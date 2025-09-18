Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ഡൽഹി ഡയറി
    Posted On
    18 Sept 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    18 Sept 2025 9:01 AM IST

    വൻതാര: വേണമെങ്കിൽ 'നീതി' വേഗത്തിലുമെത്തും

    വൻതാര: വേണമെങ്കിൽ 'നീതി' വേഗത്തിലുമെത്തും
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​വും കോ​ട​തി​ക​ളും ഇ​ത്ര​യും ച​ടു​ല​മാ​ണോ എ​ന്ന് തോ​ന്നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു റി​ല​യ​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യ ‘വ​ൻ​താ​ര’​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ഹ​ര​ജി​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​തി​വേ​ഗം കൈ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ട മൂ​ന്ന് ആ​ഴ്ച​ക്കു​ള്ളി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ന്ന വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി വ്യാ​പാ​ര ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ളെ കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി ക്ലീ​ൻ ചി​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കി നാ​ലം​ഗ സ​മി​തി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ആ...

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​വും കോ​ട​തി​ക​ളും ഇ​ത്ര​യും ച​ടു​ല​മാ​ണോ എ​ന്ന് തോ​ന്നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു റി​ല​യ​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യ ‘വ​ൻ​താ​ര’​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ഹ​ര​ജി​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​തി​വേ​ഗം കൈ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ട മൂ​ന്ന് ആ​ഴ്ച​ക്കു​ള്ളി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ന്ന വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി വ്യാ​പാ​ര ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ളെ കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി ക്ലീ​ൻ ചി​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കി നാ​ലം​ഗ സ​മി​തി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ആ ​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത് കേ​സ് ത​ന്നെ ക്ലോ​സ് ചെ​യ്തു​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞു. ‘നീ​തി​യു​ടെ അ​സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ ഉ​ത്സാ​ഹം’ എ​ന്നാ​ണ് മു​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര-​വ​നം പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി മ​ന്ത്രി കൂ​ടി​യാ​യ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വ് ജ​യ​റാം ര​മേ​ശ് ​കോ​ട​തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളെ വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​ത്ര​യും നി​ശ്ച​യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യും ഔ​ൽ​സു​ക്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യും എ​ല്ലാ കേ​സു​ക​ളും തീ​ർ​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ങ്കി​ൽ എ​ന്ന് ഒ​ര​ൽ​പം മു​ന​വെ​ച്ച് പ​റ​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു അദ്ദേഹം.

    ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​മാ​ദ​മാ​യ നി​ര​വ​ധി കേ​സു​ക​ൾ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ളം കെ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നാ​ഴ്ച​കൊ​ണ്ട് എ​ല്ലാം തീ​ർ​ത്ത ക​ഥ​യാ​ണ് വ​ൻ​താ​ര​യു​ടേ​ത്. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് മു​ൻ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നാ​യ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​സം​ഘം (എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ടി) ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി വ​ൻ​താ​ര​ക്കെ​തി​രെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്തും രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര​ത​ല​ത്തി​ലും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​കേ​ട്ട ഗൗ​ര​വ​മേ​റി​യ പ​രാ​തി​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് അ​ന്വേ​ഷിച്ച് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ന​ൽ​കി​യ സ​മ​യം ഈ ​മാ​സം 12 ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ സ​മി​തി​ക​ളെ​പോ​ലെ കാ​ല​യ​ള​വ് ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ​പോ​ലും നീ​ട്ടി​ച്ചോ​ദി​ക്കാ​തെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​ത്തി​ന​കം ത​ന്നെ സം​ഘം മു​ദ്ര​വെ​ച്ച ക​വ​റി​ൽ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സ​ത്തി​ന​കം പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച് അ​തി​വേ​ഗം തീ​ർ​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ കേ​സ് ആ​യി മാ​റി വ​ൻ​താ​ര​യു​ടേ​ത്. സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ടി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച് ഇ​ത്ര​യും ചു​രു​ങ്ങി​യ നാ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ളി​ൽ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച​തും ആ ​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച് കേ​സ് ത​ന്നെ അ​ട​ച്ച​തും ഇ​താ​ദ്യം.

    ഗു​ജ​റാ​ത്തി​ലെ ജാം ​ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ റി​ല​യ​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യ ‘വ​ൻ​താ​ര’ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​മാ​സം 26നാ​ണ് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​സം​ഘ​ത്തെ നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​ത്. ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​തി​നാ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന ജ​ന്തു​ജാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളെ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന​ത് അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത വ​ന്യ​മൃ​ഗ വ്യാ​പാ​ര​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഇ​വ​യു​ടെ ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി​യി​ലും ഇ​ട​പാ​ടി​ലും സു​താ​ര്യ​ത ഇ​ല്ലെ​ന്നും മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും മൃ​ഗ​സ്നേ​ഹി​ക​ളും പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്തും രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര​ത​ല​ത്തി​ലും പ​രാ​തി​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ത്. ഈ ​ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ളാ​ണ് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹ​ര​ജി​ക​ളാ​യി വ​ന്ന​ത്. വ​ൻ​താ​ര ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​തി​ൽ വ​ന്യ​മൃ​ഗ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്തെ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ലം​ഘ​നം ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന​തി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ര​ണ്ട് ഹ​ര​ജി​ക​ളാ​ണ് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി മു​മ്പാ​കെ എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.



     

    വം​ശ​നാ​ശം നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന വ​ന്യ ജ​ന്തു​ജാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ വ്യാ​പാ​രം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ന് അ​നു​സൃ​ത​മാ​യാ​ണോ ഈ ​വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്ക​ണം എ​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ്ര​ധാ​ന ആ​വ​ശ്യം. ഇ​തി​നു പി​ന്നി​ലെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ളും വ​ൻ​താ​ര​യി​ലെ വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഹ​ര​ജി​ക​ൾ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ​ജ​സ്റ്റി​സു​മാ​രാ​യ പ​ങ്ക​ജ് മി​ത്ത​ലും പി.​ബി. വ​രാ​ലെ​യും നാ​ലം​ഗ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് രൂ​പം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത് .മു​ൻ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജി ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ചെ​ല​മേ​ശ്വ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നാ​യ സ​മി​തി ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര​മാ​യ വ​സ്തു​താ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്ത​ി സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 12 ന​കം റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ബെ​ഞ്ച് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    വ​ൻ​താ​ര​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൾ ഏ​താ​നും ചി​ല സ​മാ​ന്ത​ര പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള​ല്ലാ​തെ മു​ഖ്യ​ധാ​രാ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നും ത​ന്നെ പു​റ​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്നി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന് ആ​ക്ഷേ​പ​മു​യ​ർ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ​ന്ന പ​ല വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ളാ​വ​ട്ടെ, നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​യും സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ളും മൂ​ലം പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും അ​പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യി. വാ​ർ​ത്ത ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഹി​മാ​ൽ സൗ​ത്ത് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ മാ​ഗ​സി​നെ​തി​രെ റി​ല​യ​ൻ​സ് മാ​ന​ന​ഷ്ട​ക്കേ​സും കോ​ട​തി​യ​ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ക്കേ​സും കൊ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലും ജ​ർ​മ​നി, ദ​ക്ഷി​ണാ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണാ​ത്മ​ക റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്നു. കോ​ലാ​പ്പൂ​രി​ലെ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള മ​ഹാ​ദേ​വി എ​ന്ന ആ​ന​യെ വ​ൻ​താ​ര​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യ​ത് വ്യാ​പ​ക പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യാ​ക്കി. ബ്രി​ങ്ബാ​ക്ക് മ​ഹാ​ദേ​വി എ​ന്ന കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​റ​ലാ​കു​ക​യും റി​ല​യ​ൻ​സി​നെ​തി​രെ ബ​ഹി​ഷ്ക​ര​ണ ആ​ഹ്വാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​രു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം ത​ള്ളി​യ റി​ല​യ​ൻ​സ് ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ എ​ല്ലാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​വും സു​താ​ര്യ​വു​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ൻ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞാ​ബ​ദ്ധ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും ആ​ണ​യി​ട്ടു. വാ​ണി​ജ്യ​പ​ര​മാ​യ മൃ​ഗ​വ്യാ​പാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഭാ​ഗ​ഭാ​ക്കാ​കു​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും എ​ല്ലാ ജ​ന്തു​ജാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും കൈ​മാ​റ്റം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ച്ചും രേ​ഖ​ക​ളു​ടെ പി​ൻ​ബ​ല​ത്തി​ലു​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റും അ​വ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം നി​ന്നു.


    വ​ൻ​താ​ര​യു​ടെ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല ഭാ​വി​യി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി സ​ങ്കേ​ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും മാ​ർ​ഗ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലാ​ണ് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച മു​ദ്ര​വെ​ച്ച ക​വ​റി​ൽ സ​മി​തി സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​സം​ഘം വ​ൻ​താ​ര​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കി​യ ക്ലീ​ൻ​ചി​റ്റ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    വി​വി​ധ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ഏ​കോ​പി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ 1972ലെ ​വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ 2009 ലെ ​മൃ​ഗ​ശാ​ല അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യോ 1962ലെ ​ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ 1992ലെ ​വി​ദേ​ശ​വ് വ്യാ​പാ​ര നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ക​സ​ന നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ 1999 ലെ ​വി​ദേ​ശ വി​നി​മ​യ പ​രി​പാ​ല​ന നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ 2002ലെ ​അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത പ​ണ​മി​ട​പാ​ട് നി​രോ​ധ​ന നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ 2023ലെ ​ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ ന്യാ​യ സ​ൻ​ഹി​ത​യു​ടെ​യോ അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ന്റെ​യോ ലം​ഘ​നം ഒ​ന്നും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യ​താ​യി രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി.

    സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​സം​ഘം ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ക്ലീ​ൻ​ചി​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​തി​നെ വ​ൻ​താ​ര സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്തു. ഒ​രു മാ​ന്യ​മാ​യ മൃ​ഗ​ക്ഷേ​മ ദൗ​ത്യ​ത്തി​നു​മേ​ൽ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ എ​ല്ലാ സം​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ര​ഹി​ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഇ​തോ​ടെ തെ​ളി​ഞ്ഞ​താ​യും അ​വ​ർ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. പ​ര​മോ​ന്ന​ത കോ​ട​തി​ത​ന്നെ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പ​രാ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​ധ്യാ​യം അ​ട​ച്ചു​വെ​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ ഇ​നി​യൊ​ന്നും ഭ​യ​ക്കാ​തെ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​കാ​ൻ വ​ൻ​താ​ര​ക്കാ​കും. നടപടികൾക്ക് ഒച്ചിഴയും വേഗം എന്ന പഴികേൾക്കുന്ന, വിചാരണത്തടവുകാരുടെ ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷ പരിഗണിക്കാൻ വർഷങ്ങളെടുക്കുന്ന നമ്മുടെ നീതിപീഠങ്ങൾക്ക് വേ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് വെ​ച്ചാ​ൽ കേസന്വേഷണവും വിചാരണയും വിധിപ്രസ്താവനയുമെല്ലാം വിമാനവേഗത്തിൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാനുമാവും എ​ന്ന് ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് വ​ൻ​താ​ര​യു​ടെ കേ​സ് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ നി​യ​മ​വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

