Posted Ondate_range 2 Jun 2024 1:08 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jun 2024 1:08 AM GMT
കെ-ടെറ്റ് ഹാൾടിക്കറ്റ്; തീയതി പുനഃക്രമീകരിച്ചു
News Summary - K-Tet Hall Ticket- The date has been rescheduled
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കെ-ടെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷയുടെ ഹാൾടിക്കറ്റ് ലഭിക്കുന്ന തീയതി ജൂൺ 10 ആയി പുനഃക്രമീകരിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷാഭവന്റെ https://ktet.kerala.gov.inൽ ഹാൾടിക്കറ്റ് ലഭ്യമാകും. ഫോട്ടോ നിരസിക്കപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുള്ളവർ ജൂൺ 15ന് മുമ്പ് ഫോട്ടോ അപ്ലോഡ് ചെയ്യണം.
