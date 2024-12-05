BEFORE THE HON'BLE COMMERCIAL APPELLATE COURT, KOTTAYAM Com Appeal No: 4/2024

Name and Address of the Appellant

Goji Verghese, aged 53 years, S/o Punnoose Varughese, residing at Neriathara House, Kurichy, Proprietor MBM Industria, Neriathara Building, Kurichy P.O. Kottayam.

Name and Address of the Respondent

Vinod Kalyana Sundaram, aged 46 years, S/o Kalyana Sundaram, Proprietor, Home Furnishings Kavitha Hospital Road, Alappuzha, residing at Venkitta Nivas, Stadium Ward, Near State Bank Of India, Alappuzha Pin- 688011

NOTICE TO THE RESPONDNET IN THE COMMERCIAL APPEAL

The appellant in above mentioned has approached the Hon'ble Commercial Appellate Court, Kottayam with an appeal is filed against the decree in CS No. 519 of 2021 which was for realisation of money and other reliefs. This is to bring it to the notice of anybody who may have an objection in the above case.

If anybody whosoever has any objection in the proceedings before the Hon'ble Commercial Appellate Court, Kottayam they should be present either personally or through his/her Counsel on 3/1/25 at 11.00 am, otherwise it will be taken as that nobody has any objection in the disposal of the appeal.

By Order

Sajan A Varghese Counsel for the Appellant.

Kottayam

27.09.2024