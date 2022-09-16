COURT NOTICE BEFORE THE HON'BLE PRL SUB COURT AT NORTH PARAVUR

COURT NOTICE BEFORE THE HON'BLE PRL SUB COURT AT N.PARAVUR

O.S. No. 37 of 2016

Plaintiffs: Jameela @ jamy & Another Defendants No.1,5,6 and 7: 1. T.A.Mukundan Menon, aged about 83year, Chandralayam , Pullamkulam, Fort Road, N. Paravur, Ernakulam 2. Rema Menon, aged 67, No.4B, Block 49, WHAMPOA South, Singapore -12 3. Mrs. Usha , aged 47 years, W/o. Late Bhaskaran, Chandralayam House, Fort Road, N. Paravur, Ernakulam 4. Mrs. Uma, aged 45 years, W/o Chandran, Chandralayam house, Fort Road, N.Paravur, Ernakulam

It is informed to the above named defendants that the above suit has been instituted by the plaintiff for a decree of partition against the defendants. The Hon'ble Court directed substituted service against the Defendants 1,5,6 and 7 . The above suit is stands posted on 01/10/2022 for the appearance of the above Defendants. Those who have objection in the above said case may appear before the Hon'ble Court in person or through pleader at the above said date at 11 A.M. and file their contention or else the case will be proceeded ex-parte against them.

Dated this the 21st day of July, 2022.

K.R.VINOD.

Counsel for Petitioner