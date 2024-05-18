Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2024 1:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2024 1:44 AM GMT

    ജെ.ഇ.ഇ അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ്: അഡ്മിറ്റ് കാർഡ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാം

    ചെ​ന്നൈ: ഈ ​മാ​സം 26ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ജെ.​ഇ.​ഇ അ​ഡ്വാ​ൻ​സ്ഡ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ അ​ഡ്മി​റ്റ് കാ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. അ​േ​പ​ക്ഷാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് jeeadv.ac.in എ​ന്ന സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കാ​ർ​ഡ് ഡൗ​ൺ​ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യാം. അ​ഡ്മി​റ്റ് കാ​ർ​ഡ് ഡൗ​ൺ​ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Edu NewsAdmit CardJEE Advanced
    News Summary - JEE Advanced-Admit Card Download
