കെ ടെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 May 2023 1:09 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 May 2023 1:09 PM GMT
കെ ടെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - k tet exam date 2023
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മാർച്ചിലെ കെ-ടെറ്റ് വിജ്ഞാപന പ്രകാരം മേയ് 12, 15 തീയതികളിൽ നടത്താനിരുന്ന കെ-ടെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷകൾ യഥാക്രമം മേയ് 30, 31 തീയതികളിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി നിശ്ചയിച്ചു. വിശദമായ പരീക്ഷാ സമയക്രമം https://ktet.kerala.gov.in, www.keralapareekshabhavan.in എന്നീ വെബ്സൈറ്റുകളിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.
Next Story