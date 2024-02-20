Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Feb 2024 1:35 PM GMT
20 Feb 2024 1:37 PM GMT
സ്കൂൾ വാർഷിക പരീക്ഷ പുനഃക്രമീകരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - The kerala state school annual examination has been rescheduled
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2023-24ലെ സംസ്ഥാന സ്കൂൾ വാർഷിക പരീക്ഷ പുനഃക്രമീകരിച്ചു. ഹയർ സെക്കന്ററി പരീക്ഷ ദിവസം 8, 9 ക്ലാസുകൾക്ക് പരീക്ഷ നിശ്ചയിച്ചതിൽ പരാതി ഉയർന്നതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് വാർഷിക പരീക്ഷ പുനഃക്രമീകരിച്ചത്.
