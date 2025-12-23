കെ-ടെറ്റ് അപേക്ഷ 30 വരെ സമർപ്പിക്കാം; പരീക്ഷ ഫെബ്രുവരി 21നും 23നും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 Dec 2025 7:30 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Dec 2025 7:30 AM IST
കെ-ടെറ്റ് അപേക്ഷ 30 വരെ സമർപ്പിക്കാം; പരീക്ഷ ഫെബ്രുവരി 21നും 23നുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - K-TET applications can be submitted till 30th; exam on February 21st and 23rd
Listen to this Article
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: അധ്യാപക യോഗ്യത പരീക്ഷക്കുള്ള (കെ-ടെറ്റ്) വിജ്ഞാപനം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. https://ktet.kerala.gov.in വെബ്പോർട്ടൽ വഴി ഡിസംബർ 30 വരെ അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കാം. വിശദ വിജ്ഞാപനം വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്. കാറ്റഗറി ഒന്നിന് 2026 ഫെബ്രുവരി 21ന് രാവിലെ പത്ത് മുതൽ 12.30 വരെയും കാറ്റഗറി രണ്ടിന് ഫെബ്രുവരി 21ന് ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം രണ്ട് മുതൽ 4.30 വരെയുമാണ് പരീക്ഷ.
കാറ്റഗറി മൂന്നിന് ഫെബ്രുവരി 23ന് രാവിലെ പത്ത് മുതൽ 12.30 വരെയും കാറ്റഗറി നാലിന് ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം രണ്ട് മുതൽ 4.30 വരെയുമാണ് പരീക്ഷ. ഹാൾ ടിക്കറ്റ് ഫെബ്രുവരി 11 മുതൽ ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story