എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പുനർമൂല്യനിർണയ ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 11 Jun 2026 7:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Jun 2026 7:31 PM IST
എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പുനർമൂല്യനിർണയ ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - SSLC Revaluation Results 2026 Published; Check Scores Online
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2026 മാർച്ചിൽ നടന്ന വിവിധ പരീക്ഷകളുടെ പുനർമൂല്യനിർണ്ണയ ഫലം പരീക്ഷാ ഭവൻ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (SSLC), എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (എച്ച്.ഐ), ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (THSLC), എ.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (AHSLC) എന്നീ പരീക്ഷകളുടെ ഫലങ്ങളാണ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചത്.
പരീക്ഷാ ഭവന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റായ https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in ലും താഴെ പറയുന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റുകളിലും ഫലം ലഭ്യമാണ്.
എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി: https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/
ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി: https://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in/thslc/
എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (എച്ച്.ഐ): https://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in/
എ.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി: https://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in/
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