KERALA RAJBHAVAN

(OFFICE OF THE CHANCELLOR, UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT)

NOTIFICATION

No:GS3-964/2024 Thiruvananthapuram, dated 03rd November, 2025.





Applications / Nominations are invited for the appointment

of Vice Chancellor in the University of Calicut as per the

provisions of the Calicut University Act 1975 & the UGC

Regulations, 2018. Detailed notification and the format of

the application can be downloaded from the website:

https://uoc.ac.in

Last date of receipt of nomination/ application: 05.12.2025















