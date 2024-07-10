മെഡിക്കൽ, എൻജിനീയറിങ് പ്രവേശനം​: അപേക്ഷയിലെ ന്യൂനത പരിഹരിക്കാം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 July 2024 4:04 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 July 2024 4:04 PM GMT
മെഡിക്കൽ, എൻജിനീയറിങ് പ്രവേശനം: അപേക്ഷയിലെ ന്യൂനത പരിഹരിക്കാംtext_fields
News Summary - Medical and Engineering Admission: Deficiency in application can be rectified
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ്, ആർക്കിടെക്ചർ, ഫാർമസി, മെഡിക്കൽ, മെഡിക്കൽ അനുബന്ധ കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള പ്രവേശനത്തിന് ഓൺലൈനായി അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിച്ച വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പ്രൊഫൈൽ പരിശോധിക്കാനും അപേക്ഷയിൽ ന്യൂനതയുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ പരിഹരിക്കാനും ജൂലൈ 16ന് രാത്രി 11.59 വരെ പ്രവേശനപരീക്ഷ കമീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.inൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ കമീഷണറുടെ വെബ്സൈറ്റിലെ വിജ്ഞാപനം കാണുക. ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ നമ്പർ: 0471 2525300.
