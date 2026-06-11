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    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightExamschevron_rightഎസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി...
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jun 2026 7:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2026 7:31 PM IST

    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പുനർമൂല്യനിർണയ ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

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    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പുനർമൂല്യനിർണയ ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു
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    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2026 മാർച്ചിൽ നടന്ന വിവിധ പരീക്ഷകളുടെ പുനർമൂല്യനിർണ്ണയ ഫലം പരീക്ഷാ ഭവൻ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (SSLC), എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (എച്ച്.ഐ), ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (THSLC), എ.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (AHSLC) എന്നീ പരീക്ഷകളുടെ ഫലങ്ങളാണ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചത്.

    പരീക്ഷാ ഭവന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്‌സൈറ്റായ https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in ലും താഴെ പറയുന്ന വെബ്‌സൈറ്റുകളിലും ഫലം ലഭ്യമാണ്.

    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി: https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/

    ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി: https://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in/thslc/

    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (എച്ച്.ഐ): https://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in/

    എ.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി: https://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in/

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    TAGS:SSLCpareeksha bhavanExam Resultssupplementary and revaluation results
    News Summary - SSLC Revaluation Results 2026 Published; Check Scores Online
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