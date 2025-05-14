Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ്, ഫാർമസി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ 2025; സ്കോർ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Exam 2025; Score published
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2025 ഏപ്രിൽ 23 മുതൽ 29 വരെ നടന്ന കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ്, ഫാർമസി കംപ്യൂട്ടർ അധിഷ്ഠിത (CBT)പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷയിൽ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് ലഭിച്ച സ്കോർ പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷാ കമീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ പ്രസിദ്ധപ്പെടുത്തി.
വിശദമായ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷാ കമ്മീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിലെ വിജ്ഞാപനം കാണുക.
