    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightColumnschevron_rightഡൽഹി ഡയറിchevron_rightകവർന്നെടുക്കുന്ന...
    ഡൽഹി ഡയറി
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2025 10:00 AM IST

    കവർന്നെടുക്കുന്ന വോട്ടും പൗരത്വവും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    cancel

    ‘‘നിങ്ങൾ ‘ക്രോണോളജി’ മനസ്സിലാക്കൂ. ആദ്യം പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ വരും. അതിനുശേഷം ദേശീയ പൗരത്വ പട്ടിക(എൻ.ആർ.സി) വരും. അത് ബംഗാളിൽ മാത്രമായിരിക്കില്ല. രാജ്യത്തൊട്ടാകെ വരും.’’ കേൾക്കുന്ന മാത്രയിൽ നമ്മുടെയൊക്കെ ഓർമയിലേക്കെത്തുന്ന, കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷായുടെ ആറുവർഷം മുമ്പുള്ള വിഖ്യാതമായ കൊൽക്കത്ത പ്രഖ്യാപനമാണിത്. അന്ന് പറഞ്ഞത് അമിത് ഷാ ചെയ്തു. ആദ്യം പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ പാർലമെന്റിൽ കൊണ്ടുവന്നു. മതേതര സംഘടനകളെന്ന് അവകാശപ്പെട്ടുകൊണ്ടിരുന്ന പാർട്ടികളെക്കൂടി വരുതിയിൽ നിർത്തി ഏകപക്ഷീയമായി ബിൽ പാസാക്കി നിയമമാക്കി. പ്രതിഷേധം വകവെക്കാതെയുള്ള ഭരണഘടനാ വിരുദ്ധമായ നിയമ നിർമാണത്തിനെതിരെ...

    ‘‘നിങ്ങൾ ‘ക്രോണോളജി’ മനസ്സിലാക്കൂ. ആദ്യം പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ വരും. അതിനുശേഷം ദേശീയ പൗരത്വ പട്ടിക(എൻ.ആർ.സി) വരും. അത് ബംഗാളിൽ മാത്രമായിരിക്കില്ല. രാജ്യത്തൊട്ടാകെ വരും.’’ കേൾക്കുന്ന മാത്രയിൽ നമ്മുടെയൊക്കെ ഓർമയിലേക്കെത്തുന്ന, കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷായുടെ ആറുവർഷം മുമ്പുള്ള വിഖ്യാതമായ കൊൽക്കത്ത പ്രഖ്യാപനമാണിത്. അന്ന് പറഞ്ഞത് അമിത് ഷാ ചെയ്തു. ആദ്യം പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ പാർലമെന്റിൽ കൊണ്ടുവന്നു. മതേതര സംഘടനകളെന്ന് അവകാശപ്പെട്ടുകൊണ്ടിരുന്ന പാർട്ടികളെക്കൂടി വരുതിയിൽ നിർത്തി ഏകപക്ഷീയമായി ബിൽ പാസാക്കി നിയമമാക്കി. പ്രതിഷേധം വകവെക്കാതെയുള്ള ഭരണഘടനാ വിരുദ്ധമായ നിയമ നിർമാണത്തിനെതിരെ രാജ്യവ്യാപകമായി പൊട്ടിപ്പുറപ്പെട്ട ജനകീയ ജനാധിപത്യ പ്രക്ഷോഭത്തെ ശക്തി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് അടിച്ചമർത്തി. പ്രക്ഷോഭം നയിച്ച രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ഭാവി പ്രതീക്ഷകളായിരുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥി നേതാക്കളെയും പൗരാവകാശ പ്രവർത്തകരെയും പിടികൂടി തുറുങ്കിലടച്ചു. അവർക്കുമേൽ കലാപകുറ്റങ്ങളും യു.എ.പി.എ അടക്കമുള്ള കിരാത നിയമങ്ങളും ചാർത്തി.

    ‘ക്രോണോളജി’യിൽ അവശേഷിക്കുന്നത്

    ക്രോണോളജിയിൽ വ്യക്തത വരുത്തി ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ കൊൽക്കത്തയിലെ വാർത്തസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ ചേർത്ത് പറഞ്ഞതുകൂടി ഇനി കേൾക്കൂ. ‘ആദ്യം പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി നിയമം (സി.എ.എ) വരും. എല്ലാ അഭയാർഥികൾക്കും പൗരത്വം നൽകും. അതിനുശേഷം ദേശീയ പൗരത്വ പട്ടിക (എൻ.ആർ.സി) വരും. അഭയാർഥികൾ ആശങ്കപ്പെടേണ്ട കാര്യമില്ല. എന്നാൽ, നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റക്കാർ തീർച്ചയായും ആശങ്കപ്പെടേണ്ടി വരും.’’ താൻ ഉദ്ദേശിക്കുന്ന അഭയാർഥികൾ ആരെന്നും നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റക്കാർ ആരെന്നും തന്റെ പ്രസംഗങ്ങളിലൂടെയും പ്രസ്താവനകളിലൂടെയും അർഥശങ്കക്കിടയില്ലാത്തവിധം അമിത് ഷാ വ്യക്തമാക്കിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നതാണ്.

     അമിത് ഷാ പറഞ്ഞതുപോലെ പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി നിയമവും അതിന് ചട്ടങ്ങളുമായി. അദ്ദേഹം ഉദ്ദേശിച്ച അഭയാർഥികൾക്ക് പൗരത്വം നൽകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങളുമായി. ഇനി ഭരണകൂടം ഇച്ഛിക്കുംവിധം പൗരന്മാരെയും നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റക്കാരെയും വകതിരിക്കാനുള്ളതാണ് എൻ.ആർ.സി (നാഷനൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ഓഫ് സിറ്റിസൺസ്) അഥവാ ദേശീയ പൗരത്വ പട്ടിക. എൻ.ആർ.സി രാജ്യമൊട്ടുക്കും തയാറാക്കുന്നതോടുകൂടി മാത്രമേ അമിത് ഷായുടെ കൊൽക്കത്ത പ്രഖ്യാപനത്തിന് പ്രയോഗതലത്തിൽ പൂർണത കൈവരുകയുള്ളൂ. എൻ.ആർ.സി ഒരു പൈലറ്റ് പ്രോജക്ട് എന്ന നിലയിൽ നടപ്പാക്കിയ അസം ആണ് മുന്നിലുള്ള മാതൃക.

    അസം പൗരത്വ പട്ടികക്ക് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട രേഖകൾ

    ദേശീയ പൗരത്വ പട്ടിക രാജ്യത്ത് ആദ്യമായി നടപ്പാക്കിയ അസമിൽ പൗരജനങ്ങളോട് അവരുടെ പൗരത്വം തെളിയിക്കാൻ സർക്കാർ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. 1971 മാർച്ച് 24നോ അതിന് മുമ്പോ തങ്ങളോ രക്ഷിതാക്കളോ അസമിൽ ജീവിച്ചുവെന്ന് തെളിയിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള രേഖകൾ ഇതിനായി സമർപ്പിക്കണമെന്നാണ് ജനസംഖ്യയുടെ വലിയൊരു ഭാഗവും നിരക്ഷരരും ദരിദ്രരും പാർശ്വവത്കൃതരുമായ ജനങ്ങളോട് സർക്കാർ നിർദേശിച്ചത്. 1951ൽ അസം തയാറാക്കിയ പൗരത്വ പട്ടികയിലോ 1971 മാർച്ച് 24ന് മുമ്പുള്ള ഏതെങ്കിലുമൊരു വോട്ടർപട്ടികയിലോ പേരുള്ളവർക്ക് അത് രേഖയായി കാണിക്കാമെന്നായിരുന്നു നിർദേശം. സ്വന്തം പേരിലുള്ള ഭൂമിയുടെയോ കുടികിടപ്പവകാശത്തിന്റെയോ രേഖകൾ, സ്ഥിരവാസ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ്, പാസ്പോർട്ട്, എൽ.ഐ.സി പോളിസി, സർക്കാർ ജോലിയുടെ സാക്ഷ്യപത്രം, ബാങ്ക്, പോസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസ് അക്കൗണ്ടുകൾ, ജനന സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ, വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ബോർഡ്, സർവകലാശാല സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ, കോടതി രേഖകൾ എന്നിവയാണ് ഇതിനായി സമർപ്പിക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടത്.

    അസമിന്റെ പ്രത്യേക സാഹചര്യം പരിഗണിച്ച് വിദേശ രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്ന് വന്നവർ തങ്ങൾക്ക് പൗരത്വം ലഭിച്ചതിന്റെ സാക്ഷ്യപത്രം, അഭയാർഥി രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് എന്നിവ സമർപ്പിക്കാനും ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. പക്ഷേ, ഈ രേഖകളെല്ലാം 1971 മാർച്ച് 24ന് മുമ്പുള്ളതായിരിക്കണമെന്ന നിർബന്ധമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. മൂന്നരക്കോടിയോളം വരുന്ന മനുഷ്യർ പരക്കം പാഞ്ഞും കണക്കില്ലാത്ത പണം ചെലവിട്ടും ഇവ തേടിപ്പിടിച്ച് സമർപ്പിച്ചിട്ടും അവിടെ കാലങ്ങളായി ജനിച്ചുജീവിക്കുന്ന 19 ലക്ഷത്തിലേറെ മനുഷ്യർ അന്തിമ പൗരത്വ പട്ടികക്ക് പുറത്തായി. സമർപ്പിച്ച രേഖകളിലെ ചില്ലറ അക്ഷര വ്യത്യാസങ്ങൾ പോലും ഓൺലൈൻ വഴിയുള്ള പ്രക്രിയയിൽ തിരസ്കരിച്ചതോടെ പൗരത്വം തെളിയിച്ച അച്ഛനമ്മമാരുടെ മക്കൾ പട്ടികക്ക് പുറത്താകുന്ന സ്ഥിതിവിശേഷമുണ്ടായി. സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യസമര സേനാനികളുടെയും രാജ്യത്തിനുവേണ്ടി പോരാടിയ വീര സൈനികരുടെയും കുടുംബങ്ങൾ വരെ പൗരത്വമില്ലാത്തവരായി. 2019ൽ തയാറാക്കിയ ഈ പൗരത്വ പട്ടികക്ക് പുറത്തായ മനുഷ്യരിൽ പലരും ഇന്ന് സകല അവകാശങ്ങളും നിഷേധിക്കപ്പെട്ട് തടങ്കൽപ്പാളയങ്ങളിലാണ്, അവശേഷിക്കുന്നവർ ഏതു നിമിഷവും തടവറയിലേക്കോ അതിർത്തിയിലേക്കോ കൊണ്ടുപോയി തള്ളപ്പെടുമെന്ന ഭീതിയിൽ മരിച്ചുജീവിക്കുന്നു.

    ബിഹാർ വോട്ടർ പട്ടികക്ക് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട രേഖകൾ

    അസമിൽ പൗരത്വ പട്ടികയുണ്ടാക്കിയ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ പരിഹരിക്കാനാകാത്ത സമസ്യയായി തുടരുന്നതിനിടയിലാണ് അതേ മാതൃകയിൽ പൗരത്വം തെളിയിക്കാനുള്ള രേഖകൾ ചോദിച്ച് ബിഹാറിൽ പുതിയ വോട്ടർ പട്ടികയുണ്ടാക്കുന്നത്. കേന്ദ്ര തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷണർമാരെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കാനുള്ള സമിതിയിൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്കും പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവിനുമൊപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന സുപ്രീംകോടതി ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസിനെ മാറ്റി പകരം അമിത് ഷാ കയറിയിരുന്നത് എന്തിനാണെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയത്തിൽ തന്റെ വിശ്വസ്തനായിരുന്ന ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാറിനെ കമീഷണറാക്കിയ തീരുമാനം തൊട്ട് വ്യക്തമാണ്.

    സി.എ.എക്കുശേഷം നടപ്പാക്കുമെന്ന് ആണയിട്ട എൻ.ആർ.സിയിലൂടെ അമിത് ഷാ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടതെന്താണോ അതാണ് ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാർ വോട്ടർപട്ടികയിലൂടെ നടപ്പാക്കുന്നത്. ബിഹാറിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ലോക്സഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ വോട്ടവകാശമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന 7.89 കോടി വോട്ടർമാരിൽ 2.96 കോടി പേരും തങ്ങളുടെ ഇന്ത്യൻ പൗരത്വം തെളിയിക്കണമെന്നാണ് കമീഷൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. 2003ലെ വോട്ടർപട്ടികയെ പൗരത്വം തെളിയിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള ഒന്നാമത്തെ മാനദണ്ഡമായി നിശ്ചയിച്ച് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷൻ അസം എൻ.ആർ.സിയെയും കടത്തിവെട്ടിയിരിക്കുന്നു. 1971 മാർച്ച് 24ന് മുമ്പുള്ള ഏതെങ്കിലും വോട്ടർപട്ടികയിൽ പേരുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ അയാളെ ഇന്ത്യൻ പൗരനായി കണക്കാക്കുമെന്നാണ് അസം എൻ.ആർ.സിയിലെ വ്യവസ്ഥയെങ്കിൽ 2003ലേതല്ലാത്ത അതിനുമുമ്പോ പിമ്പോ തയാറാക്കിയ ഒരു വോട്ടർപട്ടികയും മാനദണ്ഡമാക്കില്ലെന്നാണ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷന്റെ കടുത്ത നിലപാട്.

    ബിഹാറിൽ അവസാനമായി തീവ്ര പരിശോധന നടന്നത് 2003ലാണെന്നാണ് അതിനുള്ള കമീഷന്റെ ന്യായം. മൂന്നരക്കോടിയിൽ താഴെ ജനങ്ങളുള്ള അസമിൽ ഏറെ മുന്നൊരുക്കങ്ങളോടെ സുപ്രീം കോടതി മേൽനോട്ടത്തിൽ മാസങ്ങളെടുത്താണ് പൗരത്വ പട്ടിക തയാറാക്കിയതെങ്കിൽ ആകെ എട്ടു കോടിയോളം വോട്ടർമാരുള്ള ബിഹാറിൽ വോട്ടിനായി പൗരത്വം തെളിയിക്കാനുള്ള പ്രക്രിയക്ക് കേവലം ഒരു മാസമാണ് അനുവദിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. 1987 ജൂലൈ ഒന്നിനുമുമ്പ് ജനിച്ചവർ സ്വന്തം ജനന തീയതിയും ജനന സ്ഥലവും തെളിയിക്കുന്ന രേഖയും,1987 ജൂലൈ ഒന്നിനും 2004 ഡിസംബർ രണ്ടിനുമിടയിൽ ജനിച്ചവർ സ്വന്തം ജനന തീയതിയും ജനന സ്ഥലവും തെളിയിക്കുന്ന രേഖക്കൊപ്പം രക്ഷിതാക്കളിൽ ഒരാളുടെ(മാതാവിന്റെയോ പിതാവിന്റെയോ)ജനന തീയതിയും ജനന സ്ഥലവും തെളിയിക്കുന്ന രേഖയും, 2004 ഡിസംബർ രണ്ടിനുശേഷം ജനിച്ചവരാണെങ്കിൽ സ്വന്തം ജനന തീയതിയും ജനന സ്ഥലവും തെളിയിക്കുന്ന രേഖക്കൊപ്പം രക്ഷിതാക്കളിൽ രണ്ടുപേരുടെയും (മാതാവിന്റെയും പിതാവിന്റെയും) ജനന തീയതിയും ജനന സ്ഥലവും തെളിയിക്കുന്ന രേഖയും സമർപ്പിക്കണമെന്നാണ് ഉത്തരവ്.

    പൗരന്മാർക്കുള്ള വോട്ടോ വോട്ടിലൂടെ പൗരത്വമോ?

    ബിഹാറിൽ കമീഷൻ പരിഗണിക്കുന്ന രേഖകളിൽ ഒന്ന് എൻ.ആർ.സിയാണെന്നതാണ് കൗതുകകരം. സർക്കാർ ജീവനക്കാർക്കും പെൻഷൻകാർക്കുമുള്ള ഐ.ഡി കാർഡ്, 1987 ജൂലൈ ഒന്നിനുമുമ്പ് സർക്കാർ നൽകിയ ഏതെങ്കിലും ഐ.ഡി കാർഡ്, ജനന സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ്, പാസ്പോർട്ട്, വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ബോർഡ് - സർവകലാശാല സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ, സ്ഥിരവാസ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ്, ഭൂമിയുടെയോ വീടിന്റെയോ ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ്, വനാവകാശ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് എന്നിങ്ങനെ അസം പൗരത്വ പട്ടികക്കായി ചോദിച്ച രേഖകളെല്ലാം ബിഹാർ വോട്ടർപട്ടികക്കായി ചോദിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ഈ ചോദിച്ച രേഖകൾ നൽകാൻ സാധിക്കാത്തവർ വോട്ടർപട്ടികക്ക് പുറത്താകും. വോട്ടർ പട്ടികയിലെ പേര് പൗരത്വത്തിനുള്ള ഒന്നാമത്തെ മാനദണ്ഡമാകുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ വോട്ടർ പട്ടികക്ക് പുറത്തായി വോട്ടവകാശം ഇല്ലാതായാൽ എന്നെന്നേക്കുമായി പൗരത്വം നഷ്ടമാവുകയും ചെയ്യും. ബിഹാറിന് പിന്നാലെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങുന്ന ബംഗാളിലും കേരളത്തിലും ഇതിന്റെ തനിയാവർത്തനമുണ്ടാകും. വോട്ടിനായി പൗരത്വം തെളിയിക്കേണ്ടതിനാൽ വോട്ടവകാശമില്ലാത്തവർ ഫലത്തിൽ പൗരത്വം തെളിയിക്കാൻ കഴിയാത്തവരാകും. ഏറെ നീട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയ സെൻസസ് കൂടി നടത്തുന്നതോടെയാണ് ചിത്രം പൂർണമാവുക.

    TAGS:Election Commissionvoters listINDIA Bloc
