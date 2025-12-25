യു.ജി.സി-നെറ്റ് 31ന് തുടങ്ങും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Dec 2025 8:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Dec 2025 8:16 AM IST
യു.ജി.സി-നെറ്റ് 31ന് തുടങ്ങുംtext_fields
News Summary - UGC-NET will start on 31st
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ അധിഷ്ഠിത ‘യു.ജി.സി-നെറ്റ് 2025’ രാജ്യത്തെ വിവിധ നഗരങ്ങളിലായി ഡിസംബർ 31, ജനുവരി 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 തീയതികളിൽ നടത്തും. ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച അറിയിപ്പ് www.nta.ac.in ൽ ലഭിക്കും.
പരീക്ഷാർഥികൾക്ക് അനുവദിച്ച പരീക്ഷാകേന്ദ്രം/നഗരം വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ പരിശോധിച്ച് ‘എക്സാമിനേഷൻ സിറ്റി ഇന്റിമേഷൻ സ്ലിപ്’ ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാവുന്നതാണ്.അഡ്മിറ്റ് കാർഡ് താമസിയാതെ ലഭ്യമാകും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും അപ്ഡേറ്റുകൾക്കും https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in സന്ദർശിക്കുക.
