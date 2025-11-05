Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2025 12:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2025 12:10 PM IST

    Applications / Nominations are invited for the appointment of Vice Chancellor in the University of Calicut

    KERALA RAJBHAVAN

    (OFFICE OF THE CHANCELLOR, UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT)

    NOTIFICATION

    No:GS3-964/2024 Thiruvananthapuram, dated 03rd November, 2025.


    Applications / Nominations are invited for the appointment

    of Vice Chancellor in the University of Calicut as per the

    provisions of the Calicut University Act 1975 & the UGC

    Regulations, 2018. Detailed notification and the format of

    the application can be downloaded from the website:

    https://uoc.ac.in

    Last date of receipt of nomination/ application: 05.12.2025





