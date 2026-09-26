Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    Court Notice: BEFORE THE HON'BLE MUNSIFF COURT THODUPUZHA - O.S No. 189/2025

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    BEFORE THE HON'BLE MUNSIFF COURT THODUPUZHA - O.S No. 189/2025


    Plaintiff:

    C.A Mathew aged 62 years, S/o. Augustine, Chemparathy House, Vengalloor kara Vengalloor P.O, Kuaramangalam village, Thodupuzha Taluk

    Defendants:

    1, Zeenath, aged about 54 years, W/o. Late Moosa, Vettiyamkunnel House (Mosco Bhavan), Muthalakodam kara, Muthalakodam P.O, Thodupuzha Village, Thodupuzha Taluk


    2,Ibzan, aged about 30 years S/o. Late Moosa, Vettiyamkunnel House (Mosco Bhavan), Muthalakodam kara, Muthalakodam P.O, Thodupuzha Village, Thodupuzha Taluk.


    3, Fazin V. Moosa, aged about 26 years S/o. Late Moosa, Vettiyamkunnel House (Mosco Bhavan), Muthalakodam kara, Muthalakodam P.O, Thodupuzha Village, Thodupuzha Taluk.


    4,Bisvin V. Moosa, aged about 23 years, S/o. Late Moosa, Vettiyamkunnel House (Mosco Bhavan), Muthalakodam kara, Muthalakodam P.O, Thodupuzha Village.

    Take notice that the plaintiff/ petitioner filed the above original Suit for Permanent Prohibitory injunction and the case stands posted to 23.10.26 for your appearance. If you have any objection in the matter you are directed to appear before this court personally or through pleader 11 a.m on that date, otherwise the suit will be decided exparte.

    Thodupuzha

    27/7/2026

    By order

    (Sd/-)

    K.T. ABHILASH KUMAR

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    Next Story
    X