Posted Ondate_range 25 Feb 2025 9:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Feb 2025 9:06 AM IST
ബയോടെക്നോളജി പി.ജി പഠനത്തിന് ‘ഗാട്ട്-ബി 2025’text_fields
News Summary - GAT-B 2025 exam application
കേന്ദ്ര ബയോടെക്നോളജി വകുപ്പിന്റെ സഹായത്തോടെയുള്ള സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽ ബയോടെക്നോളജി/അനുബന്ധമേഖലകളിൽ ബിരുദാനന്തര പ്രോഗ്രാമുകളിലേക്കുള്ള ഗ്രാജ്വേറ്റ് ആപ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂഡ് ടെസ്റ്റ് ബയോ ടെക്നോളജി (ഗാട്ട്-ബി) ദേശീയതല പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ ഏപ്രിൽ 20 ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10 മുതൽ ഒരുമണിവരെ നടത്തും.
ഈ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ അധിഷ്ഠിത പരീക്ഷയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതിന് മാർച്ച് മൂന്നുവരെ ഓൺലൈനായി അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. അപേക്ഷാ ഫീസ് 1300 രൂപ. പട്ടിക, ഭിന്നശേഷി വിഭാഗങ്ങൾക്ക് 650 രൂപ മതി. ‘ഗാട്ട്-ബി 2025’ വിജ്ഞാപനവും വിവരണപത്രികയും www.nta.ac.in, https://dbt2025.ntaonline.in എന്നീ വെബ്സൈറ്റുകളിൽ.
