ​ന്നി. ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​പ്പോ​യി രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ചു. ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​കാ​ർ ന​മ്പ്യാ​രെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​ക്കി. നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് വേ​റെ പ​ണി​യു​ണ്ട​ല്ലോ. അ​വ​ർ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ ജ​യി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.


    തെ​ക്കു​തെ​ക്ക് നെ​യ്യാ​റ്റി​ൻ​ക​ര മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ സി.​പി.​എം എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​ർ. സെ​ൽ​വ​രാ​ജ്. ഒ​രു​ച്ച​ക്കാ​ണ് നി​ല​പാ​ടി​ള​കി​യ​ത്. 2011 മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഒ​മ്പ​തി​നാ​ണ്. നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാം​ഗം​ത്വം രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ച് വാ​ർ​ത്ത​സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം വി​ളി​ച്ചു. അ​തി​ൽ സ്വ​ന്തം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ആ​ഞ്ഞ​ടി​ച്ചു. നി​ല​പാ​ടി​ള​കി​യ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തൊ​ക്കെ വി​ളി​ച്ചു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. "ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ലോ​ബി​യു​ടെ ഇം​ഗി​ത​ത്തി​നൊ​ത്ത് നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡം", " ഫ്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ മ​നഃ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് എ​നി​ക്കും കൂ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്കും ര​ക്ഷ കി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​യി" - എ​ന്നൊ​ക്കെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.. പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു പോ​കു​ന്ന​തു ക​ണ്ട​പ്പോ​ൾ യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണോ എ​ന്നാ​രോ ചോ​ദി​ച്ചു. " യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫി​ൽ ചേ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ ന​ല്ല​ത് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​ണ്'' എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​തി​ന് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    അ​ത് മാ​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ. ജൂ​ൺ 15ന് ​ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​യി ആ​ർ. സെ​ൽ​വ​രാ​ജ് വ​രു​ന്നു. ജ​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ രാ​ഷ​ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു മ​രു​ന്ന​ല്ല.

    സെ​ൽ​വ​രാ​ജി​നെ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ചാ​ടി​ച്ച് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​തി​നു പി​ന്നി​ൽ പി.​സി. ജോ​ർ​ജാ​ണ് എ​ന്നൊ​രു ര​ഹ​സ്യ​വും കേ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു അ​ക്കാ​ലം. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പി.​സി. ജോ​ർ​ജി​ന് എ​ന്തു ലാ​ഭം എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യം അ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്താ​ണ്. ലാ​ഭ​മോ ന​ഷ്ട​മോ എ​ന്ന​ത​ല്ല ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ആ ​ജ​നു​സ്സി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട രാ​ഷ്ടീ​യ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ രീ​തി. പി.​വി. അ​ൻ​വ​റും പി.​സി. ജോ​ർ​ജു​മൊ​ക്കെ ഒ​രേ​പോ​ലെ ചി​ന്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ഹാ​ന്മാ​രാ​ണ്.

    ജി. ​കാ​ർ​ത്തി​കേ​യ​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​രു​വി​ക്ക​ര​യി​ൽ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ട​പ്പു​വ​ന്ന​ല്ലോ. 2015 ജൂ​ണി​ൽ. കാ​ർ​ത്തി​കേ​യ​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ ശ​ബ​രീ​നാ​ഥ​നെ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​ക്കി ജ​യി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ എം. ​വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ തോ​റ്റു.

    ക​ഥ​യ​ത​ല്ല. പി.​സി. ജോ​ർ​ജ് അ​വി​ടെ​യൊ​രു വ​ലി​യ മു​ന്ന​ണി​യു​മാ​യി അ​വ​ത​രി​ച്ചു. 96 സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ള്ള മു​ന്ന​ണി. ആ​ന്റി​ക​റ​പ്ഷ​ൻ ഡ​മോ​ക്രാ​റ്റി​ക് ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്. സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ദ്യം മു​ന്ന​ണി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. 8612 പേ​ർ വോ​ട്ടു ചെ​യ്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ 5321 വോ​ട്ടു നേ​ടി​യ കെ. ​ദാ​സ് ആ​ണ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​യ​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, വോ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ മ​ഹാ​മു​ന്ന​ണി​യു​ടെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്ക് കൊ​ടു​ത്ത​ത് 1197 വോ​ട്ട് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്.

    വ​ൻ ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന് മു​ന്ന​ണി സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി ജ​യി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പി.​സി. ജോ​ർ​ജ് ആ​ദ്യം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ 22,000 വോ​ട്ട് കി​ട്ടും എ​ന്ന് അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. പ​ക്ഷേ, നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ 2000 തി​ക​ച്ചു കൊ​ടു​ത്തി​ല്ല.

    ആ ​മ​ഹാ​മു​ന്ന​ണി​യു​ടെ മാ​തൃ​ക​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു ജ​ന​കീ​യ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ മു​ന്ന​ണി ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ പി.​വി. അ​ൻ​വ​റി​ന്റെ പി​ന്നി​ലു​മു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്നോ​ർ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ഒ​രു ആ​ന്ത​ൽ. എ​ന്താ​വു​മോ എ​ന്തോ!

