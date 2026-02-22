കെ-ടെറ്റ്:​ മാർച്ച്​ ഏഴ് വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Feb 2026 8:00 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Feb 2026 8:00 AM IST
കെ-ടെറ്റ്: മാർച്ച് ഏഴ് വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - K-TET Applications Open Until March 7
തിരുവനന്തപരും: അധ്യാപക യോഗ്യത പരീക്ഷയായ കെ-ടെറ്റിന് വിജ്ഞാപനമായി. https://ktet.kerala.gov.in വെബ്പോർട്ടൽ വഴി ഫെബ്രുവരി 26 മുതൽ മാർച്ച് ഏഴ് വരെ അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കാം. ഓരോ കാറ്റഗറിയിലേക്കും അപേക്ഷിക്കാനുള്ള യോഗ്യതയുടെ വിവരങ്ങളടങ്ങിയ വിജ്ഞാപനം, ഓൺലൈൻ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ നടത്താനുള്ള വിശദ മാർഗനിർദേശങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ https://ktet.kerala.gov.in, https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in എന്നീ വെബ്സൈറ്റുകളിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story