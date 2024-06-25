കനത്ത മഴ: നാളെ മുതലുള്ള ബീറ്റ് ഫോറസ്റ്റ് ഓഫീസർ ശാരീരിക അളവെടുപ്പും കായികക്ഷമത പരീക്ഷയും മാറ്റി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Jun 2024 8:35 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jun 2024 8:35 AM GMT
കനത്ത മഴ: നാളെ മുതലുള്ള ബീറ്റ് ഫോറസ്റ്റ് ഓഫീസർ ശാരീരിക അളവെടുപ്പും കായികക്ഷമത പരീക്ഷയും മാറ്റിtext_fields
News Summary - Heavy rain: Beat Forest Officer physical measurement and fitness test from tomorrow postponed
വനംവകുപ്പിൽ ബീറ്റ് ഫോറസ്റ്റ് ഓഫീസർ
(ജനറൽ/എൻസിഎ) (കാറ്റഗറി നമ്പർ: 027/2022, 303/2022 etc) തസ്തികകളുടെ വനിതകൾക്കായി ജൂൺ 26, 27, 28 തീയതികളിൽ നടത്താൻ നിശ്ചയിച്ചിരുന്ന ശാരീരിക അളവെടുപ്പു കായികക്ഷമത പരീക്ഷയും പ്രതികൂല കാലാവസ്ഥ കാരണം മാറ്റിവെച്ചതായി പബ്ലിക് സർവീസ് കമ്മീഷൻ കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ലാ ഓഫീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
