Madhyamam
    Exams
    date_range 2 Jun 2024 1:08 AM GMT
    date_range 2 Jun 2024 1:08 AM GMT

    കെ-ടെറ്റ്​ ഹാൾടിക്കറ്റ്‌; തീ​യ​തി പു​നഃ​ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: കെ-​ടെ​റ്റ്‌ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ ഹാ​ൾ​ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന തീ​യ​തി ജൂ​ൺ 10 ആ​യി പു​നഃ​ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ​ഭ​വ​ന്റെ https://ktet.kerala.gov.inൽ ​ഹാ​ൾ​ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും. ഫോ​ട്ടോ നി​ര​സി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ജൂ​ൺ 15ന്​ ​മു​മ്പ്​ ഫോ​ട്ടോ അ​പ്‌​ലോ​ഡ്‌ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം.

    TAGS:Hall TicketK-TetEducation News
