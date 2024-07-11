Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2024 12:38 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2024 12:38 PM GMT

    പ്ലസ് ടു ഇംപ്രൂവ്മെന്റ് പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

    പ്ലസ് ടു ഇംപ്രൂവ്മെന്റ് പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പ്ലസ് ടു ഇംപ്രൂവ്മെന്റ് പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ ജൂണിൽ നടന്ന ഹയർസെക്കൻഡറി രണ്ടാം വർഷ ഇംപ്രൂവ്‌മെൻറ് പരീക്ഷയുടെ ഫലമാണ് ഇന്ന് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചത്. പരീക്ഷാഫലം താഴെ പറയുന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.

    https://keralaresults.nic.in/dhsesay24dpkv/dhsesay.htm

    TAGS:plus twoimprovement examResult Published
    News Summary - Plus Two Improvement Exam Result Published
