എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പുനഃപരിശോധന ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 May 2024 5:11 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 May 2024 5:11 PM GMT
എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പുനഃപരിശോധന ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - SSLC re examination result published
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പരീക്ഷാ ഉത്തരക്കടലാസുകളുടെ പുനർമൂല്യനിർണയം, സൂക്ഷ്മപരിശോാധന എന്നിവയുടെ ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷ ഫലം പരീക്ഷാഭവന്റെ https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പരീക്ഷാ ഉത്തരക്കടലാസുകളുടെ പുനർമൂല്യനിർണയം, സൂക്ഷ്മപരിശോാധന എന്നിവയുടെ ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷ ഫലം പരീക്ഷാഭവന്റെ https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story