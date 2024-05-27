Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2024 5:11 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2024 5:11 PM GMT

    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പുനഃപരിശോധന ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

    examPlus two: Back in success rate; A plus ahead
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പരീക്ഷാ ഉത്തരക്കടലാസുകളുടെ പുനർമൂല്യനിർണയം, സൂക്ഷ്മപരിശോാധന എന്നിവയുടെ ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷ ഫലം പരീക്ഷാഭവന്‍റെ https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.

