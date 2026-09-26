Court Notice: BEFORE THE HON'BLE MUNSIFF COURT THODUPUZHA - O.S No. 189/2025

BEFORE THE HON'BLE MUNSIFF COURT THODUPUZHA - O.S No. 189/2025





Plaintiff:

C.A Mathew aged 62 years, S/o. Augustine, Chemparathy House, Vengalloor kara Vengalloor P.O, Kuaramangalam village, Thodupuzha Taluk

Defendants:

1, Zeenath, aged about 54 years, W/o. Late Moosa, Vettiyamkunnel House (Mosco Bhavan), Muthalakodam kara, Muthalakodam P.O, Thodupuzha Village, Thodupuzha Taluk





2,Ibzan, aged about 30 years S/o. Late Moosa, Vettiyamkunnel House (Mosco Bhavan), Muthalakodam kara, Muthalakodam P.O, Thodupuzha Village, Thodupuzha Taluk.





3, Fazin V. Moosa, aged about 26 years S/o. Late Moosa, Vettiyamkunnel House (Mosco Bhavan), Muthalakodam kara, Muthalakodam P.O, Thodupuzha Village, Thodupuzha Taluk.





4,Bisvin V. Moosa, aged about 23 years, S/o. Late Moosa, Vettiyamkunnel House (Mosco Bhavan), Muthalakodam kara, Muthalakodam P.O, Thodupuzha Village.

Take notice that the plaintiff/ petitioner filed the above original Suit for Permanent Prohibitory injunction and the case stands posted to 23.10.26 for your appearance. If you have any objection in the matter you are directed to appear before this court personally or through pleader 11 a.m on that date, otherwise the suit will be decided exparte.

Thodupuzha

27/7/2026

By order

(Sd/-)

K.T. ABHILASH KUMAR