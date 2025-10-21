എൻജിനീയറിങ്, ഫാർമസി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ തീയതി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Oct 2025 7:39 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Oct 2025 7:39 PM IST
എൻജിനീയറിങ്, ഫാർമസി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ തീയതി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam dates announced
Listen to this Article
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2026-27 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തേക്കുള്ള എൻജിനീയറിങ്, ഫാർമസി കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ (KEAM 2026) തീയതിയും സമയവും പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. 2026 ഏപ്രിൽ 15മുതൽ 21വരെയാണ് പരീക്ഷ.
പരീക്ഷാ തീയതിയും സമയവും: • 15.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ
• 16.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ
• 17.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ
• 18.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ
• 19.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ
• 20.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ
• 21.04.2026: 2.00 മുതൽ 5.00 വരെ
കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കായി 0471 – 2332120, 2338487 എന്നീ ഹെൽപ്പ് ലൈൻ നമ്പറുകളിലോ, ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in എന്ന ഇ-മെയിലിലോ ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story