Posted Ondate_range 4 Aug 2024 3:41 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Aug 2024 3:41 AM GMT
പഞ്ചവത്സര, ത്രിവത്സര എൽഎൽ.ബി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷtext_fields
News Summary - Five-year and three-year LL.B entrance examination
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പഞ്ചവത്സര, ത്രിവത്സര എൽഎൽ.ബി കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള പ്രവേശനത്തിന് അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള അവസാന തീയതി ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി 12 വരെയായി ദീർഘിപ്പിച്ചു. www.cee.kerala.gov.in വെബ്സൈറ്റ് വഴി അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ നമ്പർ: 04712525300.
