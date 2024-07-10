Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 10 July 2024 4:04 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 July 2024 4:04 PM GMT

    മെഡിക്കൽ, എൻജിനീയറിങ് പ്രവേശനം​: അപേക്ഷയിലെ ന്യൂനത പരിഹരിക്കാം

    Medical, Engineering Admission
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ്​, ആർക്കിടെക്ചർ, ഫാർമസി, മെഡിക്കൽ, മെഡിക്കൽ അനുബന്ധ കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള പ്രവേശനത്തിന് ഓൺലൈനായി അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിച്ച വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പ്രൊഫൈൽ പരിശോധിക്കാനും അപേക്ഷയിൽ ന്യൂനതയുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ പരിഹരിക്കാനും ജൂലൈ 16ന്​ രാത്രി 11.59 വരെ പ്രവേശനപരീക്ഷ കമീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.inൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ കമീഷണറുടെ വെബ്സൈറ്റിലെ വിജ്ഞാപനം കാണുക. ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ നമ്പർ: 0471 2525300.



    Show Full Article
    TAGS:AdmissionMedical AdmissionEngineering Admission
    News Summary - Medical and Engineering Admission: Deficiency in application can be rectified
