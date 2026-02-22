Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    കെ-ടെറ്റ്:​ മാർച്ച്​ ഏഴ് വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

    കെ-ടെറ്റ്:​ മാർച്ച്​ ഏഴ് വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പ​രും: അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക യോ​ഗ്യ​ത പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യാ​യ കെ-​ടെ​റ്റി​ന്​ വി​ജ്ഞാ​പ​ന​മാ​യി. https://ktet.kerala.gov.in വെ​ബ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ൽ വ​ഴി ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 26 മു​ത​ൽ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഏ​ഴ് വ​രെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാം. ഓ​രോ കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള യോ​ഗ്യ​ത​യു​ടെ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വി​ജ്ഞാ​പ​നം, ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള വി​ശ​ദ മാ​ർ​ഗ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ https://ktet.kerala.gov.in, https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in എ​ന്നീ വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

