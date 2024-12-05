Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kottayam
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Dec 2024 11:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Dec 2024 11:09 AM GMT

    Before The Hon'ble Commercial Appellate Court, Kottayam Com Appeal No: 4/2024

    BEFORE THE HON'BLE COMMERCIAL APPELLATE COURT, KOTTAYAM Com Appeal No: 4/2024

    Name and Address of the Appellant

    Goji Verghese, aged 53 years, S/o Punnoose Varughese, residing at Neriathara House, Kurichy, Proprietor MBM Industria, Neriathara Building, Kurichy P.O. Kottayam.

    Name and Address of the Respondent

    Vinod Kalyana Sundaram, aged 46 years, S/o Kalyana Sundaram, Proprietor, Home Furnishings Kavitha Hospital Road, Alappuzha, residing at Venkitta Nivas, Stadium Ward, Near State Bank Of India, Alappuzha Pin- 688011

    NOTICE TO THE RESPONDNET IN THE COMMERCIAL APPEAL

    The appellant in above mentioned has approached the Hon'ble Commercial Appellate Court, Kottayam with an appeal is filed against the decree in CS No. 519 of 2021 which was for realisation of money and other reliefs. This is to bring it to the notice of anybody who may have an objection in the above case.

    If anybody whosoever has any objection in the proceedings before the Hon'ble Commercial Appellate Court, Kottayam they should be present either personally or through his/her Counsel on 3/1/25 at 11.00 am, otherwise it will be taken as that nobody has any objection in the disposal of the appeal.

    By Order

    Sajan A Varghese Counsel for the Appellant.

    Kottayam

    27.09.2024

