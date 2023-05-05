Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2023 1:09 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2023 1:09 PM GMT

    കെ ടെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റി

    K TET
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മാർച്ചിലെ കെ-ടെറ്റ് വിജ്ഞാപന പ്രകാരം മേയ് 12, 15 തീയതികളിൽ നടത്താനിരുന്ന കെ-ടെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷകൾ യഥാക്രമം മേയ് 30, 31 തീയതികളിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി നിശ്ചയിച്ചു. വിശദമായ പരീക്ഷാ സമയക്രമം https://ktet.kerala.gov.in, www.keralapareekshabhavan.in എന്നീ വെബ്സൈറ്റുകളിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.

