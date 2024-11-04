Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഡൽഹി ഡയറി
    ഡൽഹി ഡയറി
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 1:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 3:09 AM GMT

    കാനഡയോട് ഉടക്കുമ്പോൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    cancel

    ഒ​രു മാ​സ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ഇ​ത് ര​ണ്ടാം ത​വ​ണ​യാ​ണ് കാ​ന​ഡ​ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ അ​തി ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ആ ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ സി​ഖ് വി​ഘ​ട​ന വാ​ദി​ക​ളെ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ര​ഹ​സ്യ വി​വ​ര ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നും പി​ന്നി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​മി​ത് ഷാ​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി വി​ദേ​ശ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡേ​വി​ഡ് മോ​റി​സ​ൺ ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    കാ​ന​ഡ​യി​ൽ സി​ഖ് സ​മു​ദാ​യ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കു നേ​രെ ന​ട​ന്ന കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​കം അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്ഥാ​ന​പ​തി സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് വ​ർ​മ​ക്കും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ഓ​ട്ട​വ​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഞ്ച് ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ​ക്കും പ​ങ്കു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് അ​വ​രെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന്റെ അ​ല​യൊ​ലി​ക​ൾ കെ​ട്ട​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മു​മ്പാ​ണ് ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ വ​ലം​കൈ​യും കാ​ബി​ന​റ്റി​ലെ അ​തി​ശ​ക്ത​നു​മാ​യ അ​മി​ത് ഷാ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് കാ​ന​ഡ ആ​രോ​പ​ണം ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ആ​ദ്യ​ത​വ​ണ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലെ ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ആ​റു​പേ​രെ പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്കി​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ച്ച​തെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​നെ വി​ളി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ത്തി ഇ​ത്ത​രം ‘നി​രു​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദ​പ​ര​മാ​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​മെ’​ന്ന്​ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. അ​മി​ത് ഷാ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ആ​രോ​പ​ണം അ​സം​ബ​ന്ധ​വും അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന ര​ഹി​ത​വു​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ വ​ക്താ​വ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    കാ​ന​ഡ ഇ​നി​യും ഇ​ത്ത​രം പ​ണി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ൽ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ താ​ക്കീ​ത്. പ്ര​ധാ​ന​​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​ക്ക് കീ​ഴി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യം വി​ശ്വ​ഗു​രു​വാ​യെ​ന്ന് ബി.​ജെ.​പി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ്, അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​ച്ഛാ​യ ത​ക​ർ​ക്കാ​നാ​യി ഒ​രു വി​ദേ​ശ രാ​ജ്യം ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​പ്പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് വി​ളി​ച്ചു​പ​റ​യേ​ണ്ടി വ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക​ക​ത്ത് പ​ല കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ലും വി​വാ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള അ​മി​ത് ഷാ ​അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ബി​ന്ദു​വാ​യി മാ​റു​ന്ന​ത്​ ഇ​താ​ദ്യ​മാ​ണ്. അ​തി​നാ​ൽ, ഇ​ത്ര​യും ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ നാ​ലു​ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി കാ​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലെ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ. അ​വ​രു​ടെ നി​ര​ന്ത​ര അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ഭാ​ഷ​യി​ൽ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ മ​റു​പ​ടി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ വ​ക്താ​വ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    കാ​ന​ഡ​യാ​ക​​ട്ടെ, ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​ണ്ണി​ൽ സ്വ​ന്തം പ​ര​മാ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ഒ​രു വി​ദേ​ശ​രാ​ജ്യം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​യാ​ണ് ലോ​ക​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു മു​ന്നി​ൽ വി​ഷ​യ​മ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. സി​ഖ് വി​ഘ​ട​ന​വാ​ദി​ക​ളെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ജ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ ​ട്രൂ​ഡോ​ക്കും അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യാ​യ റോ​യ​ൽ ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ മൗ​ണ്ട​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​നും ഒ​രേ ഭാ​ഷ​യാ​ണ്.

    ഗു​ജ​റാ​ത്തി​ലെ ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ഗു​ണ്ടാ​ത്ത​ല​വ​ൻ ലോ​റ​ൻ​സ് ബി​ഷ്‍ണോ​യി​യു​ടെ സം​ഘാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഇ​തി​നു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കാ​ന​ഡ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്. 2023 ജൂ​ൺ 18ന് ​ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​നാ​യ സി​ഖ് ആ​ക്ടി​വി​സ്റ്റ് ഹ​ർ​ദീ​പ് സി​ങ് നി​ജ്ജ​റി​നെ അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​ർ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് ശേ​ഷ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​സ്വാ​ര​സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ൽ ഇ​ത്ര​യും രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യ ഒ​രു ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്.

    കാ​ന​ഡ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ സൈ​ബ​ർ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള ശ​ത്രു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു അ​വ​ർ. ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് സ്പോ​ൺ​സ​ർ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന സൈ​ബ​ർ ചാ​ര​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് 2025 -26ലെ ​ദേ​ശീ​യ സൈ​ബ​ർ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി ക​ണ​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ (എ​ൻ.​സി.​ടി.​എ) കാ​ന​ഡ സൈ​ബ​ർ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യു​ണ്ടാ​കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള ശ​ത്രു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    നി​ജ്ജ​ർ വ​ധ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ന​ഡ​യി​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ നാ​ല് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ കാ​ത്ത് ക​ഴി​യു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന അ​​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തോ​ട് ഇ​ന്ത്യ സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കാ​ന​ഡ​യു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്ഥാ​ന​പ​തി​യെ​ന്ന നി​ല​ക്ക് താ​ൻ അ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​ന്ന് ചെ​യ്യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ഏ​ത് കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​വും തെ​റ്റും മോ​ശ​വു​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും താ​ന​തി​നെ അ​പ​ല​പി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് ആ​രോ​പ​ണം നി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച് സ​ഞ്​​ജ​യ് കു​മാ​ർ വ​ർ​മ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാ​ൻ ​ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ശ​രി​യാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​സ​ക്ക് അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വ​ർ​മ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ -കാ​ന​ഡ ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സി​നെ​യും അ​തി​ന്റെ പോ​ഷ​ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളെ​യും വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കാ​ന​ഡ​യി​ലെ 25 ദ​ക്ഷി​ണേ​ഷ്യ​ൻ സ​മു​ദാ​യ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ജ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ ട്രൂ​ഡോ​ക്ക് തു​റ​ന്ന ക​ത്തെ​ഴു​തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. കാ​ന​ഡ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സി​ഖ് വി​രു​ദ്ധ ക​ലാ​പ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സി​നെ​യും സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​റി​നെ​യും ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന 2023ലെ ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഓ​ഫ് ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ മു​സ്‍ലിം​സ് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഉ​ദ്ധ​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് തു​റ​ന്ന ക​ത്ത്.

    സി​ഖ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​രാ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ഉ​പ​രോ​ധം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​​​പ്പെ​ട്ട് സി​ഖ് കൊ​യ​ലീ​ഷ​ൻ, ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക് സ്റ്റേ ​കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഓ​ഫ് ച​ർ​ച്ച​സ്, ഹി​ന്ദു​സ് ഫോ​ർ ഹ്യൂ​മ​ൻ റൈ​റ്റ്സ് കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഫോ​ർ ​അ​​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് റി​ലേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി 20 മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ യു.​എ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ന്റ​ണി ബ്ലി​ങ്ക​നും എ​ഴു​തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

     

    ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ന​ഡ​യു​ടെ പ​ക്ഷം പി​ടി​ച്ച അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക നി​ജ്ജ​ർ വ​ധ​ക്കേ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന നി​ല​പാ​ടി​ലാ​ണ്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കും കാ​ന​ഡ​ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ലു​ള്ള ഈ ​ബ​ഹ​ള​ത്തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ പൗ​ര​നാ​യ സി​ഖ് വി​ഘ​ട​ന വാ​ദി നേ​താ​വ് ഗു​ർ​പ​ത്വ​ന്ത് സി​ങ് പ​ന്നു​നി​നെ വ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ര​ഹ​സ്യാ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യാ​യ ‘റോ’​യു​ടെ മു​ൻ ഓ​​ഫീ​സ​ർ വി​കാ​ഷ് യാ​ദ​വി​നെ​തി​രെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക കു​റ്റം ചു​മ​ത്തി​യ​ത് കാ​ന​ഡ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ധ​ന​മാ​കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    ബ​ന്ധം വ​ഷ​ളാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ട്രൂ​ഡോ​യെ മാ​ത്രം കു​റ്റ​​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ് ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​വ് ദീ​പാ​വ​ലി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളെ വി​ഷ​യം ബാ​ധി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ന്ത്യ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​വി​ടെ​നി​ന്നും കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വ​ഷ​ളാ​യെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഒ​ടു​വി​ല​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ത​ന്നെ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഉ​പ​രി​പ​ഠ​ന​ത്തി​നും തൊ​ഴി​ലി​നും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കാ​ന​ഡ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഈ ​ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷം വ​ലി​യ പ്ര​തി​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് സ​ത്യം.

    TAGS:India-Canada Diplomatic DisputeSikh separatists
    News Summary - India-Canada Diplomatic Dispute
