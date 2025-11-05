Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 5 Nov 2025 12:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Nov 2025 12:10 PM IST
Applications / Nominations are invited for the appointment of Vice Chancellor in the University of Calicuttext_fields
KERALA RAJBHAVAN
(OFFICE OF THE CHANCELLOR, UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT)
NOTIFICATION
No:GS3-964/2024 Thiruvananthapuram, dated 03rd November, 2025.
Applications / Nominations are invited for the appointment
of Vice Chancellor in the University of Calicut as per the
provisions of the Calicut University Act 1975 & the UGC
Regulations, 2018. Detailed notification and the format of
the application can be downloaded from the website:
Last date of receipt of nomination/ application: 05.12.2025
