COURT NOTICE

BEFORE THE SUB COURT, KOTTAYAM

O.S. NO. 116/2022

PLAINTIFFS

1. K.N. Gopinathan, aged 82 years, son of K.T. Narayanan,residing in CKRA 116. Aswathy, Pangapara Village, Kariyam Road, Sreekaryam P.O., Thiruvananthapuram, PIN-695.017.

2. Balu K. Babu, aged 33 years, son of late K. N. Babu,residing in Kochuparambil House, Vijayapuram, Nattusheri Kara, Vadavathoor P.O., Kottayam, PIN-686 010. represented by his mother and Power of Attorney holder Jasmin Babu, aged 58 years, wife of late K.N. Babu, residing in Kochuparambil House, Vijayapuram Village, Nattasheri Kara, Vadavathoor P.O., Kottayam, PIN-686 010.

3. Jasmin Babu, aged 58 years, wife of late K.N. Babu,

residing in Kochuparambil House, Vijayapuram Village, Nattasheri Kara, Vadavathoor P.O., Kottayam, PIN-686 010

3rd Defendant

3. Reshmi C. Chandran, aged 43, daughter of K.N. Chandrasekhar, residing in Kochuparambil P.O., Kottayam, PIN-686 010. Vijayapuram, Nattasheri Kara, Vadavathoor

Notice to the 3rd Defendant

The plaintiffs herein had filed a suit for partition and incidental reliefs. The case is posted for hearing on 6/7/23. Plaint schedule Item no.1 property is Flat no. 7B situated in 7th Floor of Jewel Homes in Ward no. III of Kottayam Muncipality apartment no 274G comprised in Block no. 9 in Survey no. 40 of Muttambalam village and in Block no. 9 in Survey no.40/1 of Muttambalam village. Plaint schedule item numbers 2 and 3 are Jewellery and home appliances respectively. If the defendant no.3 wants to contest the case and file objection, written statement if any, with respect to the suit for partition, she shall appear directly or through their pleader at 11 AM on the said day, failing which the suit will be disposed of under the assumption that the 3rd defendant has no objection in this regard.

As per order

Counsel for the Plaintiff

Adv. Gokul Babu

Kottayam

28/02/2023