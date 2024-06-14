Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Career & Education Exams
    Exams
    Posted On
    14 Jun 2024 1:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    14 Jun 2024 1:54 AM GMT

    എം.സി.എ പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ

    exam
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ/​സ്വാ​ശ്ര​യ കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് 2024-25 അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ഓ​ഫ് ക​മ്പ്യൂ​ട്ട​ർ ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ (എം.​സി.​എ റെ​ഗു​ല​ർ) കോ​ഴ്‌​സി​ലേ​ക്ക് എ​ൽ.​ബി.​എ​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ജൂ​ലൈ ഏ​ഴി​ന്​ വി​വി​ധ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Entrance TestMCAEducation News
