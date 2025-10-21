Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    എൻജിനീയറിങ്, ഫാർമസി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ തീയതി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

    എൻജിനീയറിങ്, ഫാർമസി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ തീയതി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2026-27 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തേക്കുള്ള എൻജിനീയറിങ്, ഫാർമസി കോഴ്‌സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ (KEAM 2026) തീയതിയും സമയവും പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. 2026 ഏപ്രിൽ 15മുതൽ 21വരെയാണ് പരീക്ഷ.

    പരീക്ഷാ തീയതിയും സമയവും: • 15.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ

    • 16.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ

    • 17.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ

    • 18.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ

    • 19.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ

    • 20.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ

    • 21.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ

    കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കായി 0471 – 2332120, 2338487 എന്നീ ഹെൽപ്പ് ലൈൻ നമ്പറുകളിലോ, ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in എന്ന ഇ-മെയിലിലോ ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്.

    TAGS:engineering entrance examsEngineering and pharmacy entrance examPharmacy Entrance Exam
    News Summary - Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam dates announced
