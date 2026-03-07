Court Notice - BEFORE THE HON'BLE SUBORDINATE JUDGE'S COURT, KOTTAYAM O.S No: 68/2025

BEFORE THE HON'BLE SUBORDINATE JUDGE'S COURT, KOTTAYAM

O.S No: 68/2025

Name and Address of the Plaintiffs

1. Mini Tom, aged 56 years, D/o. K.K. Mariakutty, residing at Kanjirathumootil House, Sachivothamapuram P.O., Kurichy Village, Kottayam District- Pin code: 686532.

2. Jessy Angel, aged 60 years, D/o. K.K. Mariakutty, residing at Planthoppil House, Moolavattom P.O., Panachikkad Village, Kottayam District, Pin code: 686012.

3. Susan Kuruvilla, aged 63 years, D/o. K.K Mariakutty, residing at Koolipurackal House, Ithithanam P.O., Kottayam District, Pin code: 686835.

4. Marina Hakkim, aged 65 years, D/o. K.K Mariakutty, Fathima Manzil, Sachivothamapuram P.O., Kurichy Village, Kottayam District- Pin code: 686532

Name and Address of the 6th Respondent

Elso Cyriac, aged about 35 years. D/o. Cyriac Joseph, Otharaparambil House, Eramallikkara P.O., Eramallor Village, Cherthala Taluk, Alappuzha District-689109

NOTICE TO THE 6th RESPONDENT IN THE CASE

The plaintiffs in the case have approached the Hon'ble Addl Sub Court, Kottayam-with a suit for partition. This is to bring it to the notice of the 6th defendant or anybody who may have an objection in the effecting partition in the suit.

If anybody whosoever has any objection in the proceedings, they should be present either personally or through his/her Counsel on 19/3/2026 at 11.00 am, otherwise it will be taken as that nobody has any objection in the disposal of the application.

By Order

Blessen Georgy Mathews

Counsel for the Plaintiffs

Kottayam

19.01.2026