COURT NOTICE

BEFORE THE HONOURABLE SUB COURT, THIRUVALLA





E.P.No.65/2024 In O.S.No. 17/2021





Plaintiffs/Decree Holders:

1. P.Radhakrishnan, S/o.Parames waran Peringala. P.O, Mulakuzha Village Now residing at:- Idaparampil Kausthubham House, Kozhuvalloor.P.O, Venmoney.

2. Sivadasan Sujay @ S.Sujay,

W/o. P.Radhakrishnan Of Do-





Defendants/Judgement Debtors :

1. Sunil Chakrapani, S/o. Cha krapani, Ushas Veedu, Thiruvalla Village, Thiruvalla Pathanamthitta Dist..

2: ANIL CHAKRAPANI, S/o. CHAKRAPANI, USHAS VEEDU, NEDUMPURAM (PO), THIRUVALLA VILLAGE, THIRUVALLA, PATHAN AMTHITTA

Notice to the Defendants/Judge ment Debtors

The Notice under Order XXI Rule 22 issued from the Court to the Judgement Debtor No. 1 in above numbered petition filed for execution of the Decree of Honourable Sub Court, Thiruvalla in O.S. 17/2021, was returned as he was abroad. So if the Defendant/Judgement debtor has any objection regarding the above numbered petition and E.A. 02/2025 filed along with it, for realization of ™557227/- from the amount deposited as balance sale consideration in the court; he should appear in this court on the next date of hearing of the case, which is 12th day of December 2025 at 11:00 AM and make an objection if any, otherwise, the above petition will be disposed of in the absence of 1st Judgement debtor.

Advocate for the plaintiff/Decree Holders :

K.SANTHOSH KUMAR Chengannur

Thiruvalla, 11th November 2025