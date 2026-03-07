Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kottayam
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2026 1:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2026 1:24 PM IST

    Court Notice - BEFORE THE HON'BLE SUBORDINATE JUDGE'S COURT, KOTTAYAM O.S No: 68/2025

    BEFORE THE HON'BLE SUBORDINATE JUDGE'S COURT, KOTTAYAM

    O.S No: 68/2025

    Name and Address of the Plaintiffs

    1. Mini Tom, aged 56 years, D/o. K.K. Mariakutty, residing at Kanjirathumootil House, Sachivothamapuram P.O., Kurichy Village, Kottayam District- Pin code: 686532.

    2. Jessy Angel, aged 60 years, D/o. K.K. Mariakutty, residing at Planthoppil House, Moolavattom P.O., Panachikkad Village, Kottayam District, Pin code: 686012.

    3. Susan Kuruvilla, aged 63 years, D/o. K.K Mariakutty, residing at Koolipurackal House, Ithithanam P.O., Kottayam District, Pin code: 686835.

    4. Marina Hakkim, aged 65 years, D/o. K.K Mariakutty, Fathima Manzil, Sachivothamapuram P.O., Kurichy Village, Kottayam District- Pin code: 686532

    Name and Address of the 6th Respondent

    Elso Cyriac, aged about 35 years. D/o. Cyriac Joseph, Otharaparambil House, Eramallikkara P.O., Eramallor Village, Cherthala Taluk, Alappuzha District-689109

    NOTICE TO THE 6th RESPONDENT IN THE CASE

    The plaintiffs in the case have approached the Hon'ble Addl Sub Court, Kottayam-with a suit for partition. This is to bring it to the notice of the 6th defendant or anybody who may have an objection in the effecting partition in the suit.

    If anybody whosoever has any objection in the proceedings, they should be present either personally or through his/her Counsel on 19/3/2026 at 11.00 am, otherwise it will be taken as that nobody has any objection in the disposal of the application.

    By Order

    Blessen Georgy Mathews
    Counsel for the Plaintiffs

    Kottayam

    19.01.2026

