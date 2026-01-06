Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightClassifiedschevron_rightKannurchevron_rightCourt Notice -...
    Kannur
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jan 2026 1:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jan 2026 1:57 PM IST

    Court Notice - തലശ്ശേരി അഡീഷണൽ സബ്ബ് കോടതി മുമ്പാകെ - OS 106/25

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    തലശ്ശേരി അഡീഷണൽ സബ്ബ് കോടതി മുമ്പാകെ - OS 106/25

    ജയദേവ്. G } അന്യായം

    വത്സല അനന്തൻ മുതൽ പേർ } പ്രതികൾ

    D6) അർച്ചന D/o. ജയശീല, അമൃത ഹൗസ്, കടുങ്ങാപ്പുറത്ത്, പി.ഒ. പുറമേരി, വടകര - 673503

    മേൽ നമ്പ്ര് പ്രതിക്കുള്ള നോട്ടീസ് പ്രസിദ്ധപ്പെടുത്തുവാൻ കല്പിച്ച് കേസ് 07/01/2026 ന് രാവിലെ 10.30 മണിക്ക് വിചാരണക്ക് വെച്ച വിവരം അറിയിക്കുന്നു.

    പി.പി. ബീന

    അന്യായ ഭാഗം അഡ്വക്കേറ്റ്

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    Similar News
    Next Story
    X