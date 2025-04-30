Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2025 8:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2025 8:47 AM IST

    കുസാറ്റ് ക്യാറ്റ് മേയ് 10 മുതൽ 12 വരെ

    കുസാറ്റ് ക്യാറ്റ് മേയ് 10 മുതൽ 12 വരെ
    ക​ള​മ​ശ്ശേ​രി: കൊ​ച്ചി ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ (ക്യാ​റ്റ് 2025) 103 കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മേ​യ്‌ 10, 11, 12 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് പ്രൊ​ഫൈ​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും അ​ഡ്മി​റ്റ് കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഡൗ​ൺ​ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യാം. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: https://admissions.cusat.ac.in 91 97787 83191, +9188489 12606.

    News Summary - CUSAT CAT May 10th to 12th
