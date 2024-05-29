Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    29 May 2024 1:40 AM GMT
    29 May 2024 1:40 AM GMT

    യു.​പി.​എ​സ്.​സി 2025ലെ ​പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ തീ​യ​തി​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ പ​ബ്ലി​ക് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ (യു.​പി.​എ​സ്.​സി) 2025ലെ ​പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റാ​യ www.upsc.gov.inൽ ​പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന 25 പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളും വി​ജ്ഞാ​പ​നം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന തീ​യ​തി​യും അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി​യും പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളും പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ ക​ല​ണ്ട​റി​ലു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഫോ​റ​സ്റ്റ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് മെ​യി​ൻ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ഏഴു ദി​വ​സ​വും സി​വി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ​സ് മെ​യി​ൻ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ അഞ്ചു ദി​വ​സ​വും ഐ.​ഇ.​എ​സ്/​ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ മൂന്നു ദി​വ​സ​വു​മു​ണ്ടാ​കും.



    TAGS:UPSCExam DateEdu News
    News Summary - UPSC Declared Exam Dates 2025
