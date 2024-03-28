Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 28 March 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    date_range 28 March 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    കുസാറ്റ് ‘ക്യാറ്റ്’ പരീക്ഷകൾ മേയ് 10, 11, 12 തീയതികളിൽ

    കുസാറ്റ് ‘ക്യാറ്റ്’ പരീക്ഷകൾ മേയ് 10, 11, 12 തീയതികളിൽ
    ക​ള​മ​ശ്ശേ​രി: കൊ​ച്ചി ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യു​ടെ 2024-25 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ യു.​ജി, പി.​ജി പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ‘ക്യാ​റ്റ് 2024’ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ മേ​യ് 10, 11, 12 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. എം.​ബി.​എ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 30 വ​രെ, എം.​ടെ​ക്, പി.​എ​ച്ച്ഡി പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മേ​യ് 31 വ​രെ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ തു​ട​രും.

