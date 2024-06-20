Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 11:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 11:24 AM GMT

    കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ്/ഫാർമസി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ; വിദ്യാർഥികൾ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഉത്തരം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

    Engineering -Pharmacy Entrance Exam
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2024 ജൂൺ 5 മുതൽ 10 വരെ നടന്ന കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ്/ഫാർമസി കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ അധിഷ്ഠിത (സി.ബി.ടി) പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷയിൽ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഉത്തരം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ കമീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിലാണ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചത്.

    വിശദമായ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ കമീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റ് സന്ദർശിക്കുക. ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ നമ്പർ: 0471 2525300.

    TAGS:Engineering Entrance ExamPharmacy Entrance Exam
    News Summary - Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Exam; Answer written by students are published
