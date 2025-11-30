Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightClassifiedschevron_rightPathanamthittachevron_rightCOURT NOTICE BEFORE...
    Pathanamthitta
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 6:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 6:40 PM IST

    COURT NOTICE BEFORE THE HONOURABLE SUB COURT, THIRUVALLA - E.P.No.65/2024 In O.S.No. 17/2021

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Listen to this Article

    COURT NOTICE

    BEFORE THE HONOURABLE SUB COURT, THIRUVALLA


    E.P.No.65/2024 In O.S.No. 17/2021


    Plaintiffs/Decree Holders:

    1. P.Radhakrishnan, S/o.Parames waran Peringala. P.O, Mulakuzha Village Now residing at:- Idaparampil Kausthubham House, Kozhuvalloor.P.O, Venmoney.

    2. Sivadasan Sujay @ S.Sujay,

    W/o. P.Radhakrishnan Of Do-


    Defendants/Judgement Debtors :

    1. Sunil Chakrapani, S/o. Cha krapani, Ushas Veedu, Thiruvalla Village, Thiruvalla Pathanamthitta Dist..

    2: ANIL CHAKRAPANI, S/o. CHAKRAPANI, USHAS VEEDU, NEDUMPURAM (PO), THIRUVALLA VILLAGE, THIRUVALLA, PATHAN AMTHITTA

    Notice to the Defendants/Judge ment Debtors

    The Notice under Order XXI Rule 22 issued from the Court to the Judgement Debtor No. 1 in above numbered petition filed for execution of the Decree of Honourable Sub Court, Thiruvalla in O.S. 17/2021, was returned as he was abroad. So if the Defendant/Judgement debtor has any objection regarding the above numbered petition and E.A. 02/2025 filed along with it, for realization of ™557227/- from the amount deposited as balance sale consideration in the court; he should appear in this court on the next date of hearing of the case, which is 12th day of December 2025 at 11:00 AM and make an objection if any, otherwise, the above petition will be disposed of in the absence of 1st Judgement debtor.

    Advocate for the plaintiff/Decree Holders :

    K.SANTHOSH KUMAR Chengannur

    Thiruvalla, 11th November 2025

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    Similar News
    Next Story
    X