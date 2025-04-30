കുസാറ്റ് ക്യാറ്റ് മേയ് 10 മുതൽ 12 വരെ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
30 April 2025 8:46 AM IST
30 April 2025 8:47 AM IST
കുസാറ്റ് ക്യാറ്റ് മേയ് 10 മുതൽ 12 വരെtext_fields
News Summary - CUSAT CAT May 10th to 12th
കളമശ്ശേരി: കൊച്ചി ശാസ്ത്ര സാങ്കേതിക സർവകലാശാലയിലെ വിവിധ കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ (ക്യാറ്റ് 2025) 103 കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ മേയ് 10, 11, 12 തീയതികളിൽ നടക്കും. അപേക്ഷകർക്ക് പ്രൊഫൈലിൽനിന്നും അഡ്മിറ്റ് കാർഡുകൾ ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാം. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: https://admissions.cusat.ac.in 91 97787 83191, +9188489 12606.
