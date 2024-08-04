Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Exams
    Posted On
    4 Aug 2024 3:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    4 Aug 2024 3:41 AM GMT

    പ​ഞ്ച​വ​ത്സ​ര, ത്രിവത്സര എൽഎൽ.ബി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: പ​ഞ്ച​വ​ത്സ​ര, ത്രി​വ​ത്സ​ര എ​ൽ​എ​ൽ.​ബി കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 12 വ​രെ​യാ​യി ദീ​ർ​ഘി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. www.cee.kerala.gov.in വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ് വ​ഴി അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാം. ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ലൈ​ൻ ന​മ്പ​ർ: 04712525300.

