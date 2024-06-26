Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 5:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 5:34 AM GMT

    കെ.ടി.യു ബി.ടെക്​, ബി.ആർക്​ ഫലം ഇന്ന്​

    Results
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: എ.​പി.​ജെ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​ലാം സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യു​ടെ ആ​റാം ബി.​ടെ​ക് ബാ​ച്ചി​ന്റെ​യും, ബി. ​ഡെ​സ്, ബി. ​ആ​ർ​ക്, ബി.​എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​സി.​ടി പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ഫ​ലം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:APJ Abdul Kalam Technical UniversityEducation NewsResult Announcement
    News Summary - KTU B.Tech-B.Arch Result on wednesday
